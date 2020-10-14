Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) just released its Q3 earnings which beat expectations including a surprising profit despite the severely disrupted operating environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, even as store closures and weak apparel retail continued to pressure sales, strength in the company's digital business and direct to consumer e-commerce initiatives supported the overall financial profile. While the stock is down about 20% year to date, positive comments from management which sees improving trends going forward set up a more positive outlook. We're bullish on shares of LEVI and see upside in the stock from the current level, considering overall solid fundamentals with continued growth opportunities.

(Source: finviz.com)

LEVI Q3 Earnings Recap

Levi Strauss reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on October 6th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.08, which was $0.30 ahead of estimates. Similarly, revenues of $1.1 billion in the quarter, although down 27% year over year, were $238 million above the consensus estimate. The profit here was supported by a stronger gross margin at 54.3%, up 130 basis points compared to Q3 2019 as the business mix shifted to e-commerce. The company also benefited from efforts to limit costs reflected in a 19% year over year decline to SG&A, saving $112 million.

(Source: Company IR)

The story was strength in the company's digital business and direct to consumer e-commerce initiatives. In the conference call, management highlighted that e-commerce grew 53% year over year and is driving higher operating margins above the traditional wholesale segment. The company has diverted resources to support its online capabilities.

Our own e-commerce business grew 53% and comprised 8% of total company revenues for the third quarter, also double what it was a year prior. And the per unit metrics in our e-commerce business are very strong. Average revenue per unit is double that of wholesale. Gross margins are more than 20 points above wholesale, and the profit per unit is higher than wholesale. Our e-commerce business on a fully allocated basis was again profitable in the third quarter and year-to-date. And we expect full year profitability in 2020 a year ahead of schedule.

By region, the decline in sales and operating income was widespread, consistent with store closures and limited brick-and-mortar traffic at locations that were open globally during the quarter. The European market exhibited some relative strength with sales down by 16% y/y, compared to 29% decline in the Americas. A 42% sales drop in Asia was explained by management that many stores are in tourist destinations which continued to see weakness despite a sequential improvement compared to Q2.

(Source: Company IR)

Finally, in terms of the balance sheet, Levi's ended the quarter with $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents compared to $1.6 billion in total debt. While net debt has increased compared to a net cash position at the end of the last fiscal year, the overall financial position remains strong. Notably, considering limited the dividend suspension, reduced levels of CAPEX, and general cost savings initiatives, the company was able to generate $183 million in adjusted free cash flow in Q2 supporting the liquidity profile. Management anticipates a resumption of the quarterly dividend in 2021.

(Source: Company IR)

Management Guidance and Consensus Estimates

Favorably, management is seeing improving trends in recent months including a stronger month of September following the quarter-end. The expectation is that the business environment normalizes by the second-half of 2021, while uncertainty related to the evolution of the pandemic adds a sense of caution. From the conference call:

Looking forward, our views on the balance of the year and beyond assume no significant worsening of the virus or dramatic re-closure of the global economy. First given the improving strength of the business and having exceeded our own third-quarter performance expectations, we see that outperformance extending into the fourth quarter. So we are baking our third-quarter beat into our internal full-year expectations and raising our expectations for quarter four.

For the upcoming Q4, management is targeting adjusted EPS between $0.14 and $0.16. Considering the latest Q3 earnings and the results from the first half of the year, the Q4 target at the midpoint implies a full-year adjusted EPS of $0.16. This is consistent with current consensus market expectations for current year EPS of $0.17. Looking ahead, the market sees a significant improvement to EPS of $0.99 for 2021 and $1.19 for fiscal 2022. In terms of revenue growth, a rebound of 24.4% in 2021 would reverse the decline of 23.4% estimated for the current year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Recognizing the unprecedented challenges for Levi's this year, we think there are several encouraging points to the outlook. First, the ability of management to generate a profit this quarter and maintain an overall stable financial position is in contrast to the broader weakness of the broader apparel retail industry. Secondly, the momentum in the company's e-commerce channels indicates that consumers continue to connect with the brand and search for the products highlighting brand loyalty and market position of Levi's.

The reality here is that regardless of how long the pandemic lasts and the global macro conditions, people will still need to buy clothing and Levi's, with a 168-year history, is well-positioned to survive the current environment. To that point, efforts by the company to expand beyond its core denim category to include fashion-oriented tops while expanding its women's product lines show the company's commitment to remain relevant with new growth opportunities. The company continues to add new store locations in strategic international locations which are expected to add incremental growth.

Even as the stock has rallied significantly off the lows this year and climbed higher on the strong Q3 earnings report, we see upside from the current level with an improving outlook. In terms of valuation, the stock is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 15.9x and P/S multiple of 1.1x on the consensus fiscal 2021 EPS and revenues estimates. Based on our data, these levels remain at a discount compared to the average trading range for both multiples since LEVI's IPO in March of 2019.

Considering what we believe to be a normalized P/E ratio of 18.0x for the stock, we rate shares of LEVI as a buy with a price target of $18.00 per share, representing about 15% upside from the current level by next year. We believe there is upside to estimates as the operating environment gains momentum.

Risks and Monitoring Points

Risks here beyond a deterioration to the global macro outlook include the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there is a consensus for the outbreak to be controlled by next year, any setback with a new round of global lockdown measures of failure to find an effective vaccine would limit the recovery of retail and brick and mortar retail. As it relates to Levi's, key monitoring points here include progress in accelerating sales while maintaining the gross margin at elevated levels. Weaker than expected results in the next quarter would likely force a revision lower to forward earnings estimates and pressure sentiment towards the stock.

Add some conviction to your trading! We sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content at the Conviction Dossier.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.