Nothing was amended in the recent filing of the amended Ch.11 reorganization plan (docket 1330) by Chesapeake Energy Corp. (OTCPK:CHKAQ) that would change the fact that both common and preferred shareholders are getting no recovery. The shares will be cancelled on the plan effective date, which is expected to be late December. Speculators are still trading CHKAQ stock at irrational price levels. The notes, however, might be an interesting speculative buy.

Amended Reorganization Plan and Disclosure Statement

The amended reorganization plan and disclosure statement (docket 1331) that were filed on October 8, are based on the Restructuring Support Agreement - RSA - (contained in docket 37) filed on June 28. The latest disclosure statement contains a number of interesting updates, but one item remains the same:

(Class 10) On the Effective Date, each holder of an Existing Equity Interest shall have such Interest cancelled, released, and extinguished without any distribution.

First, the Enterprise Value of $3.25 billion contained in the RSA and is being used to price the rights offering, differs from the mid-point Enterprise Value prepared by Intrepid Partners in the Valuation Exhibit. The Enterprise Value was estimated to be $3.5 billion to $4.7 billion with a mid-point of $4.1 billion. At first glance, this may seem great, but most of the increase in value is due to a very large increase in expected net debt from approximately $1.050 billion to $1.794 billion.

This significant increase in debt/leverage compares to an estimated equity value range of $1.7 billion to $2.9 billion with a mid-point of $2.3 billion. (Note: The $2.3 billion includes the new equity raised via a $600 million rights offer with a 35% discount purchase price.) Net debt is increasing from 32.3% of the Enterprise Value to 43.8%. With too much debt after exiting bankruptcy, Chesapeake could join a long list of bankrupt companies that went back into bankruptcy soon after exiting.

Second, the updated disclosure statement contains estimated recovery by class. These estimates are, however, a little confusing. The estimated recovery for FLLO Term Loan Facility's $1.525 billion claim is 39.3% to 79.3%. These term loan holders are getting 76% of the new stock, subject to significant dilution, and participation in the rights offering. Since rights offer participation are usually not considered part of recovery estimates, the implied new total equity value received is $0.599 billion (0.393 x $1.525 billion) to $1.209 billion (0.793 x $1.525 billion). Since they are getting 76% of the new stock, subject to dilution, the total new equity value (this is not total equity of the new company) received by the three classes who are getting new stock is $0.789 billion ($0.599 billion/.76) to $1.591 billion ($1.209 billion/.76).

The low recovery of 39.3% to 79.3% is somewhat misleading because FLLO claim holders can participate in the rights offer to purchase new shares at a 35% discount. The FLLO claim holders are being allocated $382.5 million of the $600 million rights offer. $150 million is allocated for Backstop Parties, who are also getting $60 million Put Option Premium payable in cash. (Originally, it was to be a $60 million backstop commitment fee payable in new equity.) 2lien holders are allocated $67.5 million.

I used the $0.789 billion and $1.591 billion equity values to compare the estimated recoveries for holders of $3.404 billion unsecured note claims who are getting 12% of the new stock, subject to the same dilution as FLLO claim holders, and there seems to be a problem either with their estimates or I am missing some additional information and, therefore, incorrect in my analysis. The total new equity for unsecured noteholders is $94.8 million (0.12 x $0.789 billion) to $191 million (0.12 x $1.591 billion). Using the $3.404 billion unsecured note claim, the resulting recovery estimates would be 2.79% to 5.61% for just new stock and not including C Warrants, which unsecured noteholders are also getting. The disclosure statement shows only 2.3% to 4.4%, including the C warrants. I am not able to explain the difference. (This compares to the recent trading prices for unsecured notes of 3.5 to 4.5.)

(The second lien notes discussion is further below.)

Filed Financial Projections

The latest disclosure statement also contains financial projections using September 30 energy prices. The estimated future oil prices just seem to be 2% annual increases without much additional analysis and natural gas prices show declining prices also without much additional analysis. The projections also show Chesapeake has been doing some hedging because at the time they filed for bankruptcy they had no hedges on their books.

There are a few items I focused on. First, cash for the next few years looks very tight, but then increases in later years. Given their high leverage, this is disturbing, in my opinion. Second, this is a non-growth business model. Just to "run in place" they are planning on spending over $600 million per year for development CAPEX. Third, using the estimated mid-point Enterprise Value of $4.1 billion and 2022 EBITDAX of $1.117 billion, the multiple is 3.67x. It is reasonable, but not a "bargain" price.

Source: Disclosure Statement (docket 1331)

Natural Gas Prices

Source: NGI

Because of all the hurricanes impacting the Gulf, spot prices have been erratic. The December 2021 natural gas future prices gives a better indication of expectations over the coming year.

Source: CME

Second Lien Notes

The 11.5% 1/01/25 (CUSIP U16450AZ8) 2lien notes are getting a complex basket of recovery that includes 12% of the new stock, subject to dilution, A Warrants, B Warrants, C Warrants, and their pro rata share of $67.5 million of the rights. The Disclosure Statement estimates for recovery of the $2.471 billion 2lien claim are 9.0% to 21.2%, but that does not include potential profits from buying new stock at a 35% discount in the rights offer. I am assuming that these estimates include warrant valuations based in part on the Black-Scholes model, but the reality is investors are too often irrational and bid up the price of warrants. This is currently happening with the warrants given to Whiting Petroleum (WLL) under their Ch.11 reorganization plan. The WLL warrants are trading much higher than valuations based on the Black-Scholes model.

