We discuss why the road has been bumpy, consider how to think about the future, and offer thoughts about which investors may want this stock.

Their performance in 2020 and 2021, in contrast, will be quite strong.

Their business is inherently quite profitable, making their flat performance from 2015 through 2019 a puzzle.

Strangely, the price of Medical Properties Trust's stock rose in 2019 even as the funds available to reward shareholders continued to drop.

The healthcare sector within REITs almost defies description as a sector. Ventas (VTR) and Welltower (WELL) are somewhat diversified but both are very exposed to senior housing. Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) emphasizes medical office buildings. Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) focuses on skilled nursing facilities.

The differences among these operations are surely as large as among Apartments, Single Family Homes, and Manufactured Housing. Yet we treat these areas of housing as distinct REIT sectors.

Not so the so-called healthcare sector. One should be wary of any generalization about healthcare REITs. They are not necessarily similar.

Then there is Medical Properties Trust whose stock ticker is MPW. Other REITs own few hospitals. MPW owns only hospitals, mostly for general acute care.

It owns a lot of them, 388 to be precise. Two-thirds are in the US, with nearly all the rest in Europe. They are already in Australia and are looking for further international expansion.

I was looking at MPW in the context of analyst estimates of Net Asset Value (“NAV”), while working on an article for our members at High Yield Landlord. The comparison of its price to NAV is interesting, but not my topic today.

The Frightening Recent Past

Just to check the context, I pulled the REITbase reports on MPW through 2019. This produced Figure 1. The various flavors of Funds From Operations (“FFO”) are discussed below.

Figure 1. An initial, easily obtained, take on MPW looks very bad for MPW. The bars show the average diluted shares outstanding, not the value at year end. Source: author calculations from REITbase data.

AFFO per share is the important metric. It describes the funds available to pay dividends, buy back stock, or grow the company. AFFO/share declined the most and was flat or declining since 2015. All the per share measures declined in 2019.

MPW was growing the dividend throughout. But this was dangerous if their ability to pay the dividend was not growing apace. And the payout reached 106% of the REITbase AFFO in 2019.

These are truly frightening results. If they continued, they would presage dividend cuts and a declining share price. My immediate reaction was that it might make sense to get out of this one before reality sets in.

That article for members used other examples. Then I came back to looking at MPW. My findings follow.

Strong Backward Total Returns

There have been some comments on our chat board at High Yield Landlord that MPW is not an exciting stock because it has not shown much price appreciation. One can see in Figure 2 that this is accurate. The price has increased less than a factor of two over the past 10 years.

But one can also see that, on a total return basis, MPW has been a spectacular investment. Ending at this writing in October 2020, the 10-year CAGR of an investment in MPW has been 13%. That beats the 10% CAGR of the equal-weighted S&P 500 index over the same period.

Figure 2. Growth of $10k invested in MPW for the past 10 years. Source: YCharts.

The superficial reason for the outperformance is dividends, shown in Figure 3. One can see that, save for a few months before the crash in March, MPW has paid a dividend yielding above 5% and more typically 6% to 7%. As with many REITs, the yield has tended downward with Treasury rates over the decade.

Figure 3. Dividend yield and payout per share of MPW during the past 10 years. Source: YCharts.

One can also see that the dividend has grown steadily, increasing 25% from 2014 to 2020. With its relatively high yield and substantial dividend growth rate, MPW looks like an ideal stock for Dividend Growth Investing. It seems a bit surprising to me that it has not become a cult stock.

To a skeptic, though, the data in those figures says little. It matters more how those dividends are generated and what the business model of the REIT portends for the future.

When considering whether to invest in a REIT, or to stay invested, it is not enough that the past decade has been a good one. Bad decades often follow good ones for many investments.

So, let’s look under the hood.

What MPW Does

MPW buys hospitals and leases them back to their operators on an absolute net lease basis (Figure 4). This is the usual story for any net lease REIT. It provides capital that the operators can use to grow their own businesses.

Figure 4. Key features of the MPW lease structure. Source.

