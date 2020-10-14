The price action since mid-September looks unsustainable since it seems to be driven by a misunderstanding of why guidance was raised.

The pulling in of revenue into Q3 opens the door for a future correction, both in quarterly revenue and the stock itself.

MPWR makes it clear that it's raising guidance due to temporary and non-recurring factors and not because of a change in underlying fundamentals.

MPWR has been growing for many years, but the stock has ratcheted to another gear after the company raised its guidance.

Monolithic Power Systems or MPS (MPWR) is currently on a roll. The stock has been riding a wave of growth for several years and 2020 has turned out to be no different. Last month, MPWR raised its guidance and the stock took off fueled by the prospect of even higher growth. However, MPWR may have gotten ahead of itself in the process of doing so. Why will be covered next.

Growth at MPWR powers up to another level

Growth at MPWR has been coming in strong and Q2 was no exception. Q2 revenue increased by 23.3% YoY to $186.2M. Non-GAAP net income grew by 20.8% YoY to $50.6M as shown in the table below. Pretty good numbers, but that's not all.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 Q2 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $186.2M $165.8M $151.0M 12.3% 23.3% Gross margin 55.1% 55.2% 55.1% - - Operating income $28.0M $31.0M $20.1M (9.7%) 39.3% Net income $30.2M $35.8M $20.7M (15.7%) 45.9% EPS $0.64 $0.77 $0.45 (16.9%) 42.2% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $186.2M $165.8M $151.0M 12.3% 23.3% Gross margin 55.7% 55.5% 55.6% - - Operating income $53.0M $45.9M $43.7M 15.5% 21.3% Net income $50.6M $44.3M $41.9M 14.2% 20.8% EPS $1.08 $0.95 $0.92 13.7% 17.4%

Source: Form 10-Q

As mentioned before, MPWR raised its guidance for Q3 in September. The original forecast called for Q3 revenue of $200-210M, an increase of 21.4% at the midpoint. In the Q2 earnings call, management alluded to some uncertainty as to the demand outlook:

"I would now like to turn to our outlook for the third quarter of 2020. As we are still in the midst of COVID pandemic, demand visibility for the remainder of the year is not as crisp as we usually see at this point in the year. We are forecasting Q3 revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million."

A transcript of the Q2 earnings call can be found here.

MPWR is now forecasting Q3 revenue of $257-259M, which represents an increase of 52.8% at the midpoint. The original forecast was already good as is and nothing to sneeze at, but the new one blows the old one out of the water. On the other hand, MPWR did slightly lower gross margins in their latest outlook by about 30 basis points at the midpoint.

Q3 FY2020 (guidance) Q3 FY2019 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $257-259M $168.8M 52.8% GAAP gross margin 55.1-55.3% 55.2% - Non-GAAP gross margin 55.4-55.6% 55.6% -

MPWR has been growing year after year

The latest numbers from MPWR are not all that unusual given its track record over the last decade. MPWR stands out for its ability to consistently grow year after year. In fact, the last time MPWR did not manage to increase its quarterly revenue YoY was back in 2013 as shown in the chart above. The last time its annual revenue ended up lower than the year before was nine years ago in 2011.

Revenue EBITDA 2019 $628M $114M 2018 $582M $127M 2017 $471M $93M 2016 $389M $69M 2015 $338M $55M 2014 $283M $49M 2013 $238M $37M 2012 $214M $27M 2011 $197M $23M 2010 $219M $39M

EBITDA has multiplied during this time frame. Anyone looking for a growth stock to bet on should have MPWR on its list of potential candidates. The company has an established track record in terms of growth, an attribute that comes at a premium these days. This can be seen in the stock's price action.

The stock responds to the latest earnings and guidance

MPWR's stock was already on a roll prior to the updated guidance, but the stock has since taken off like a rocket. Since September 14 when the new numbers were released, the stock has appreciated by roughly 33% in less than a month. On a twelve months and YTD basis, MPWR has gained 130% and 77% respectively.

The comparable numbers for the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) are 54% and 30% respectively. Note that SOXX is an ETF consisting of 30 semiconductor companies with MPWR included among its holdings. MPWR has outperformed the industry.

MPWR vs. the competition

MPWR's stock has gained a lot, but at the same time valuations have become stretched if we compare them against the competition. Competitors of MPWR include companies like Analog Devices (ADI), Texas Instruments (TXN), NXPI Semiconductors (NXPI), On Semiconductor (ON), Maxim Integrated (MXIM), Infineon Technologies and several others. MPWR trades at much higher multiples compared to competitors. As stated before, fast growth comes at a premium these days.

