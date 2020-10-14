Most Heavily Shorted Stocks: October 2020

In a year defined by the economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's impressive to see the S&P 500 (SPY) trading near an all-time high. Indeed, it's been a tale of two markets separated by sectors relatively resilient or even benefiting from the unprecedented situation, compared to companies directly impacted with a weakened financial profile. While the stock market is up overall this year, extreme volatility since Q1 has offered significant opportunities for short-sellers to take advantage of major declines in companies under pressure. We're tracking the most heavily shorted stocks to analyze which segments of the market continue to face bearish sentiment. This article takes a looks at the most recent short interest data and how to analyze the trends.

The Top 50 Most Heavily Shorted Stocks

We filter for stocks with the highest short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding reported short. This figure reflects the number of shares borrowed by short-sellers to take a short exposure with the goal of eventually buying back and closing the position at a lower price. The data is reported by brokerages and compiled by the various stock market exchanges on a bi-weekly basis.

The short interest as a percentage of total shares outstanding for a stock can be interpreted as the aggregate value of short positioning relative to the company's market cap. The result is that the list is tilted towards small-cap companies where the nominal value of the total short interest can be a more significant amount. Average returns data showing the majority of stocks are down in 2020 suggests short-sellers have been successful in profiting from downside in these stocks. Summarizing our data set of the top 50 most heavily shorted stocks:

Average market cap: $1.1 billion

Average short interest as % of shares outstanding: 34%

Median average return YTD: (-25%)

Median average return from 52-week high: (-50%)

Median average return from 52-week low: +127%

18/50 companies from the healthcare sector (biotech/diagnostics industry)

17/50 with exposure to retail industries (retail-REITs, specialty, and department stores)

(source: data by YCharts/ table by BOOX Research)

The concept of a heavily shorted stock is at times subjective and needs some context. Macy's Inc (M), for example, with a market cap of $1.9 billion and a percentage of shares outstanding reported short at 40% implies the value of the short interest at approximately $756 million. On the other hand, a mega-cap stock like Tesla Inc (TSLA) with a market value of $416 billion and a short interest at only 6.1% of shares outstanding implies a much larger nominal value of the short interest at $25 billion for the stock. While Tesla is indeed one of the most shorted stocks by short value, for our purposes, Macy's is more "heavily shorted" than Tesla reflecting extreme bearish sentiment.

Data by YCharts

GameStop Inc (GME) with a reported short interest at 105% according to our database continues to be the most heavily shorted stock in the market. Other sources often peg the figure even higher, including the Seeking Alpha ticker summary page where short interest data is listed at 151%. The reason the short interest can be above 100% is based on the technicality where shares are borrowed and sold by short-sellers which are then purchased by a new group of investors that subsequently lend the shares to be borrowed again. This dynamic results in a sort of double-counting leading to the discrepancy across different sources.

GameStop continues to be an extreme example and has been one of the most heavily shorted stocks in the market for the last several years. While the company has a relatively stable balance sheet, short-sellers continue to bet that the brick-and-mortar model of selling video games and accessories has a limited future. That being said, a recent development for the company announcing a partnership with Microsoft Corp (MSFT) which includes expanded offerings and support for the next-generation XBOX gaming console has given a breath of life to the near-term outlook. Indeed, the stock is up 94% in 2020 and 359% off the lows of the year reflecting extreme volatility.

Bearish sentiment towards specialty retail and department stores

More importantly, GameStop's high short interest is representative of a broader theme in the market which is a deep skepticism towards specialty retailers amid current challenges facing stores dependent on shopping center and malls traffic. This was a market segment that was already under pressure in recent years while the pandemic lockdowns and temporary store closures only added to the bearishness in the group. Stocks like Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY), Children's Place Inc (PLCE), Nordstrom Inc (JWN), and Dillard's Inc (DDS) are among the most heavily shorted stocks in the market.

Data by YCharts

Except for GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond, declines have been significant for the group. In these cases, short-sellers have been on the right side of the trade this year and the high-current short interest suggests bears are looking for even more downside. JC Penney Co Inc (OTCPK:OTCPK:JCPNQ) down nearly 80% year to date has officially filed for bankruptcy in May and highlights the ultimate goal for short-sellers, a case where the stock potentially becomes worthless.

