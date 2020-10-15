The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) began as the Chicago Butter and Egg Board in 1898 before changing its name in 1919. The CME was the first financial exchange to demutualize and become a publicly traded, shareholder-owned corporation in 2000.

As technology cause trading to move from open pit to electronic trading, the costs of running an exchange for trading platform skyrocketed. Futures exchanges owned by members looked to consolidate by joining forces or using the public capital markets to raise funds. The CME expanded to include the COMEX, NYMEX, and a host of other platforms to create economies of scale when it comes to expenses. In a recent article on the Intercontinental Exchange, I wrote, “The two leading futures exchanges in the US are the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Both exchanges have grown by leaps and bounds over the past years. While the CME began as a floor operation with traders and brokers calling out bids and offers in a hectic environment, ICE’s roots were in electronic trading.”

As of October 13, CME shares were trading at $167.50 with a market cap of just over $60 billion. The CME trades an average of over 1.5 million shares each day and pays shareholders a $3.40 annual dividend, translating to 2%. In 2020, CME shares traded at a low of $131.80 during the risk-off period in March. The all-time high for the shares came in February 2020 at $225.36. At $167.50 per share on October 13, CME was trading below the midpoint of the 2020 range while the overall stock market remains close to the all-time peak. CME shares have been in bullish mode since 2009, but the stock has been an underperformer over the past months.

CME faces a unique set of challenges over the coming weeks and months. Additionally, the CME offers a suite of products that enhance a market participant’s trading and investing activities. The recent introduction of micro and mini futures contracts expands the reach of the CME’s offerings.

The CME has been a one-way street higher since 2009

CME shares went public via an initial public offering on December 5, 2002, and raised $166.3 million to fund its platform. The shares went public at a pre-split IPO price of $35 per share. They opened at a split-adjusted $7.80 per share.

As the long-term chart shows, CME shares rose steadily to a high of $142.90 in December 2007. After a decline to a low of $31.01 during the 2008 global financial crisis in early 2009, the stock made higher lows and higher highs until the most recent peak at $225.36 in February 2020.

A new high, a rough March, and underperformance over the past months

After reaching a new high in February, the global pandemic interrupted the bullish trend in the stock market and CME shares. The spread of COVID-19 led to price carnage in the stock market, and CME shares were no exception.

As the chart shows, after falling to a low of $131.80 on March 19, the stock recovered to a high of $193.93 on June 5. While the rest of the stock market continued to move higher, the CME shares backed off to around the $167 level. The CME trades on the NASDAQ as the trading platform is a technology company. At the most recent price, CME shares were 26.7% above the March low, but still over $58 or over 34.7% below the record high from February.

Over the same period, the NASDAQ index rose from 6.631.42 to a high of 12,074.06 on September 2, a rise of over 82%. At 11,773 on October 14, the index was only 2.5% below the all-time high. CME shares underperformed the NASDAQ since the March low.

Election Day could cause significant changes for the CME

One of the leading reasons for the CME’s weak performance has been the threat of a significant change in the trading environment after the November 3 election. Former vice president Joe Biden has a lead in the polls. The Democrats have pledged to increase taxes and regulations. They promise to raise $4 trillion in revenues by raising corporate taxes and individual taxes on individuals earning more than $400,000 per year. Many Democrats favor new taxes, including a tax or surcharge on trading.

While President Trump is trailing in the polls as of mid-October, he is in the same position as in mid-October 2016. Moreover, the slim Republican majority in the Senate is also in jeopardy going into the election. A sweep by Democrats could weigh on earnings at the CME, which is the likely reason why the shares are lagging the rest of the market.

New products and increasing volumes are the good news

The political landscape is troublesome for the CME, but the exchange’s financial picture supports a continuation of the bull market for its shares.

The chart highlights that the CME has met or exceeded the average EPS estimates over the past four quarters, only missing once, by only two cents per share. In Q3, the market expects the CME to earning $1.42 per share when it reports on October 28.

An average of nineteen analysts on Yahoo Finance has a price target of $177.74 for CME shares, with projections ranging from $135 to $215. Market volatility has been increasing, which is good news for the exchange: the more trading, the more earnings from transactions, clearing fees, and data.

Finally, as the chart shows, on a year-on-year basis, revenues and earnings increased from 2018 through 2019. In Q1, revenues and earnings rose to $1.52 billion and over $766.2 million, respectively. The challenging second quarter caused a decline to $1.18 billion and $503.30 million in revenues and earnings. The trading activity in Q3 is likely to push those data points significantly higher.

Options could be the best approach to CME shares- Micro and Mini products offer market participants excellent trading vehicles- A chance to learn more

The CME shares are likely to highly volatile in the leadup and aftermath of the November 3 election as there is a lot at stake for the exchange. I believe the price is low, but I would only look to buy options when it comes to any long position over the coming weeks. A sweep by Democrats could send the shares lower, a status quo result with the re-election of the sitting President, and a Republican majority in the Senate would likely lift the shares to new and higher highs.

A March 19, 2021, $165 call option settled at the $12.20 level on October 13. A price above $177.20 would yield a dollar-for-dollar profit at expiration in March. The risk on the long position is limited to $12.20, the price of the call option. I am bullish for the long-term prospects for the CME, but the short-term could depend on the outcome of the election. However, the exchange’s products offer tools for all risk profiles.

