With well-covered, 10.9%-yield dividends, the currently undervalued stock may qualify as an excellent candidate for dividend growth investing.

The management is excellent in capital allocation and has substantial skin in the game.

Such a strategy has proven to be capable of delivering rapid growth and high FCF yield at low or high commodity prices.

“Some companies are built to drill, and some to operate. Diversified is built to operate very efficiently." - An investor in Diversified Gas & Oil

Only can businesses with durable competitive advantage deliver superior investment returns for shareholders in the long run. Bear markets are the litmus test of the durability of the business model of a company.

Natural gas has been in an obstinate bear market since 2009, thanks in part to the rise of unconventional (shale) gas development (Fig. 1). For quite a while, rapid production growth was fueled by LNG export chasing capital inflow. However, production expansion eventually proved inadequate to offset weak natural gas prices. Having financed years of production growth with low profitability, Wall Street finally showed a cold shoulder, and one after another shale gas producer succumbed to the low natural gas prices.

Fig. 1. NYMEX natural gas spot price, shown with moving average, modified from the source.

Amidst the bloodbath in the natural gas patch, Birmingham, Alabama-headquartered Diversified Gas & Oil Plc (DGOC.LSE)(OTCQX:DGOCF) - DGOC hereafter - stands out as a conspicuous oddity. This is a team of bean counters who have been buying up old producing wells, which the previous developers no longer found exciting, and who focus on minute operational details to squeeze extra cubic feet of gas and pennies of savings. DGOC has turned the accepted modus operandi of the competing shale producers completely upside down. Yet as its peers struggled to make ends meet, DGOC initiated dividends. As the competitors begged the mercy of debtors, DGOC raised dividends to a ~11% yield.

How did DGOC manage to do it? Will it be able to continue to deliver? What risks does it entail? Can the stock still be bought on the cheap?

In this article, let's have an under-the-hood look at this unique business in hope of answering the above questions.

Business model

DGOC stated its business strategy is to create value for shareholders by generating stable and growing free cash flow through:

Acquisition of conventional and unconventional PDP natural gas reserves (i.e., producing gas assets) in the Appalachian Basin, which are characterized by predictable production rates, low decline rates, and long life (Fig. 2).

Maximization of production and minimization of costs by following the so-called Smarter Well Management program, by the integration of up and midstream assets, and by low-cost financing.

And organic growth in a favorable commodity pricing environment via low-cost infill drilling.

Fig. 2. The business model of DGOC and its assets in the Appalachian Basin in the U.S., modified from the source.

Such a business strategy may sound mundane but the secret to its success lies in the details of execution, which I shall describe below.

Acquisition criteria. DGOC targets producing upstream assets of low-cost, low-decline, and long-life (averaging 50 years) in areas where synergistic opportunities exist. DGOC goes after acquisitions that will deliver value accretion on a per-share basis, which reduces capital costs. Because it insists on paying no value to undeveloped resources, any infill drilling in the future leads to organic growth at no additional cost (except for drilling and completion).

By the above criteria, DGOC typically acquires conventional gas producing wells, which deliver low-decline-rate (~5%) and long-life production, or unconventional producing gas wells that have passed the hyperbolic decline phase and entered an exponential (or terminal) decline phase (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. An illustration showing DGOC typically acquires producing wells in stable terminal declines. Source.

Production optimization. DGOC follows the so-called Smarter Well Management program, which is akin to total quality management (aka, TQM). Smarter Well Management aims, in daily operations, to increase the productivity of producing wells while simultaneously lowering the overall unit operating costs. DGOC's entire work process, from tank replacement, via line loss repair and well hook-up, to asset consolidation, centers around the Smarter Well Management program (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Examples of the Smarter Asset Management program of DGOC. Source.

The successful implementation of Smarter Well Management has enabled DGOC to defy the ~5% natural decline rate in the legacy assets and keep the production at around 70 Mboe/d for 8 consecutive quarters leading up to the 2Q2020 (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. DGOC maintaining legacy asset production at around 70 Mboe/d through Smarter Well Management, modified from the source.

Vertical integration. The competitors of DGOC, oftentimes advised by Wall Street, went for spinning off their midstream assets to attain short-term value realization. However, monetization of the midstream assets actually increased operational costs materially, which makes it even harder for the lean upstream assets to reach breakeven during an adverse commodity price environment like now.

In contrast, DGOC chooses to vertically integrate its up and midstream assets. Owned midstream assets allow DGOC to not only achieve high cash margins by transporting production to the end markets that offer better prices but also reap midstream gathering and transportation fees from third‐party producers. By owning some midstream facility, DGOC is able to greatly enhance the value of a lot of its upstream assets.