Separately, real estate investment trusts "REITs" like Macerich Co (MAC), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (STK), and Washington Prime Group (WPG) that own and lease shopping store locations for retail names are also on the list. The concern for the REITs beyond tenants staying current with rent payments is an uncertain growth outlook. It's likely that consolidation and retrenchment in brick-and-mortar retail pressures the demand for new developments and limits the upside for lease rates.

Winner and Losers in Healthcare

Healthcare sector stocks are well represented among the most heavily short companies in the market. In contrast to the brick-and-mortar retail names with widespread weakness and a consistent bearish case, the healthcare sector stocks short interest reflect more company-specific factors. The short interest here often reflects investors' concerns regarding the commercialization of each company's drug pipeline.

A diverse group of heavily shorted biotech stocks like Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND), Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) have presented a wide range of returns. On one hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) with a reported short interest of 42% and the stock price down 79% this year, recently crashing following negative clinical trial data for a late-stage autoimmune disorder drug confirming short-sellers suspicions.

Data by YCharts

At the other end, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) stock price is up 254% year to date while the short interest of remains at a 29% of total shares outstanding. Sorrento has seen a string of positive headlines related to its pipeline of COVID-19 treatments including a vaccine candidate. Overall, biotechs continue to earn their reputation for high-risk and high-reward for both bulls and bears.

** Bonus ** Most Heavily Shorted 51-100

(source: data by YCharts/ table by BOOX Research)

Expanding our list to the top 100 most heavily shorted names, a few new themes come into view. Keep in mind that any short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding above ~10% is significant. For context, the entire S&P 500 (SPY) has an average short interest under 2% across all stocks. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc (NCLH) with a short interest of 21%, Oil & Gas Driller Antero Resources Corp (AR) with short interest at 22%, and Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) at 20% are a few examples of companies from industries that have been directly impacted by the pandemic and down significantly in 2020.

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS), Alpha Pro Tech (APT), and Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) each up 774%, 328%, 176% year to date respectively are examples where short-sellers have simply been wrong thus far as the companies have delivered strong than expected results.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We hope the list above serves as a good starting point for further research here on Seeking Alpha. Short interest data is primarily a backward-looking indicator as it simply highlights stocks that already have an established significant bearish sentiment. The first step to interpreting the data is to understand why traders are particularly bearish on these names. Each stock has its own "story" and fundamental factors driving the share price performance.

It makes sense that the combination of weak earnings in a poor industry environment is followed by a declining share price which simply attracts short-sellers to bet on more downside. On the other hand, stocks with significant short interest but with big-gains in recent periods suggest traders are still skeptical of the current momentum and continue to hold a long-term bearish view.

While some of these stocks could indeed have a significant downside, it's also possible short-sellers as a group are wrong, and heavily shorted stocks can represent significant long opportunities. In our view, it's more interesting to search for beaten-down stocks that can still offer significant value in a turnaround opportunity. A heavily shorted stock that can exceed expectations and deliver a string of accelerating growth with firming earnings can drive a trend of declining short interest representing an incremental boost to bullish momentum.

We see significant opportunities in beaten-down small-cap stocks that can survive the current environment and emerge out of the pandemic with a stronger operating outlook. In consumer discretionary and specialty retail, a theme we like to focus on is brand-momentum and product differentiation. While most companies suffered from declining sales and weak earnings this year, the brands that are best able to connect with consumers and maintain loyalty likely have a long future. In these cases, the aggressively bearish sentiment is unwarranted and the stocks can reclaim a higher growth trajectory.

High short interest typically adds to volatility for any particular stock as it represents more speculative trading flows subject to headline risks. Even as most stocks are up significantly from their 52-week lows, consistent with the broader market rally supported by monetary and fiscal stimulus, we've seen some more recent pressure and weaker returns since the highs of the summer. In many cases, short interest for these stocks has grown over many years with a long-term bearish outlook that may or may not ever come to fruition.

Heading into the end of the year, the upcoming election and renewed concerns regarding the strength of the economy continue to represent uncertainty and risk of downside in the market. In a scenario where the market outlook deteriorates, we expect heavily shorted names as a group to lead lower with higher volatility.

Add some conviction to your trading! We sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content at the Conviction Dossier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.