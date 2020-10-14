Combination of the 8.3% yielding dividend with projected 5-7% DCF growth sets investors up for double-digit returns.

*All figures in CAD unless specified

Thesis

Enbridge (ENB) provides investors with a reliable, high dividend yield that is growing in mid-single digits. In addition to great business performance, returns might be boosted by multiple expansion once extreme pessimism over the whole sector lifts. Enbridge owns and operates mission-critical energy infrastructure in North America. 25% of crude oil in NA was transferred through Enbridge's pipelines as well as 20% of natural gas consumed in the U.S. in 2019. In addition to this, the company has around 3.8 million customers for its gas utility business and also 1.8 GW worth of renewable energy contracted for the long term.

Although the company transports commodities with fluctuating prices, ENB has a business model with predictable cash flows. It's insulated from oil & gas price movements with 98% of EBITDA either regulated, cost-of-service or contracted. It's also worth noting that 95% of Enbridge's customers are investment-grade companies.

Source: Enbridge Investor Relations

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)

Investors should be aware that ENB (and other pipeline companies) can't be well-analyzed using GAAP earnings. Dividend investors often comment on pipeline company articles saying that the dividend is not safe due to the low earnings and therefore high earnings payout ratio, which makes the dividend seem unsustainable. However, GAAP earnings don't give the right measurement of pipeline cash flows due to the high depreciation/amortization charges. Depreciation spreads the cost of the pipeline investment over its useful life, however, it's not actual cash going out of the business.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) is the best measure for analyzing pipeline company cash flows.

There is no standard DCF measure, but it's usually calculated as following:

DCF = Net Income + Depreciation/Amortization - interest expense - maintenance CapEx.

Interest payments and maintaining the pipelines is an actual cash expense, but depreciation and amortization are not.

I hope this clears up some confusion regarding that subject.

COVID-19 impact

The management has reacted strongly to the COVID-19 related challenges and provided an impressive 2020 guidance which would represent YoY DCF growth using the midpoint of the guidance.

The midpoint of the 2020 DCF guidance is $4.65, which is up from 2019 DCF of $4.57 (1.75% YoY growth).

Enbridge also achieved C$300 million in cost reductions and delayed $1 billion worth of investment due to COVID-19.

Growth Plans

Enbridge aims for 5-7% DCF growth through 2022.

The growth will come from:

4-5% from projects in execution

1-2% from cost efficiencies.

The company has around $11 billion of projects in execution and doesn't require external equity to complete that.

A big component of that $11 billion is the Line 3 replacement, which is still facing some regulatory challenges but hopefully operational by mid- or late-2021.

Source: Enbridge Earnings Report

Dividend

The 2020 guidance also reassures investors on the sustainability of the dividend. The 2020 dividend payment of $3.24 makes up 70% of DCF, which provides solid margin of safety for the dividend payout.

The current dividend yields a generous 8.3%, but still has meaningful growth potential.

Dividend growth is expected to be in line with the company's DCF growth target of 5-7%.

Enbridge is a Dividend Aristocrat with 25 years of consecutive dividend raises, which shows the company's commitment to rewarding shareholders with growing dividends.

Using the low end of the DCF growth target and the current yield for a $10,000 investment, I estimate a potential 10%+ Yield-on-Cost in just a few years for investors buying at current prices (with re-investment).

Source: DividendAthlete.com

Balance Sheet

The company has the balance sheet strength and flexibility to invest in its growth projects.

Enbridge had ample $14 billion in liquidity as of June 2020 and the company expects leverage to stay within the targeted 4.5-5x debt/EBITDA range in 2020. Major credit agencies have recently re-affirmed their ENB ratings. (BBB+ with "stable" outlook from Fitch and Baa2 with "positive" outlook from Moody's). Although pipeline projects are very expensive, the company has no trouble financing them.

Valuation

Using the midpoint of the 2020 guidance, Enbridge shares (TSX-listed) are currently trading at just over 8x DCF.

The company's shares have unreasonably sold off. Even though ENB will generate more DCF in 2020 than 2019, shares are much lower than 52-wk highs. Current price would have to appreciate by 48% to catch up to earlier highs.

Shares are undervalued and investors might benefit from multiple expansion on top of the 8% yield and 5-7% DCF growth.

Risks

Investing in Enbridge comes with its risks.

Regulatory/political - Pipeline projects are faced with increased scrutiny as seen with the dragged-out Line 3 replacement project. There is also increased push for more renewables in the energy mix. However, I believe fossil fuels still have a very long runway as solar & wind energy are nowhere near reliable enough to take significant market share from oil & gas.

- Pipeline projects are faced with increased scrutiny as seen with the dragged-out Line 3 replacement project. There is also increased push for more renewables in the energy mix. However, I believe fossil fuels still have a very long runway as solar & wind energy are nowhere near reliable enough to take significant market share from oil & gas. Commodity prices - Although ENB is insulated from commodity price movements, if the price were to stay low for a long period of time, that would seriously harm ENB's customers and therefore eventually ENB as well. 95% of ENB's customers are investment-grade rated companies so it would have to be a prolonged oil & gas bear market for it to have a significant impact.

- Although ENB is insulated from commodity price movements, if the price were to stay low for a long period of time, that would seriously harm ENB's customers and therefore eventually ENB as well. 95% of ENB's customers are investment-grade rated companies so it would have to be a prolonged oil & gas bear market for it to have a significant impact. Pipeline accidents - These would further increase the regulatory scrutiny.

Investors also need to be aware of the withholding tax on Canadian dividends. I am from Europe and 15% gets withheld for me personally, but each investor should consult with a local tax professional to see their own tax situation regarding foreign dividends.

Summary

Enbridge is the safest high-yield dividend with strong growth potential in the markets today. The combination of a well-covered 8.3% dividend and 5-7% growth potential in the coming years provides investors with potential 13-15% returns over the coming years, even without multiple expansion from current undervalued levels.

I increased my own existing ENB investment in May and bought some more in the start of October.

I rate shares a "STRONG BUY" at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the TSX-listed shares