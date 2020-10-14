Price to trailing book value remains extremely low, while book value already includes projections for expected losses.

GPMT is a commercial mortgage REIT. This is currently a risky sector, but the upside on GPMT is substantial.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) doesn't get much coverage outside of the REIT Forum. Within the service, it is a common stock for questions. We will assume most investors aren't intimately familiar with every detail on the stock. We'll design the article to be more accessible for new investors, but we're still going to talk about the things which actually matter.

This article is part of a larger article we published on GPMT for subscribers.

Book Value

At the end of Q2 2020, GPMT's book value was $17.47. That's not our estimate of book value as of September 25th, 2020, but it is the official number for the end of Q2. Our estimate for book value so far in Q3 2020 is lower than the value from the end of Q2, but not dramatically lower. That's important because protecting book value is very important for mortgage REITs.

At the end of Q2, book value was slightly up from Q1 2020:

Source: GPMT

The main factor weighing against book value was recording a provision for credit losses in the amount of $14.2 million, or $.26 per share. Without that, earnings would've been pretty good.

The Portfolio

We need to touch on the types of loans in GPMT's portfolio:

Source: GPMT

The primary area for concern would be "Retail" and "Hotel". Those are broad categories, but they are going to be a major part of the concern. The other sectors are less exposed to falling rapidly enough for a borrower to choose to default. Remember that the weighted average stabilized yield is only 63.7%, so borrowers have a material amount of their own equity at stake.

Second Quarter

Before talking about the third quarter, at all, we need to catch investors up on the second quarter:

Source: GPMT

The company had a small GAAP net loss, which isn't that bad when you consider that commercial mortgage REITs will send most of their results through GAAP earnings. This is a difference between commercial mortgage REITs and residential mortgage REITs. For residential mortgage REITs, GAAP earnings can be a largely useless metric.

We also see Core Earnings at $.25 per share. That's positive to consider, but I would start by drawing attention to the fact that GAAP earnings were not slaughtered during a very rough quarter.

The weighted average stabilized LTV of 63.7% is reasonable and the yield at origination on their loans of LIBOR + 4.22% is within the reasonable range for a commercial mortgage REIT. Why are we highlighting things that aren't unusual? Because the low price on GPMT reflects a market that believes the company is in a bad position.

Are Borrowers Making Payments?

Since GPMT trades at a staggering discount to book value (larger than a 50% discount), we need to consider the quality of the loans. So far, they are doing surprisingly well:

Source: GPMT

Over 99% made their payments in accordance with the loan agreements. That's not bad. Sure, investors would prefer 100%, but should we really complain about less than 1%?

Of course, each loan is different and GPMT is working with borrowers who are impacted by the pandemic.

Does that guarantee that 99% of loans will go as planned? Certainly not. However, they don't need to be that high for the investment to work out. Remember that shares are trading at a substantial discount to book value.

Moving on to the financing portion of the slide, we can see that GPMT has made substantial headway on improving their position. They have been achieving better flexibility by working with their lenders. They aren't facing other near-term maturities, which would be hard to tackle. They've also reduced the leverage on repurchase facilities used to fund 100% of their hotel loans and almost all of the retail loans. That's positive since hotel and retail are the two most dangerous sectors currently.

Allowances for Credit Losses

As of the end of Q2 2020, GPMT recorded credits for future losses with a total value of $86 million. These expected "future losses", are already baked into the current book value:

Source: GPMT

The red box is to draw your attention to a factor that requires a little additional detail. When you see "cumulative earnings impact", you might think that this represents the total impact across multiple quarters. Yet the "per share" impact only relates to the current quarter. Remember that in Q2 2020 the impact was $14.2 million which translated into $.26 per share.

So the cumulative impact across the entire portfolio drives a decrease of about $1.57 per share in book value.

You can verify that math in two ways. The first is to add the values at the bottom for $.34, $.97, and $.26 to reach $1.57.

The second method is to use the cumulative earnings impact on the right-hand side of $86 million and divide it by the weighted average basic common shares outstanding of 55 million (55,128,283 to be precise). That gives you about $1.56. The difference is a rounding error.

It is important for investors to recognize that management is already marking down their book value in accordance with their projections for future losses.

Are Those Estimates Right?

Would you really expect management to know precisely the exact value of future losses? I wouldn't. However, they probably have a pretty good idea of what to expect because they have much more detailed information about each of their loans than analysts will have.

Yield and Cost of Funds

GPMT provides a slide that I appreciate for the additional transparency:

Source: GPMT

When you're trying to evaluate the REIT's ability to generate net interest income, this slide is very useful. You can see how much the REIT is earning on their assets and how much they are paying to borrow money. This also makes it easier for investors to understand why GPMT would want to have leverage in the first place. Outside of these situations, like the pandemic, the leverage drives greater net interest income for shareholders.

