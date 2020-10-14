Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has soared in 2020. The shares took an additional leap higher after it announced a $40 billion deal to buy Arm Holdings. However, the deal is likely to be significantly dilutive to existing Nvidia holders. The company has agreed to pay the bulk of the deal out to SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) in the form of company stock.

Couple this with equity that is trading at a very stretch valuation across multiple indicators. It could be why some traders are betting that Nvidia stock moves lower. Additionally, the stock is starting to show some signs of momentum, finally turning lower. You can track all of my Seeking Alpha articles on this Google spreadsheet.

Valuation Is Among The Highest In The Sector

Nvidia happens to one of the more expensive stocks in the semiconductor group, trading for about 20 times forward next-year sales estimates, which is by far the highest amount in the sector. It's more than double that of Texas Instruments (TXN) and AMD (AMD), which are second and third, respectively, at nearly 10 times forward sales.

Additionally, Nvidia trades a price to earnings ratio of 51, also very high for the overall group. Currently, analysts see earnings growing by 21% in 2021 and 17% in 2022, which is among the sector's slowest growth rates. It suggests the stock is overvalued on a PE basis and when adjusted for growth.

Bear Spread

We saw the open interest levels for the Nvidia November 20th $570 puts and calls rise by about 8,000 contracts apiece. The data shows that the calls were sold for roughly $38 per contract, and the puts were bought for about $40. This is a bearish bet, suggesting that Nvidia stock is below $570 by the expiration date in the middle of November.

Technical Decline

The stock has been trending higher since early March, running-up from around $230 to $570, a gain of more than 100%. However, there are signs the stock could be topping out with an RSI failing to make a new high despite the stock price making a new high, a bearish divergence. Additionally, we see that volume levels have been declining rather noticeably for Nvidia. It may indicate that the number of buyers in the stock is finally starting to dry up, another bearish indicator. Also, there is potentially a double-top pattern forming. However, it would take a decline below $480 for the pattern to be confirmed, and it would suggest lower prices are to come.

Nvidia has been a one-way stock for the past 6 months. Any time someone has placed a bet against it, they have been run over in the process. It makes the recent bearish spread transaction notable, as momentum may continue to carry this stock higher over time.

However, with the risk of dilution ahead for shareholders and a significantly overvalued stock, it seems likely that Nvidia stock could be set up to fall in the months ahead.

Love this article? Then hit the follow button at the top of the story! Let The Market Be Your Guide Finding the next big move in the market is never easy, so let us help you determine what that move will be. Every day, Reading The Market uses changes in fundamentals, technicals, and options markets to determine the next significant move in stocks, sectors, and indexes. To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.