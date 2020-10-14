U.S. outsourcing is predicted to increase by 7.5% annually, with much of this growth occurring in the financial services industry.

SS&C is well-positioned to help serve the changing needs of companies in a rapidly changing landscape.

Once companies begin to outsource, they never go back. – Barry Lam

SS&C Technologies Inc. (SSNC) is a Windsor, Connecticut-based company that provides services and software primarily for the global financial services industry, and to a lesser extent, the medical industry. With a market cap of $16.3B, and revenue exceeding $4.6B in 2019, SS&C has proven itself an established player in this space.

SS&C has the capabilities and size to help serve companies' changing needs in a rapidly shifting landscape. New realities brought on by COVID have only sped up this transition. Cloud technology solutions, of which SS&C is a provider, will increasingly play a larger role in day-to-day management and operations. SS&C has the history, credibility, and resources to make further inroads in this sector.

The demand for outsourcing solutions for middle and back-office operations is likely to see increased demand in the coming years. Financial firms, in particular, are expected to continue this already well-established practice of outsourcing functions, like accounting or human resources.

From a revenue perspective, SS&C looks excellent. The past decade has seen revenues grow at a notable rate.

Steadily rising revenue. Source: Y Charts

SS&C's trajectory has been impressive. Its earnings per share have been growing more aggressively over the past three years compared to its five and ten-year period. However, paid out dividends have slowed in growth during this period, and total asset growth has similarly slowed.

How does SS&C stack up versus other large companies in the software application industry? Versus some comparable names (Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)), SS&C returns, although reasonable, have not performed as well, especially on a three and five-year window.

On the other hand, SS&C shows encouraging signs in terms of other metrics. It's price-to-equity ratio, for example, is far lower than its comparables. This means its stock price is relatively low versus its reported earnings. Similarly, SS&C displays a favorable price-to-sales ratio versus the comparables, far lower than even the next best in the group.

SS&C's debt-to-equity ratio, although less impressive than the comparables, is still reasonable at 1.299.

From a pure performance perspective, SS&C has fared reasonably well over the past year. It outperformed the broader market, though it hasn't seen quite the same price appreciation as some other big names in the software industry. This isn't terribly concerning considering the industry as a whole has experienced impressive returns this year.

U.S. outsourcing is predicted to increase by 7.5% annually, with much of this growth occurring in the financial services industry. With finance companies increasingly utilizing outsourced services for back-office functions, like accounting or compliance, SS&C will have a large pool of potential future clients. The rapid adoption of cloud services is only accelerating this reality.

As far as future-proofing revenue, SS&C currently achieves high scores. Their well-established platforms, services, and systems are likely to be sought after in an increasingly remote and outsourced global economy.