The term of the leases is quite long, more than ten years in the US and longer internationally. The leases nearly all have CPI based escalators with fixed floors.

To my thinking, this is how all net lease contracts ought to be structured. Inflation will not stay dead forever.

MPW is not buying many isolated hospitals. Its $17B in assets are spread across only 41 operators. Buying hospitals in groups from such operators enables them to establish Master Lease structures, so that the tenants cannot close any single hospital without renegotiating the entire lease.

The average is thus about $400M per operator. The largest operator is 25% of gross assets; they are focused on working this down. The largest single facility is 3%.

The advantage for MPW is that the market in hospitals is thin. The operators need capital but they would have difficulty getting bank loans and are not issuing bonds.

Such are the niches where REITs can make outstanding returns. To my mind this is reminiscent of the casino REIT VICI Properties (VICI).

One example for MPW was heard in the Q2 2020 earnings call. Their new commitments to several investments “will earn a commencing aggregate GAAP capitalization rate of approximately 10%.” Compare this with the 6% cap rate that has been more typical of REITs overall in recent years.

MPW does do some joint ventures, but they do not impact the financial analysis because “[all] of the real estate is owned by our U.S. REIT shareholders. There's no JV ownership of the real estate.”

Why the Road Is Bumpy

An aspect of this approach is that MPW makes acquisitions and dispositions that are quite large compared to those of many REITs. Quoting the Q2 2020 earnings call:

"Next, we have committed to five separate investments, aggregating approximately $165 million that we expect to become operational starting between 18 and 24 months from now."

This timescale is at odds with our era of quarterly reports and quarterly earnings guidance. These have been actively opposed by investors and business leaders including Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon. I recall a Buffett quote to the effect that one year was too short a time to evaluate a company, though I failed to find it at the moment.

The MPW approach sensibly involves making deals years in advance of when they close and then deciding on the financing when the time arrives:

"… our historic practice has been as these acquisitions get to closing and we actually need the capital, then at that time, we'll decide what type of capital and by that, I mean, is it ATM issuance? Does it have to be an underwritten offering? Is it joint venture? Are there some properties that we may want to sell? All of that is available to us. But there is no specific plan right now as to timing and what type of component of those that I've just described."

This makes sense. When, in 2019, Mr. Market valued MPW highly, they took advantage and raised $2.5B of equity by selling stock. This increased their share count by about 30%, but was well worth it at that price.

Pairing that raised equity with about $3B of new debt enabled MPW to acquire $4.5B of new property during 2019 and more in 2020. This is enormous for a REIT with a market cap below $10B in a world where the largest REITs have a market cap not far above $100B.

The other side of doing billion-dollar deals came through in 2018. The Q4 2018 earnings call described a sale:

"2018 transactions provided record proceeds of $1.5 billion of which more than $500 million… were over and above our original investment. The proceeds were used to reduce debt and to put MPW in prime position for accretive capital deployment in 2019."

We see that MPW has been doing deals that represent a large fraction of gross assets and may span 24 months. For an investor, a consequence is that standard performance measures can become quite bumpy on an annual basis, let alone a quarterly one.

As an example, the new equity raised during 2019 caused a decrease in per share Funds From Operations (“FFO”) for that year, and FFO will not have grown much in 2020. We discuss the long-term payoff below.

From FFO to AFFO

The quantity FFO has a rigid definition developed by NAREIT. It has the advantage that it can be rigorously computed from required reporting under GAAP.

NAREIT FFO has the disadvantage that it does not adjust for several circumstances in which expenditures do not represent the long-term, recurring earnings of the properties.

One can remove such costs to find a “Normalized FFO,” in the jargon of MPW, which is labeled “Recurring FFO” by the REIT analysis firm REITbase.

What an investor should care about is how much cash is available, after all other costs, to pay dividends, grow the company, or buy back shares. The quantity that measures this, if properly constructed, is Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”).

There are two important adjustments to normalized FFO that lead to AFFO, and a third one up for debate.