For example, thanks to the recent acquisition of Carbon Energy, every year DGOC will be able to pull in US$1.8-2.6 million of extra revenue by moving gas through a Carbon Energy pipeline to the East Tennessee Natural Gas (aka, ETNG) trunkline, which offers net price realization improvements of US$0.20-0.30/Mcf (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The revenue opportunity created by acquired Carbon Energy midstream assets. Source.

Low-capital cost. On the back of its low-decline, low-cost assets, DGOC is able to raise the majority (~70%) of its debt using amortizing notes, which helps limit the revolver credit facility to ~30% (Fig. 7). Measures such as that enable DGOC to get a weighted average coupon rate of 4.7%.

Fig. 7. DGOC's debt structure. Source.

Among a group of 10 regional peers that also include Antero Resources (AR), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), CNX Resources (CNX), Gulfport Energy (GPOR), Montage Resources (MR), Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Southwestern Energy (SWN), Ascent Resources plc (OTC:ACTPF), and Encino Energy LLC, DGOC emerged as one of the only two whose borrowing base was reaffirmed in the Spring redetermination, with no changes to pricing or terms, which is really impressive in the financing environment of today.

Aggressive hedging. DGOC attaches importance to hedging away revenue volatility. As of the end of August, 2020, DGOC's aggressive hedging program covers ~80% of gas production for the remainder of 2020 and ~70% of gas production for 2021. DGOC uses a variety of structures including swaps, costless two‐way collars, and physical swaps (to fix price through marketing transactions). It protects “all‐in” realized price by hedging basis at various northeastern Appalachia delivery points. It enters into longer‐tenor hedge structures to support ABS financings and associated cash flows.

A stable and growing revenue protects free cash flows, which in turn supports consistent dividend payments and debt repayment, and provides ample liquidity.

Growth

The business strategy as described above has allowed DGOC to deliver extremely fast growth since its founding in 2001. Its initial IPO on AIM in February 2017 and up-listing to the LSE Main Market on May 17, 2020, only accelerated the pace of acquisition. By the 2Q2020, DGOC has grown into a 109,000 boe/d producer.

Between 2016 (pre-IPO) and 2Q2020, DGOC was able to grow reserves at a CAGR of 111% and production at a CAGR of 122% (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. A history of growth through acquisitions, shown with major corporate development milestones. Source.

Acquisitions are an important part of its rapid growth. What impresses me is that DGOC was able to make acquisitions at low valuations, achieving US$1.93-4.08/boe of PDP reserves before considering the midstream assets included in the transactions (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. The acquisitions made by DGOC, modified from the source.

Low costs

DGOC managed to reduce the total cash costs by 35% from US$1.79/Mcfe in 2017 to US$1.17/Mcfe in 1H2020, relying on the Smarter Well Management program and the effect of economies of scale driven by production expansion.

The assets, once the acquisition costs have been sunk, are relatively capital light. Capital expenditures only account for 6% of the fully-loaded costs (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. The reduction of the total cash costs by DGOC, modified from the source.

Profitability

With an aggressive hedging program to contain volatile commodity prices, DGOC has been able to transform production expansion into steady revenue growth. Revenue grew from US$41.8 million to US$268.4 million, at a CAGR of 70.1% between 2017 and 1H2020.

Adding effective cost cutting, EBITDA increased from US$17.5 million to US$146.3 million, at a CAGR and 83.4%. Free cash flow rose from US$11.2 million to US$119.2 million, at a CAGR of 96.5% (Fig. 11).

During this time, DGOC maintained the EBITDA margin at high levels. Clearly, DGOC's low-decline, low-cost assets are built to perform in any price environment.

Fig. 11. The growth profile of revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow or FCF, 2017-1H2020. Source: Laurentian Research based on DGOC financial reports.

Dividend policy

DGOC boasts a free cash flow yield as high as 24.3% as of Oct. 9, 2020, leading the group of Appalachian natural gas producers by far. The company allocates its ample cash flow to dividend distribution, equity share repurchase, debt reduction, and operating outflows. Year-to-date in 2020, of the US$116 million free cash flow, it deployed US$47 million to dividends, US$16 million to share buyback, US$38 million to debt principal reduction.

DGOC pays out 40% of its free cash flow. So, dividends are well covered by its free cash flow. On Aug. 10, 2020, the company declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.0375 per share, implying a run-rate dividend yield of 10.9%. CEO Rusty Hutson, Jr., said the following of the dividend raise,

"We are pleased to declare this dividend that represents a 7% increase over the first quarter and reflects both the consistent cash flow from our existing business and added value created by our most recent acquisitions of cash-flowing assets from EQT Corporation and Carbon Energy. This increase marks our sixth consecutive dividend increase and demonstrates our commitment to deliver the tangible results to shareholders and sustain the dividend underpinned by long-life, low decline production, low operating costs and prudent hedging."

