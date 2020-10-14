The company stands to benefit from an ever-expanding serviceable market underpinned by key growth drivers such as 5G, Cloud, and Autos.

Marvell’s (MRVL) latest investor day event was more of the same – the company continues to build a compelling growth-oriented financial model driven by 5G, Cloud, and automotive, with recent design wins further underpinning the outlook. With the acquisitions of Cavium, Avera, and Aquantia as well, Marvell’s increasingly central role within the Data-Driven Economy makes it a prime strategic asset, and I would not rule out M&A-related optionality. Investors stand to gain from a growing EPS and re-rating potential towards a more growth-oriented multiple.

Marching to the Design Wins Drumbeat

The steady stream of new design wins continued at investor day, with many being driven by Marvell’s more aggressive move to 5nm (40% lower power and 30% higher density). Considering infrastructure products tend to take a more gradual approach, Marvell’s decision to move from 14nm to 5nm in one fell swoop is bold.

The payoff could be significant – the 5nm portfolio will accelerate growth over the next five years, with positive revenue implications by fiscal 2024 and growth beyond that. Relative to similar scale participants in the custom chip market, however, it may not prove to be a lasting advantage as the likes of Broadcom (AVGO) also possess the resources to move to 5nm (if warranted).

Source: Marvell Investor Day Presentation Slides

Nonetheless, the range of new design wins announced were impressive. These include 5G wins at Nokia (massive MIMO on 5nm), new enterprise wins for networking and compute (gaining a new customer in the process), along with storage (white-box cloud SSD solution and engagement with a leading NAND supplier).

Addressing Growth Opportunities Within Wireless, Cloud, and Automotive

Marvell also outlined its overall serviceable market opportunity (SAM), along with its strategy to outgrow its SAM by leveraging scale via acquisitions and its expanded IP portfolio to drive technology leadership across its product portfolio. This is a marked shift from prior commentary when Marvell had preferred a “fast follower” approach.

Nonetheless, Marvell’s target growth markets remain focused on key sub-segments such as Wireless (5G), Cloud, and Automotive, which, combined, represent a $6.9 billion SAM today. According to management projections, this rapidly expands to a $10.6 billion opportunity by 2023 (implying a c. 16% CAGR). As Marvell’s share of this target market currently stands at c. 10% based on trailing revenue of c. $700 million, the company’s market growth forecast would imply 2023 revenue of c. $1.6 billion assuming its market share rises to 15% as well.

Source: Marvell Investor Day Presentation Slides

Encouraging New Long-Term Financial Model

The new long-term financial model was also bullish, with revenue growth guided at 10-15% per year and operating margin rising beyond 35%. Taken together, Marvell believes it has a reasonable path to generating c. $2.50 in EPS (non-GAAP) by 2024, with a bull case scenario yielding non-GAAP EPS of c. $3.

As I outlined previously, the revenue growth outlook rests on MRVL’s ability to capitalize on its serviceable market, which will, in turn, drive the company’s long-term target growth rate at +10-15%/year. I think revenue could even surprise to the upside, considering the ever-improving outlook for Networking and Storage on the back of 5G and Cloud design wins.

Beyond revenues, MRVL has also guided target gross margins in the 63-65% range (up from the c. 63% currently) on the back of improved efficiency and scale, which should more than offset headwinds from product mix shifts between merchant and ASIC/semi-custom products. MRVL also notably highlighted that it sees a more favorable pricing outlook on increasing content, which should serve as a tailwind for margins.

Source: Marvell Investor Day Presentation Slides

I think it’s also worth highlighting that these projections do not account for any mix benefits from Huawei potentially losing base-station share. Considering Huawei’s c. 35% global share, MRVL stands to gain a great deal from share losses, with considerable earnings accretion likely should a shortage of end component supply materialize. Additional near-term upside could also come from Marvell’s plans to pay down its term loan and a subsequent resumption in share repurchases (suspended in mid-Q1 ’21 due to the COVID-19 impact).

Investor Day Highlights the Earnings Growth Potential

Overall, I think investors can draw a lot of positives from Marvell’s investor day. The growth outlook is underpinned by a combination of strong growth drivers, from 5G infrastructure, Cloud, Gaming, and Autos, while there is also room for savings on the cost side. Taken together, I see the company steadily on the way to achieving (and perhaps even exceeding) $2.50 in pro-forma EPS.

While MRVL’s shares have performed well YTD, I think shares still have re-rating potential towards a more growth-oriented multiple considering many of its high-growth peers command valuation multiples over 40x currently. As the company executes on its growth and profitability targets, I expect the shares to outperform going forward.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.