When the RSA was filed a few months ago, it was unclear if retail investors could participate in the rights offer because often the rights offers are restricted to "accredited investors" or sometimes even restricted to "qualified institutional investors." There seems to be no restrictions in this rights offer. On the Chesapeake subscription form,ld there is no place that requires a certification that they are an accredited investor. (Some brokerage firms may have their own restrictions, so investors need to check with their brokers.)

Investors trading these 2lien notes need to be very careful in their timing. The subscription process is currently set to start after October 30. The real issue is the record date of November 30, which is also the subscription deadline. You need to be a holder of record on November 30 to participate in the rights offer. Another issue is that the 2lien notes may trade up to November 30 with subscription rights attached, but 2lien notes "traded after the Subscription Expiration Time will not be traded with the Subscription Rights attached" according to the Rights Offer Agreement. The price of the 2lien notes could then drop about 1.25-1.5 (close to 10%) to reflect that the 2lien note buyers can no longer participate in the rights offer.

There are three trading strategies with 2lien notes. First, is buy now and hold through the entire bankruptcy process and participate in the rights offer. Second, buy 2lien notes and participate in the rights offer solely to get new stock at a 35% discount and then sell the notes after the subscription expiration time, but before the Ch.11 plan effective date. Third, buy the 2lien notes after the subscription expiration time at a potentially lower price and get only the new stock and warrants on the plan effective date.

Brief Look At Other Important Issues

Mid-Continent Asset Sale

Chesapeake is trying to sell their Mid-Continent assets located in Oklahoma and Hemphill County, Texas (dockets 1147 and 1305). This is not a major asset sale. The area only produced 8 mbbl of oil per day compared to 118 for the entire company, 57 mmcf natural gas per day compared to 1,993, and 4 mbbl natural gas liquids in 2019. Cash raised from this sale could somewhat improve their net debt position as Chesapeake exits bankruptcy.

ETC Texas Pipeline

The rejection of the ETC contract (docket 27) saga is not going to end soon. While this $300 million contract is being watched by Energy Transfer (ET) investors as well, the actual focus is on an appeal in the Ultra Petroleum (OTCPK:UPLCQ) bankruptcy case of a similar contract rejection (Ultra has already exited their second bankruptcy and UPLCQ shares were cancelled.) The Ultra case should be decided first which will set the precedent.

There was a hearing on August 31 in bankruptcy court on a technical motion brought by ETC, but on September 3, Judge Jones recommended "that the District Court deny the motion to withdraw the reference filed by ETC in its entirety." (docket 1092).

This entire issue is mostly a turf fight between the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission - FERC - and the bankruptcy courts over who has the primary jurisdiction over energy contracts in bankruptcy. This turf fight started in 2016 when bankruptcy Judge Chapman ruled in the Sabine Oil and Gas bankruptcy case that Sabine could reject mid-stream pipeline contracts and that decision was upheld in 2017 on appeal.

Potential Shareholder Confusion

Shareholders, who are not being allowed to vote on the Ch.11 reorganization plan are getting two letters. For those who own the shares directly, they should get the letters in the mail and for those who have their shares in street name at a brokerage firm, they would get a message in their inbox. One letter informs them that they can't vote and the other one gives them the opportunity to "opt-out" of giving "releases." This bureaucratic waste of money often just confuses shareholders, who don't even bother to read the letters, into thinking that they are getting "something." They are not. For some shareholders, these letters might be a needed wake-up call to force them to realize that they need to sell their shares now before they are cancelled.

Timeline

Oct. 22 Hearing to approve the disclosure statement

Nov. 13 Mid-Continent sales hearing

Nov. 30 Record date for rights offer and subscription deadline

Dec. 9 Confirmation hearing

Late Dec. Exit bankruptcy

(This bankruptcy case is moving about 4-6 weeks faster than I expected. It seems the entire bankruptcy process is more efficient when lawyers work at home instead of their offices or actual courtrooms.)

Conclusion

The continued irrational pricing of CHKAQ by speculators is an excellent example why only accredited investors should be allowed to open new positions to trade securities of companies that have filed for bankruptcy. (Non-accredited investors who held the securities before the bankruptcy filing would still be allowed to close their positions.) Because of the high borrowing costs to sell CHKAQ short, it is difficult for short sellers to profit from the high price. I rate CHKAQ a sell and the closer it gets to the expected plan effective date, a potential short sale.

Chesapeake is cancelling over $7.4 billion in debt and is also cancelling $1.6 billion in preferred stock, but I still think they are exiting bankruptcy with too much debt given today's economy and long-term energy outlook. Even with that negative comment, I think the 2lien notes should be considered a very speculative buy by sophisticated traders who are at least somewhat bullish on energy prices. While I dislike making investments based on expected irrational traders, the 2lien holders could get an improved recovery because of irrational high prices for the A, B, and C warrants. At this time, I am neutral on the unsecured notes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long unsecured and 2lien Chesapeake notes. I am long WLL, but I have closed my short positions in WLL warrants.