MPWR ADI TXN NXPI ON MXIM Market cap $14.17B $45.5B $135.61B $39.52B $10.83B $19.52B Enterprise value $13.66B $50.08B $137.45B $45.61B $13.51B $18.90B Revenue ("ttm") $687.54M $5.52B $13.69B $8.4B $5.27B $2.19B EBITDA $142.48M $2.3B $6.29B $2.38B $1.05B $800.29M Free cash flow $201.46M $1.8B $5.7B $1.87B $224.7M $700.33M Trailing P/E 114.30 41.25 27.78 147.01 98.90 30.29 Forward P/E 58.82 21.83 26.81 19.96 19.53 28.99 P/S 21.32 8.31 10.19 4.75 2.06 9.06 P/B 16.69 3.87 17.74 4.46 3.35 11.78 EV/revenue 19.87 9.07 10.04 5.43 2.56 8.62 EV/EBITDA 95.87 22.85 21.00 18.29 17.50 22.98 Dividend 0.63% 2.01% 2.70% 1.06% - 2.63%

Source: finance.yahoo

Why the market may have gotten ahead of itself with regards to MPWR

The price action from mid-September on seems to indicate that the raised guidance has increased expectations among shareholders. Some seem to assume that the latest forecast implies that demand is stronger than even MPWR anticipated.

However, there's reason to think expectations are too high. For instance, MPWR itself cautions that the increased revenue in their latest guidance was due to transitory factors and are unlikely to be repeated. There has been no change in underlying fundamentals. A Form 8-K from MPWR states that:

"Subsequently, our overall business during the third quarter of 2020 increased beyond our expectations for two key reasons. First, a majority of the increase was because we were able to fulfill our customers' demand that had been delinquent due to past capacity constraints. Second, several China-based customers requested previously scheduled shipment dates be pulled into the third quarter of 2020, which we believe is related to recent trade policy changes. These two extraordinary events affecting our third quarter 2020 revenue outlook are believed to be non-recurring in nature. We do not believe these events are indicators of higher or lower overall future demand for our products."

MPWR points out that future revenue has been pulled into Q3 in China, a market accounting for $112.8M out of $186.2M in Q2 revenue. There's the possibility that revenue in Q4 and beyond could come in lower than would otherwise have been the case. The revenue pulled into Q3 will have to be compensated for at some point.

MPWR did acknowledge the possibility of something similar happening in the earnings call:

"I think that just given the nature of the current macro environment where we did benefit from accelerated ordering patterns, particularly in - at the end of Q1 that we don't want to become complacent, because we have seen falloffs in demand after we've had a big run-up like we just experienced. So it isn't that we're seeing anything specifically in the market that causes us concern, but just past experience tells us that it's something that we have to monitor."

Sudden spikes in demand can often be followed by steep drops in demand. Revenue may show much faster YoY growth in Q3 than we're accustomed to seeing, but it could also lay the foundation for a correction at some point down the road.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

MPWR has a proven track record in terms of growth, driven by secular trends in areas like datacenter and cloud computing. Emerging industries like 5G are also starting to yield benefits. The bull thesis for MPWR is anchored on the premise that these tailwinds will continue to drive growth forward.

Betting on MPWR makes sense since there is a lot to like in the company. However, the price action from mid-September on looks more like an overreaction upon closer review. Guidance was raised significantly, but only because of one-time issues and not because of significant changes to underlying fundamentals.

Furthermore, it's very likely, if not inevitable, that future quarterly revenue will need to compensate for revenue pulled into Q3. MPWR has a quarterly growth streak going back years, which is something that few companies can match. But it's possible this streak may be in danger of coming to an end due to several factors that have altered normal trade flows. It will be very tough to record YoY quarterly growth when the base has been raised to the extent it has.

Nevertheless, the stock has appreciated by about a third in less than a month in response to raised guidance. MPWR deserves to trade at a premium since it's growing much faster than competitors, but this premium has greatly increased along with the big appreciation in the stock since mid-September. An appreciation that is arguably build on dubious grounds as explained earlier.

The recent price action could come back to haunt MPWR if or when the company reports lower growth, if only because of the need to correct for revenue pulled into Q3. If future revenue has to undergo a correction, then the stock will most likely have to do so as well.

So while I am bullish on MPWR in the long run, I would not be holding the stock at the moment. The price action for the last month or so looks to be unsustainable. There seems to be a misunderstanding as to why MPWR raised its guidance. MPWR itself states that there's been no change in demand or any other fundamentals, but the market is interpreting better guidance from MPWR as a sign that fundamentals at the company have improved and the company needs to be revalued as such. There's a disconnect right now and odds are there will be a correction to bring expectations back in line with reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.