A first adjustment for all REITs is to subtract the funds used to maintain the properties or prepare them for sale. For some REIT sectors, such as apartments, these are substantial. For many net lease REITs, including MPW, they may be zero. MPW has always reported no such expenditures.

Another ubiquitous adjustment is a correction to the GAAP revenue called “straight-line rent” or “S/L rent.” The correction involves adjusting FFO so that AFFO reflects only cash received in the current year.

This adjustment is necessary because GAAP requires that all income associated with a lease be distributed linearly in time over the term of the lease. That is, the total to be collected is divided by the lease duration.

The adjustment up for debate is to consider share-based compensation as a non-cash cost. MPW does and adjusts for it. REITbase does not.

The Adjustments to FFO for MPW

As one can see in Figure 5, the various adjustments can be significant and are definitely lumpy. The ones for transaction costs, debt retirement, and gains from sale of real estate produced the substantial differences between NAREIT FFO and Normalized FFO from 2013 through 2018 seen in Figure 1 above.

Figure 5. Plot of variable expenses of MPW by author, using data from MPW and REITbase.

Figure 5 also shows the value of the S/L rent explicitly identified on the income statement and applicable to rent billed. It has been running around 10% of Net Operating Income ("NOI") and this fraction has been increasing with time.

This is a very large number for the S/L rent adjustment. For the net lease REITs that own free standing properties, such as Realty Income (O), this adjustment averages around 2.5% of revenue.

The S/L rent adjustment gets larger as the term of the lease increases and as the rent escalators increase. And MPW has many new, long leases (see Fig. 4).

Figure 6 shows the relation between the term of the lease and the lease escalator required for the initial GAAP rent to be 110% of the initial cash rent. We can see that escalators in the range of 1% to 2% will create this situation for lease terms of 10 to 20 years.

The enormous growth of the MPW portfolio explains why the S/L rent adjustment is so large. But the S/L rent adjustment does reduce AFFO, which is the number we as investors care about.

Figure 6. The combination of lease term and minimum escalator required for GAAP rent to be 110% of cash rent. Source: author calculations.

There are other complications under the category of “S/L Rent Revenue and Other” shown in the MPW supplemental filings. These lead it to be even larger than Figure 5 shows. We can skip the detailed explanations to keep this article from becoming a book. Investor Relations at MPW was quite responsive in helping me understand them.

Future Pro Forma Expectations

The following calculations determined expectations for 2020 and 2021. For 2020, results from the first two quarters were doubled to find estimates for the entire year. MPW has collected very close to 100% rent throughout, so this should be a good estimate.

For 2021, the analyst values for FFO and AFFO came from TIKR. A projection of the variable expenses discussed above determined the normalized FFO.

Figure 7 shows the results. The new equity and debt, raised mostly during 2019, will have produced a large upswing in all the versions of FFO.

Figure 7. Various measures of cash from operations through 2021. Source: author calculations using data from REITbase and TIKR.

The dividend payout, as a fraction of MPW AFFO, peaked at 96% in 2019. The fraction of REITbase AFFO peaked at 106%. Neither of these is sustainable.

But AFFO/share is now finally increasing. The present dividend is 75% of projected 2021 AFFO/share. This is low for a net lease REIT. There is room to raise the dividend and also to have funds for growing the REIT.

Despite the success of 2020 and 2021, it is challenging to decide what to expect going forward for growth of AFFO/share. One can plot the CAGR of AFFO/share from 2012 to any later year, obtaining Figure 8.

Figure 8. The CAGR of AFFO from 2012 through the indicated year. Source: author calculations.

We see that this quantity has been bumpy indeed. As of 2021, it will be 6% from the 2012 value. But it is tough to confidently estimate what the growth rate will be over the next decade.

How Profitable Are Their Deals?

Another way to assess how things might go is to assess the profitability of their deals. From the above, these deals ought to be quite profitable. The numbers agree.

