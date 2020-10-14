We discuss the recent rebalance of the ETF, which saw the inclusion of companies as diverse as Canada's Enbridge and China's Baidu.

The ETF's constituents are international blue chips that are considered to be trading at reasonable valuations compared to their intrinsic value (Morningstar's Fair Value).

In a recent article, I discussed the recent changes to the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) which includes only U.S. stocks. There exists an international equivalent of MOAT, comprised almost exclusively of non-U.S. blue chips: the VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI).In my opinion, MOTI is a worthwhile option for investors who want some exposure to global stocks, but do not feel comfortable picking individual companies in regions and markets they are not familiar with. After an introduction to the ETF, I will discuss some of the changes made during the latest rebalance, that saw the likes of Enbridge and Baidu added to MOTI's holdings.

MOTI ETF: An Overview

The MOTI ETF is managed by VanEck, which amends the composition of the ETF on a quarterly basis, depending on the changes brought by Morningstar to its Morningstar® Global ex-US Moat Focus Index.As a reminder, the moat-investing philosophy is described as follows by VanEck:

Economic Moat ratings represent the sustainability of a company's competitive advantage. Wide and narrow moat ratings represent Morningstar's belief that a company may maintain its advantage for at least 20 years and at least 10 years, respectively. An economic moat rating of none indicates that a company has either no advantage or an unsustainable one. Quantitative factors used to identify competitive advantages include returns on invested capital relative to cost of capital, while qualitative factors used to identify competitive advantages include customer switching cost, cost advantages, intangible assets, network effects, and efficient scale.

(chart source: Morningstar)

MOTI has a staggered rebalance, to make way for the "moated" stocks that have the lowest current Market Price to Fair Value ratios. The breakdown by country and industry was as follows as of September 30, 2020:

(Source: VanEck's MOTI factsheet)

The companies included in the ETF are all deemed to have an economic moat, either narrow or wide. This differs slightly from the US-focused MOAT ETF, which comprises only wide-moat constituents. It implies that in Morningstar's view, there are simply not that many companies with outstanding competitive advantages outside the U.S.

Readers can find the full composition (68 holdings in total) in this document. Let us highlight here the top 40 holdings as of September 18, 2020:

Source: VanEck

This list takes into account the recent rebalance, that took place in September and saw the removal of 24 constituents, replaced by 24 new entrants. Let us now review these changes.

September Rebalance: The Removed Constituents

The MOTI ETF's constituents are divided into two sub-portfolios, each comprising 50 stocks. One sub-portfolio reconstitutes in December and June, and the other in March and September. There were many changes in September, with the volatility since the last rebalance of this sub-portfolio in March affecting the Price/Fair Value ratios of many stocks. 24 names have been removed as a result:

Source: VanEck

When it comes to moats, only two companies on this list were actually demoted by Morningstar: SCOR SE (OTCPK:SZCRF, OTCPK:SCRYY) and Naturgy Energy Group SA (OTCPK:GASNF, OTCPK:GASNY). SCOR is a France-based reinsurer, which does have potential in my opinion (see here), but with the reinsurance market based to a large extent on price competition, there is admittedly not much of a moat. As to Naturgy (formerly Gas Natural Fenosa), the Spanish utility enjoys solid margins, but according to Morningstar, the local regulator will impose a sharp remuneration cut in 2021, and the company is now considered to have no moat.

Elsewhere, the removal wasn't due to a perceived loss of competitive edge. The main factors were changes in the Price/Fair Value ratio, and the 12-month momentum, which Morningstar and VanEck also take into account - perhaps surprisingly for a value-oriented strategy. In the momentum category, one finds several names that have been heavily challenged by Covid-19:

HoReCa (Hotel / Restaurant / Catering) stocks like Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXOF, OTCPK:SDXAY) and Accor (OTCPK:ACRFF, OTCPK:ACRFY).

Leading aerospace companies Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF, OTCPK:SAFRY)

One could argue that now is the time to buy some of these names, but apparently, MOTI doesn't take chances on deep value stocks. This is also the case of the embattled banking giant HSBC (HSBC, OTCPK:HBCYF), a name suited for contrarian investors but now removed from MOTI.

September Rebalance: The New Entrants

The 24 removed constituents were replaced by 24 new names that Morningstar considers to offer more value at this point in time. The 24 stocks added are set out below:

Source: VanEck

It is worth noting that the discount to fair value (as calculated by Morningstar) is significant here: the names above show Price/Fair Value ratios between 0.52 - for Australia's Link Administration Holdings (OTC:LNKAY, OTCPK:LKADF) - and 0.78 - for Switzerland's big pharma stock Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY, OTCQX:RHHBF), suggesting discounts of at least 22%, and up to 48%.

These discounts are seen to be much bigger than those offered by the MOAT ETF's new entrants, that stood between 11% and 16%. This shows that Morningstar sees more upside potential in international blue chips than in their U.S. counterparts, at least when it comes to new entrants.

Taking a look at some of the new inclusions, one can see three wide-moat stocks: Roche, Enbridge (ENB) and Baidu (BIDU). The presence of Enbridge and Baidu confirms that Morningstar can find economic moats both in mature industries like pipelines, and in new technologies. The bull case for Enbridge has been discussed by several authors here on SA. In the same way, there's no shortage of bullish arguments for Baidu. Another Chinese big tech stock, Weibo (WB), which has a narrow moat according to Morningstar, finds its way into the ETF.

Those Waiting On The Sidelines

As with MOAT, VanEck also provides a list of potential inclusions when MOTI's next reconstitution comes, in December. The list is dominated by Asian stocks, including 3 Chinese companies. A number of banks are also being considered:

Source: VanEck

Takeaways

The MOTI ETF is an interesting option for investors looking for international exposure given that:

the companies included in MOTI all pass a quality hurdle: they have an economic moat protecting their business, in Morningstar's view

with almost 70 stocks included in the ETF at any time, there is sufficient diversification

the discount to what Morningstar considers the intrinsic value of these stocks is significant

in addition, MOTI usually comes with a decent dividend, though in 2020, expectations should be tempered due to the impact of the economic downturn

Finally, for investors who would be interested in a blend of MOAT and MOTI, that is, a blend of U.S. and international moated companies, let me mention a "third way": the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (GOAT), that I discussed here at the time of its inception.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.