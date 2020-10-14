Given the uncertainty of the situation, Goldman Sachs faces a very difficult future and one that will test its very talented human capital to bring it into full recovery.

The company is changing its business model and so is faced with the unfortunate problem of transforming itself during a time of pandemic and economic recession.

The third-quarter results for Goldman Sachs was exceptional as the company's profits nearly doubled from its second-quarter performance, but resulted from non-recurring market events.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) hit a home run in the third quarter.

As Liz Hoffman commented in the Wall Street Journal, Goldman’s...

"...third-quarter profit nearly doubled, the latest confirmation that, even in a pandemic and a recession, Wall Street can still make money.”

Yes, they can, if the Federal Reserve puts trillions of dollars into the financial system to keep the banks afloat. As I have written, over and over, during this pandemic and recession, see “Liquidity is Flooding the Financial Markets,” and "Investment Management: Still Benefitting From the Fed" (soon to be published), Federal Reserve actions since the beginning of the recession have been very aggressive as the Fed has grown its balance sheet by trillions of dollars.

The Fed was not going to let a “liquidity crisis” bring down the banking system.

But, many, many financial institutions and investors have benefitted from this largess.

Goldman Sachs has been, so far, one of the beneficiaries.

What Has Happened?

Yes, we are in a pandemic and a recession, but, as Ms. Hoffman writes,

"...unlike the 2008 crisis, when banks posted multibillion-dollar loses, today’s lenders are still squarely in the black." "And, they aren’t facing the same investor panic that sparked fatal bank runs last time around."

And, how has Goldman profited?

Well, trading revenue has risen by 29 percent from one year ago. The underwriting fees recorded by the investment banking group were up by 60 percent from a year ago. And, Goldman’s portfolio of equity investments “rallied” along with the stock market.

Now, one can note that these exceptional performances were not in traditional commercial banking areas.

But, then, one can take a look at the third-quarter results from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and see that this is true even of financial institutions that have evolved from the commercial banking industry.

Goldman Sachs produced an “annualized” rate of return on equity of 17.5 percent for the third quarter. As reported by Laura Noonan in the Financial Times, this is the highest return for shareholders since 2010.

Congratulations, Goldman, this is great news!

But, What About The Transition?

Remember, however, that Goldman Sachs is supposedly going through a corporate transition.

Goldman Sachs came through the Great Recession better than any other of the “large” financial institutions. And, it was duly proud of its accomplishment.

But, then, as it continued its “legacy” model, the model that it had lived and prospered off of for so many year, its performance began to wane. And, it began to fall behind other larger institutions that were redefining themselves, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C). But, even more important, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was making major changes to its business model, aiming to be more like a commercial bank, but it especially wanted to move into areas that would provide it a more stable source of profits.

Goldman Sachs needed to change its business model and did so. It is important for us to know how this transformation is going in order to really understand how Goldman is doing. And, it seems to be doing OK, but, as might be expected, so far results seem mixed.

Ms. Noonan notes that:

"The coronavirus recession sets troublesome background for what was already going to be a high-wire act for Goldman. The Wall Street firm is in the early innings of a years long pivot that Chief Executive David Solomon hopes will boost revenue, make it less vulnerable to market swings and snap its stock price out of a years long sideways drift.” “Some of those moves are likely undisturbed by a recession — and may even be aided by it, such as a plan to raise $100 billion in new private-equity funds by 2025.”

Please ask the Federal Reserve to stay around to see that this happens.

"Others, though, look riskier with the economy in a funk. Goldman’s new consumer bank specializes in unsecured loans and credit cards, the kind of bills that often go unpaid in times of financial hardship and aren’t backed by collateral”

And, the company is still being investigated on some legal issues.

Moving On

Overall, the performance was quite good. But, in my mind, one must be careful moving forward.

First, the third-quarter performance was driven by a market behavior that is not likely to be repeated again any time soon. The market conditions were driven by the effort to avert a liquidity crisis.

Second, there is a looming “solvency crisis” on the horizon that no one can really predict. The “radical uncertainty” that exists within the economy and within financial markets is exceptional and no one really knows what might happen in the future.

Third, Goldman Sachs is in the middle of its corporate transformation. One should not be going through a pandemic and a recession at the same time one is transforming their company. But, unfortunately, the company postponed the move for as long as it could and the timing, in my mind, could not be worse

Fourth, Goldman Sachs has a lot of talent and this talent has risen up in the past and provided extraordinary results. I believe that Goldman Sachs still has a talent pool that can perform with the best. It just needs to put those people to work.

I believe that in the longer-run, Goldman will pull through and do well. But, the third-quarter results, while welcome, do not really represent the future of the company. We must watch for that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.