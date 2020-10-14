The new CEO could change a lot about Citi, making long-term modeling even more challenging, but a discount to tangible book for a bank likely to generate 7% or better ROTCE in '21 seems too low.

Incoming CEO Jane Fraser has done clean-up work for most of her Citi career and could be a catalyst for getting Citi onto a better path.

Recent consent orders tied to inadequate systems will likely shadow the stock for some time, as management has yet to quantify the time or cost of remediation.

Despite a lot of support on the sell-side and what would otherwise seem to be an excessively low valuation, Citigroup (C) just can’t make any headway. The latest operational issue, consent orders tied to meaningful shortfalls in the company’s operational practices, only further erodes the already-shaky position Citi held with many investors and likewise shows that even after years of efforts to reposition and restructure the bank, there are still significant deficiencies.

I can understand why investors may see the Citi news and be reminded of Wells Fargo (WFC). While I would argue the underlying cause of the Citi orders was less about moral turpitude and more about ineptitude, I don’t think “we’re not corrupt, we’re just inept” is a particularly compelling defense. Citi continues to trade at a very wide discount to apparent fair value, but I’m increasingly worried that this bank may never earn its cost of equity capital on a sustained basis, and while banks in that situation can still outperform, it’s a much steeper hill.

Earnings Were So-So

While the Street’s shrugging off of JPMorgan’s (JPM) strong core earnings performance for the third quarter was a little bit frustrating to me, I’m less surprised with Citi. Not only are investors going to fret about the costs of correcting the deficiencies cited in the consent orders, but the actual core (pre-provision) profit performance here was less impressive.

Revenue fell 7% yoy and 12% qoq, with Global Consumer Banking down 13% yoy (12% in constant currency) and 2% qoq, while Institutional Client Group revenue rose 5% yoy and fell 15% qoq. Within GCB, North America was more or less flat, while revenue from Asia was down 5% and revenue from Latin America was down 15%, as the once-strong Mexican banking operations come under severe strain. Trading revenue was a positive for Citi this quarter (up 17%), but noticeably less so than for JPMorgan. All told, revenue was a slight miss relative to Street expectations.

Net interest income fell 10% yoy and 5% qoq, missing by about 1% on a weaker net interest margin (down 14bp) that was slightly worse than expected. Not unlike JPMorgan, Citi saw ongoing loan yield pressure and is continuing to face spread pressures from excess liquidity. Fee income declined 1% yoy and 18% qoq, basically matching expectations.

Operating expenses rose 1% yoy and qoq, with the efficiency ratio missing by about half a point. Pre-provision profits were down sharply, falling 16% yoy and 25% qoq on an adjusted core basis, and missing expectations by about 2%. Citi did see some improvement in tangible book value per share, though, with a 1% sequential improvement.

Where Citi outperformed the Street was on credit. Although Citi didn’t report the reserve release that boosted JPMorgan, provision expense was nevertheless much lower than expected – about $1.8 billion versus $3.8 billion.

Consent Orders Will Overshadow The Business For A Time

A week ago both the Federal Reserve Board and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued consent orders against Citigroup relating to serious operational deficiencies. The OCC also fined Citi $400 million.

The inciting incident was Citigroup mistakenly paying $900 million to Revlon’s creditors. While Citi tried to blame the mistake on “manual steps” that it is already in the process of correcting, the fact remains that this is not the bank’s first screwup on the operational side. Not surprisingly, then, the Fed and OCC dinged Citi for deficiencies relating to risk management, data governance, controls, and compliance.

Citi hasn’t really quantified what it will cost to remedy the situation, and that’s part of the problem – in the absence of hard numbers (that the Street actually believes), it’s easy to look at the spiraling compliance and remediation costs at Wells Fargo and apply them to Citi. That may not be fair, but since when has “fair” really mattered to the Street? In any event, I do believe we’re going to see Citi accelerate its spending plans to get itself back in compliance. I expect about $200M in extra spending in 2020, more than $600M in 2021, and a similar amount in 2022, but I will openly admit that those are just rough estimates at this point.

I’d also note that Citi has accelerated the time table for its CEO succession, with CEO Michael Corbat retiring in February of 2021. The current head of GCB, Jane Fraser, will succeed him, and this accelerates the top-level executive turnover at the bank (more than half of the operating committee). I believe a lot of people thought that Fraser was being positioned as the eventual successor to Corbat, but given that Corbat is only 60 and there hadn’t been prior discussion of an imminent retirement, this is a meaningful development.

Fraser has already done a lot of heavy lifting in her time at Citi, overseeing a shift from M&A to asset sales, handling some private bank restructuring after the sale of Smith Barney, restructuring the mortgage operations, and restructuring some of the Latin American operations. With a track record of fixing problems that other people caused, she looks like the right person for the job now, and it can certainly be argued that having Corbat in charge during this operational correction may have further sapped confidence in the process.

The Outlook

I have no idea what Fraser has in mind for the future of Citi, but she has shown a willingness to pare away non-core businesses in an effort to focus on businesses where Citi has more competitive advantage and/or return potential. Given the sprawling operations of Citi, there are a lot of potential targets for change; selling off the international operations would be one such option (though not one I necessarily favor).

As is, Citi has struggled to get itself back together post-global financial crisis, with erratic performance more the rule than the exception. With weaker near-term operating leverage (higher compliance and remediation costs), my core earnings growth rates fall, with the five-year rate going negative. Honestly, as challenging as it is to model banks multiple years out (with the leverage, small estimate changes can have big impacts), it’s even harder here given the potential for a meaningful shift in strategy from the new CEO.

The Bottom Line

While the long-term value of Citi is perhaps harder to assess now (I still think a mid-$70’s fair value is plausible), I don’t think a new CEO can do as much to impact the ROTCE over the next 24 months, and on the basis of what I expect Citi to earn, the shares do look undervalued below tangible book. Citi clearly has a lot to prove, including whether it can earn its cost of equity, but investors aren’t being asked to extend a lot of benefit of the doubt at today’s valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.