Valuation and risks

DGOC currently trades at US$2.46/boe of PDP reserves, a P/NAV multiple of 0.61X, or an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.76X. For a booming company that has been growing reserves, production, revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow at CAGR of 111%, 122%, 70.1%, 83.4%, and 96.5%, respectively, and that boasts an EBITDA margin of 55% and a free cash flow yield of 24.4%, DGOC is clearly undervalued. It's even cheaper than the pack of underperforming unconventional gas producers operating in the same region. Cabot Oil & Gas, the leading shale gas players in the Appalachian Basin, even captures an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.61.

Why is DGOC a deep value? Besides the natural gas bear market, investors seem to have a lot of misunderstandings about DGOC (Fig. 12). DGOC made its IPO debut less than three years ago on AIM and was not up-listed to the LSE Main Market until May 2020. However, DGOC may begin to attract followers. On Sept. 21, 2020, DGOC was admitted into the FTSE 250 index (see here). The company also is planning to upgrade its U.S. listing from OTC to one of the larger US exchanges.

Fig. 12. Misperceptions concerning DGOC. Source.

Main risk factors include the following:

Balance sheet . DGOC has ~2.2x consolidated leverage, with a debt/equity ratio of 0.77, which could certainly be lower. However, the US$1 billion strategic participation agreement with Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. should make it possible for DGOC to use a larger part of its free cash flow for accelerated debt reduction.

. DGOC has ~2.2x consolidated leverage, with a debt/equity ratio of 0.77, which could certainly be lower. However, the US$1 billion strategic participation agreement with Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. should make it possible for DGOC to use a larger part of its free cash flow for accelerated debt reduction. Asset retirement costs . For a company that produces from old wells, DGOC may appear to run a high risk of asset retirement. The reality is these wells typically have a very long life (~50 years), which helps dilute annual asset retirement obligations. E.g., DGOC only has 80 wells to plug and abandon in 2020, which will incur less than US$2 million of costs at an average plugging cost of US$24,779 per well.

. For a company that produces from old wells, DGOC may appear to run a high risk of asset retirement. The reality is these wells typically have a very long life (~50 years), which helps dilute annual asset retirement obligations. E.g., DGOC only has 80 wells to plug and abandon in 2020, which will incur less than US$2 million of costs at an average plugging cost of US$24,779 per well. The fly in the ointment is that DGOCF trades thinly on the OTC board . The problem will be fixed once the stock up-lists to one of the larger U.S. exchanges, a move the company is currently working on. In the U.K., the stock up-listed to the LSE Main Market on May 17, 2020.

. The problem will be fixed once the stock up-lists to one of the larger U.S. exchanges, a move the company is currently working on. In the U.K., the stock up-listed to the LSE Main Market on May 17, 2020. The management. Rusty Hutson, Jr., co-founder and CEO of DGOC, has built a highly-performing team that consists almost exclusively of accountants and lawyers. The insiders hold approximately 7% of the shares outstanding, giving them substantial skin in the game. Directors have been buying the stock in the open market lately (see here).

Near-term catalysts

The US$1 billion capital injection by Oaktree Capital Management should help DGOC maintain its growth momentum, which will serve as the primary driver for share price appreciation going forward.

The recent inclusion of DGOC in the FTSE 250 index and the planned uplisting to one of the larger US exchanges should materially improve investor awareness and may help narrow the wide chasm between the share price and its intrinsic value.

Since its IPO on AIM, DGOC has consistently outperformed natural gas prices. It responded positively to the natural gas price strength of late (Fig. 13). Looking ahead, the anticipated recovery of natural gas prices, as implied by the forward price curve, may serve as additional tailwinds for the stock (Fig. 14).

Fig. 13. Stock chart of DGOC in comparison with the natural gas price, modified from the source.

Fig. 14. The forward price curve signaling an improved natural gas pricing outlook. Source.

Investor takeaways

I consider DGOC to be the top pick in the U.S. natural gas patch for its low-cost, low-decline, long-life asset portfolio in the Appalachian Basin, for its neck-breaking speed of growth, and for its high profitability and abundant free cash flow.

At a 10.9% dividend yield and with the dividends well covered by free cash flow, DGOC is an emerging candidate to be considered for dividend growth investing.

The stock is currently deeply undervalued, providing discerning investors with an attractive entry opportunity. Near-term catalysts offer an additional reason for going long DGOC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGOCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.