We can find a Gross Cap Rate by dividing the NOI by the undepreciated book value of the property. This will work best when the property has been recently purchased. Since MPW has been growing their assets at a CAGR of 30%, this is pretty reasonable for them.

We can further find a Cash Cap Rate by subtracting non-cash GAAP revenues from the Net Operating Income (“NOI”). Figure 9 shows the resulting cap rates.

Figure 9. Gross and cash cap rates. The determination of numbers for 2020 and 2021 is discussed below. Source: author calculations.

We see that MPW is overall achieving cap rates of about 10% on a cash basis. We can then apply a variation on the V-formula described by Chris Volk to look at profitability. Here is the formula:

Figure 9 shows the meaning of the symbols. It also shows approximate values associated with the debt added, equity raised, and property purchased in 2019 and 2020.

Figure 9. Components of and result from the V-formula for return on new equity, and the result. Source: author calculations.

The return on new equity of 11% is not a surprise considering the high cap rate MPW obtains and the low interest rates of the present era.

With regard to MPW as a whole, though, the overall returns must also cover the transaction costs and debt retirement costs. We saw above that these often run a total around 10% of NOI. Including this, one finds that the overall return that will accrue to AFFO is 9.1%.

If the dividend payout is 6%, then the funds available to drive growth include the sum of 3.1% from the returns and the rent escalators. All in all, this return is large enough that MPW seems able to fulfill the Dividend Growth Investor’s dream — pay a dividend of 5% and grow AFFO at 5%.

Implications for Valuation

From the end of 2014 to the end of 2018, MPW more than doubled their assets and share count but AFFO per share stayed flat. The jump upward in 2020 and 2021 is very nice. But it is hard to know what to expect over time after that.

MPW does have a solid track record of dividend growth, so it makes the most sense to me to look at valuation from a dividend payout perspective. Since we are near the end of 2020, we will consider the value of a sequence of dividends starting in 2021.

Figure 10 shows the share value based on discounted dividend cash flows. It assumes the 2021 dividend to be $1.12, compared to $1.08 this year.

Figure 10. MPW valuation based on a dividend discount model, for various dividend growth rates. Source: author calculations.

The graph suggests that MPW is not underpriced at present. Only if they will grow AFFO per share at 7% or more going forward, and if investors are willing to accept a 10% discount rate, one could say that they are underpriced by a factor approaching two.

In contrast, many REITs this year still look like good values for an investor with a discount rate of 14% or more.

Risks with MPW

I applaud the long-term focus of MPW, but am not convinced how strongly it will pay off for investors. Looking back a decade, they did a whole bunch of deals and grew their assets at a 30% CAGR.

By next year they will have grown AFFO/share at a 6% CAGR. This is solid but not spectacular performance for a REIT.

One risk is this. If they get one of those big deals really wrong, they could end up having to cut the dividend and could take years to get back on track.

Other risks are regulatory and political. The MPW hospitals have great rent coverage now, but remain part of politicized health systems, especially in the US. This adds risk.

In several ways, MPW reminds me of the midstream pipeline companies over the past decade. Many did a good job paying dividends and raising them steadily, but seemed more concerned with empire building than with the interests of shareholders. At times, and especially in 2020, investors have suffered severe dividend cuts.

Takeaways

For many REITs, and for most net lease REITs, whether one looks at multiples of FFO or AFFO in thinking about valuation matters little. Not so for MPW. In this case, one must attend to AFFO.

I did leave out some potential sources of upside. In the above, MPW got no credit for accretive share issuance. They may or may not get the chance. They also got no credit for recycling capital in a way that increases AFFO/share, which might happen.

To my thinking MPW at its present price is a good choice for:

Dividend Growth Investors

Total Return Investors who reinvest dividends

Income Investors seeking sensible yields that will grow

As a value investor who mainly seeks to buy undervalued REITs, MPW is not as exciting to me. I will hold it for now, hoping that they manage to grow AFFO/share more steadily going forward. Depending on how that goes, I may or may not sell if and when they reprice back near their previous highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW,VTR,WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.