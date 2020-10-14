DaVita has the potential to deliver double-digit in the medium term, powered by aggressive capital returns and an attractive valuation.

In spite of the aggressive stock buybacks, the company's valuation has failed to take off, as DaVita's valuation multiple has remained rather cheap, predominantly below 20X earnings.

DaVita's business model is able to provide the company with very reliable and stable revenues, as patients need their dialysis treatment on a constant basis.

The market opened bright green this week, with the Nasdaq rallying more than 2.5% higher as I am writing this article. Growth stocks, particularly in tech, have been treating us well for quite some time now. However, as we are looking to allocate capital anew, identifying some attractive value stocks seems ideal at the moment. With valuations expanding higher in the market, investing in some rock-solid value stocks seems like a prudent option in order to improve our margin of safety.

One such company we have been assessing for a while is kidney dialysis services provider DaVita (DVA), which we believe displays a recession-proof business model, with a great focus on shareholder returns.

An all-weather stock

DaVita's business model is able to provide the company with very reliable and stable revenues, as patients need their dialysis treatment on a constant basis. As a result, adverse times such as those of the Great Financial Crisis or the recent pandemic do not negatively affect the company's performance.

For example, during Q2, total U.S. dialysis treatments were 7,570,908, or an average of 97,063 treatments per day, representing a per-day increase of 0.7%. Despite the variance that other companies have seen in their results due to COVID-19, DaVita's operations remain incredibly stable because of how essential the company's continuous treatments are.

For over 20 years, chronic kidney disease levels have remained steady at around 14% of the US population. The company's performance is likely to remain robust in the long term as well, as the loss of kidney function is normally irreversible. At the same time, the company has been gradually growing as it increases the availability of its services over time.

Despite the DaVita's relatively thin net income margins, which average around 5%-12%, profitability has been consistent. Consequently, DaVita has been generating robust free cash flows. Despite gradually growing its CAPEX, cash from operations has been expanding consistently, leading to increasing free cash flows.

Capital returns

Generating enough cash to greatly reward investors, the company prefers to do so through share buybacks, likely to take advantage of the stock's relatively cheap valuation. Since 2015, the company has almost retired more than 40% of its shares outstanding.

In spite of the aggressive stock buybacks, the company's valuation has failed to take off, as DaVita's valuation multiple has remained rather cheap, predominantly below 20X earnings.

To adequately reward its current investors and continue to partially return the $4.3B from the sale of its DaVita Medical Group to UnitedHealth (UNH), on the 17th of August, the company commenced a self-tender offer buy back up to $1.0 billion of its shares at a price per share of not less than $77.00 and not more than $88.00, causing shares to jump.

DaVita posted the result of its self-tender around a month later. DaVita now expects to purchase 8,000,679 common shares, representing ~6.6% of total outstanding shares, through the tender offer at $88.00/share, for a total cost of ~$704.06M.

As a result, DaVita's EPS should now advance, to which analysts agree as they have been raising their target as of late to adjust their expectations.

Investor returns

As mentioned earlier, DaVita's dynamic capital returns to shareholders should have caused increased interest for the stock, but shares have remained quite attractively priced. By combining DaVita's robust cash flows, which face little to no correlation to the underlying economy, driving capital returns, and attractive valuation, we believe that shares can deliver exceptional returns in the medium term.

To project investors' medium-term returns, we only need to take into account the stock's appreciation, since the company pays no dividends and has not expressed any intention to do so. DaVita's 5-year and 10-year EPS CAGR has been 24.5% and 11.4%, respectively, as the company's EPS has been growing both organically and through stock buybacks. The more aggressive stock buybacks over the past 5 years are clearly illustrated in the much-higher 5-year metric as well.

Considering that the company just agreed to buy back 6.6% of its shares, we believe that management will continue repurchasing stock, as long as it feels shares are undervalued, as they seem to be. As a result, combined with growing its actual sales, it should continue delivering double-digit EPS growth.

Based on the company's very own guidance, management expects free cash flow generation of around $800M-$1,000M for FY2020, which translates to a free cash flow yield of around 8.2% based on DaVita's current stock price. Further, analyst estimates shown earlier also point towards 10%-11% EPS growth over the next few years, as the company's capital return program has become rather predictable.

By plugging in an EPS CAGR of 10%, DaVita's current stock price of around $89, and a reasonable future P/E range based on the company's historically narrow multiples, we get the following results:

As you can see, even at DaVita's lowest historical P/E ratios, shares are quite likely to deliver double-digit returns. Further, if the market were to finally price DaVita to a more reasonable multiple, investors would likely see explosive returns in the medium term, as illustrated below.

Conclusion and risks

Overall, we believe that DaVita is a wonderful business, as Warren Buffett would say, who owns nearly one-third of the company's shares through Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A), despite slightly trimming its position. DaVita operates through a solid business model, which enjoys predictable cash flows under any economic environment.

Shares have historically traded at very attractive levels, offering an adequate margin of safety for investors, especially when considering management's use of buybacks to sustain the stock's long-term appreciation.

At the same time, investors must be aware of the risks, two of which we view as quite notable. First, DaVita's long-term debt remains quite large at $7.6B, despite management's efforts to contain at stable or decreasing levels. Further, its long-term cost of debt is around 4.1%, while the recent $1.5B senior notes offering at 5% is not a particularly attractive rate to borrow as well.

Considering DaVita's free cash flow generation, we would expect DaVita to be able to borrow at lower rates.

The second risk we want to point out is in regards to DaVita's stock buybacks. While we love stock repurchases and view them as the preferable capital returns method, a potential mixture with dividends could improve investors' margin of safety. If the company's performance were to deteriorate for a while, for any reason, the previous buybacks done in higher stock price levels could damage shareholder value.

Still, we are keen on the company's long-term story and believe that shares offer a great return potential at a reasonable price. Hence, we are likely to add to our position further over the next few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TipRanks: BUY $DVA