Investment Thesis

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Old National Bancorp (ONB) is a $22 billion asset holding company and parent to Old National Bank. ONB provides a pretty sizable financial servicing menu to institutional, corporate and individual consumers through its multiple offerings. Through its more than 165 bank branches, ONB provides in-person services to customers located throughout the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Based on my understanding of the bank and its "credit first" culture, I think the shares are more likely to trade in line with bank averages rather than outperform. While a solid credit foundation is key, I see limited profitability improvement and a continually compressing net interest margin (NIM). Based on the bank's credit profile, I do not believe there will be sizable provision expenses in the near future. While this should help the profitability profile, I think its positive effect will be mitigated by the compressing net interest income.

Based on my modeling of the bank, I think the current valuation of ~1.3x price to tangible book value looks to be appropriate. Because of this full valuation, I don't foresee the bank outperforming the bank averages, even if credit does continue to remain strong. In my mind, the only material upside is if the NIM not only stops its compression, but starts to expand in rather short order. Based on its current valuation, I would consider myself neutral on the shares and suggest any sidelined investors with excess cash to deploy to look somewhere else.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Outlook

While Old National's second quarter net interest income did increase from the first quarter, I think the most recent financial results are likely to pose a high watermark in terms of core revenue generation. To clarify, when PPP loans do eventually work themselves off the balance sheet in the third and fourth quarter, accounting rules mandate that the remaining unclaimed revenue be pulled forward. This effect is likely to increase the NIM as seen below (slight bump higher in 3Q20 and 4Q20) before it works even lower than current level.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

The second quarter net interest income came in at $146 million, which marked a $2 million increase from first quarter levels. However, when we start 2021 (and when PPP loans have been forgiven) I believe net interest income is likely to be closer to $140 million or slightly below. While not drastically lower, the continued decline would support my neutral bias on the shares.

Second quarter fee income was much stronger than first quarter levels. Like most other retail oriented banks, ONB had a very handsome mortgage banking revenue line which was also supported by strong capital markets activity. However, as those helped the linked quarter revenue increase, they were partially mitigated by lower service charge revenue and deposit account fees.

When thinking about the next couple of quarters, I think ONB is likely to see both fee income and net interest income revenues cool a bit. While I am not trying to paint an overly draconian picture, I think the return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) is likely to move lower. The second quarter saw a ROTCE of 11.6% and I am modeling something around the mid-9%'s for most of next year.

Credit Analysis

When looking at Old National's historical net charge-offs (NCOs), it is easy to see that this rather sleepy Midwest bank has prided itself on sound credit quality. While the recent expansion into Minnesota might provide some fodder for the reacceleration in loan growth, the bank has had a very positive credit experience of the last economic cycle.

Source: SEC Filings

In the second quarter, the loan loss provision expense amounted to $22.5 million. While slightly higher than the first quarter provision (of $16.9 million), I believe the recent addition more than gets the bank into being in a strong credit stance for any looming NCOs.

For ONB, I think there are two things investors need to home in on before getting worried about credit. First, the NCOs for the second quarter were a paltry $500,000, which amounts to 0.02% of the loan portfolio. While this is remarkably low for most banking standards, it is to be expected at such a credit centric type bank. Second, 30-89 day delinquencies were just 0.16% of the loan portfolio. Both of these metrics should support the view of solid credit quality.

Source: SEC Filings

While most banks would kill for such a problem free loan portfolio in current economic times, this level of credit soundness typically comes at the price of slow growth during positive economic times. While ONB technically has grown these past few years, most of its growth has been through acquisition. The bank's organic loan growth has historically lagged peers - partially due to the limited economic growth in the areas it serves but also due to the bank having such high credit standards.

Concluding Thoughts

While I believe the relatively new CEO, Jim Ryan, is a positive steward of shareholder value, the bank is not set up to outpace regional peers. When thinking about how banks find their respective niche, it makes sense to pick something to be very good at (in this case ONB chose credit) and excel doing it.

While this served shareholders well in the beginning of the year, ONB only fell ~25% relative to the bank index which was closer to a 35% drop, it poses a difficult scenario for current shareholders. While ONB was somewhat insulated and outperformed relative to peers while the market fell, I have a hard time seeing the bank outperform on the upside too.

The dividend yield is a little underwhelming, but I do believe the bank is likely to trade near lockstep with the bank index for the foreseeable future.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.