The downside to leverage is that it can be much more difficult to manage when the economy slides into a recession. Yet GPMT managed to hold onto the vast majority of their assets, modify some of their funding, and only sell a small portion of their assets when an opportunity appeared.

What About the Risks?

There are a few risks worth mentioning. If borrowers default on the loan, the collateral may be insufficient. It can be a difficult process for the REIT to handle the assets. The second factor is leverage.

Leverage amplifies risks in two manners. The first is that it means there are simply far more loans in total. That means more opportunities for a loan to default. The second is that it makes working with lenders more difficult. GPMT is working hard to secure longer-term financing to solve that issue. During March 2020, some mortgage REITs were severely and irreparably damaged when banks required additional collateral and dumped assets if the borrower couldn't create the additional collateral.

Repurchase Agreements

For investors who weren't following the situation, this is a quick recap:

Asset values declined and investors wanted to reduce exposure.

Attempting to sell assets created further declines.

Seeing declines, banks demanded additional collateral.

To create the necessary collateral, borrowers had to sell assets, driving the price lower.

Seeing declines, banks demanded additional collateral yet again.

When borrowers were unable to acquire the liquidity quickly enough, a few banks proceeded to aggressively dump the collateral into a completely illiquid market. The lack of buyers created exceptionally low prices, which were then used as evidence that it was the "market price".

Some investors still believe that the companies actually got "market price" and were just unfortunate for selling at that time.

We demonstrate the difference by asking readers how much their car is worth. If you've got a month to sell it, how much do you think you can get? That's probably the market value. What if you have 8 hours? After 8 hours, if you haven't sold it, someone takes it off your hands to sell it on their own. This seller has very little incentive to care about the price you get, so don't expect a good effort.

The situation demonstrated why it is better for mortgage REITs with credit-sensitive assets to look for financing that isn't mark-to-market and which preferably is non-recourse.

GPMT Survived March 2020

Despite some mortgage REITs getting destroyed in March 2020, GPMT survived. They weren't losing their loans. They didn't get demolished. They deserve some credit for that. They didn't fall apart like Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR), AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT), or Gary Payton when he played for the Lakers.

Their funding still involves more recourse leverage than I would like to see:

Source: GPMT

Recourse leverage is at 2.5x with total leverage at 3.5x. I would prefer to see less recourse leverage (top right). Moving to the bottom right corner, that would mean more use of CLOs (collateralized loan obligations). That market has been more than a little difficult to access since the pandemic began, based on results from other mortgage REITs.

Potential Catalyst (From Late September)

We initially wrote:

The REIT still has taxable income. When a REIT has no dividend, the share price tends to suffer. That's reasonable since it reflects genuine concerns about the profitability and liquidity of the REIT. However, GPMT should be able to return to paying a dividend. It would be prudent for them to hold onto as much capital as possible since they want a better bargaining position. Failing to hold onto capital could push any REIT to accept debt on unfavorable terms. Consequently, the decision to delay a dividend for so long represents a wise move.

Since preparing the section above, GPMT announced a significant source of financing and followed that up with a dividend announcement. Further, the company completed the internalization of management. We should note that the internalization will reduce tangible book value, as internalization tends to do. However, GPMT will be relatively unique among the commercial mortgage REITs in having internal management.

Position

Following our research on GPMT, we purchased shares twice:

Source: Schwab

Source: Fidelity

That second trade also involved a purchase of shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT).

These trades were both disclosed in real-time:

Source: The REIT Forum

Returns so far on those positions are shown below:

Source: The REIT Forum

Note: We have other positions in the sector, but cropped the image to only highlight the relevant ones.

Conclusion

Due to a mix of leverage and sector exposure, GPMT should be seen as a high-risk investment. However, the shares trade at an absolutely massive discount to book value. Looking at shares from an earnings perspective, we see sufficient net interest income to provide a significant return. Investors simply need to have a high enough risk tolerance and be patient waiting for the company to resume dividends.

Our method works. We know because we buy the same shares we recommend. We track our results on a real portfolio and we compare our returns with the major ETFs for our sector: Those four ETFs are: MORT - Major mortgage REIT ETF

PFF - The largest preferred share ETF

VNQ - The largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY - The high-yield equity REIT ETF

Sign up now. Take advantage of our October sale!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a reminder, Scott Kennedy also is an author for the REIT Forum. You may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings, so subscribers reading this article should see Scott’s latest REIT Forum sector update for more detail.