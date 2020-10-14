By 2040, more than half of all vehicles sold will be electric.

Switchback Energy announced an upcoming merger with ChargePoint, the world's largest electric vehicle charging network in North America and Europe.

Switchback Energy (SBE) announced an upcoming $2.5 billion merger with ChargePoint to take the world's largest electric vehicle charging network public.

I've been looking into Switchback Energy for a while and also opened a position pre-merger based on futuristic trends that prioritize electric vehicles over ICE vehicles.

There are a lot of important points to cover in this article, so I will do my best to bring prospective investors up to speed.

In this article, I'll explain the background behind SPACs, why ChargePoint could revolutionize the way consumers charge their vehicles, and different ways to invest in ChargePoint both pre and post-merger.

Switchback Energy SPAC Overview

Switchback Energy is a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) that looks to partner with high growth businesses and help take them public.

It's a very popular strategy to raise capital, then seek out an awesome business model to merge with.

SPACs are increasingly seeking out renewable energy and electric vehicle companies to merge with because future trends show that electric vehicle sales will surpass gas guzzlers in the next several decades.

Just take a look at the YTD performance of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) vs. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO).

There is clearly a shift in how we use energy for transportation that was greatly magnified by COVID-19.

When global lockdowns kept consumers inside their homes, oil & gas companies lost billions of dollars and the price of crude oil reached $0 for the first time ever.

On the other hand, renewable energy stocks soared and NextEra Energy (NEE) became the largest energy company in the world based on market cap.

Thus, SPACs are choosing renewable energy companies because you make money betting on the future, not the past.

ChargePoint is a Big Key to the World's EV Market

Oil & Gas companies relied on gas stations to drive profits as consumers pulled up to the gas tank to refill.

So where exactly will electric vehicle owners stop to recharge?

Charging stations.

ChargePoint is in a great spot to take advantage of changing consumer preferences.

ChargePoint operates the world's largest charge network in North America and Europe.

According to the website, ChargePoint has delivered 83 million charges already and counting.

The company offers several different products & services to help businesses and consumers power their vehicles.

According to the September 2020 call transcript, ChargePoint makes 80% of its revenue through charging and 20% from recurring subscriptions.

Let's take a quick breakdown of the various product offerings:

ChargePoint's Open Network works with any station, any driver, and any system.

Another interesting product segment is ChargePoint's commercial and residential charging solutions. ChargePoint can equip any station with its charging capabilities as well as offer a value-packed home charging solution for individual customers.

Charge Home Flex allows you to charge your vehicle at home through a simple wall outlet as well as track everything on the ChargePoint app (available for both iOS and Android). The U.S. federal tax credit will also reduce the cost of Home Flex by 30%, giving consumers an additional incentive to embrace renewable energy.

Last but not least, ChargePoint sells cloud plans to offer a cost-effective solution for commercial charging station owners.

ChargePoint seems to cover all bases with its products and services. While most vehicle owners don't need ChargePoint products right now, things are guaranteed to change in the future.

Robust Growth Lies Ahead for ChargePoint

In September 2018, ChargePoint made a pledge to operate 2.5 million charging points by 2025.

This impressive pledge aims to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and help combat climate change.

ChargePoint reached 100,000 charge points in September 2019 and will continue to roll out new charging stations as we all recover from the global pandemic shutdowns.

As more electric vehicles hit the road, the demand for ChargePoint services will continue to rise.

By 2040, more than half of all vehicles sold will be electric, so this is the beginning of a massive shift in how we transport ourselves around the globe.

Fair Valuation for ChargePoint

I love the growth prospects for ChargePoint but many investors are curious to know exactly how much the company is worth right now.

ChargePoint revenue grew 60% YOY in 2019 and management projects a massive 60% CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

The total transaction will offer around 304 million shares at a conservative base value of $10 per share.

However, I think that $3 billion is too low if you look at how the market responded to other renewable energy stocks.

Nikola Motor (NKLA) currently trades at a $9 billion dollar market cap with barely any revenue after former CEO Trevor Milton stepped down.

ChargePoint's revenue hit $147 million in 2019, so I think $30 is a very safe price target for the stock in the short term.

Should You Buy Switchback Energy Stock Before the Merger or Wait?

There is also another decision to make: should you buy Switchback Energy stock now or wait until after the merger?

First off, I want to share my past experiences with SPAC companies, especially DraftKings (DKNG).

DraftKings went public earlier this year using a SPAC combination with Diamond Eagle and the stock soared through the roof.

Generally, you aren't going to pay the highest price if you purchase stock pre-merger when dealing with a SPAC company.

Of course, I'm talking about high growth companies operating in transitional industries.

The reason is investors buy stocks based on emotions and few people are aware of exactly what Switchback Energy stock represents.

As I write this article, there are zero articles talking about Switchback Energy on Seeking Alpha but that will change once the ChargePoint merger is complete.

So you won't miss out in the long run if you take action and buy pre-merger.

Conclusion

Don't miss out on the renewable energy revolution. I believe this is the beginning of a massive societal shift that will do wonders for our planet.

ChargePoint is the biggest charging network in the world and I advise investors to lean towards the industry leader when choosing high growth stocks in new, disruptive industries.

Size matters in our highly competitive modern-day society and ChargePoint's 2.5 million ChargePoint pledge could turn its brand into a household name if management follows through with precise execution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.