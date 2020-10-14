In this regard, we set our 1-month bullish target at $30 per share for SIVR.

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

Investment thesis

SIVR has rebounded decently since late September, which has been triggered by a renewed fall in the dollar. Short-term US real interest rates have stabilized, which has also supported SIVR of late.

Given the positive change in the macro backdrop for silver, we are inclined to change our near-term view on SIVR from cautious to very positive.

Because spec positioning in the silver futures market is light, ETF investor sentiment is bright, and silver remains relatively cheap compared to gold judging by historical standards, we believe that SIVR could enjoy significant upward pressure in the near term.

In this regard, we set a 1-month bullish target at $30 per share for SIVR.

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV), principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

The speculative community increased its net long position in COMEX silver by the equivalent of 82 tonnes in the week to October 6, according to the CFTC.

The net spec length in COMEX silver has rebounded well since August, which points to improved sentiment toward silver among the speculative community.

That said, silver’s spec positioning remains light because the net spec length, which represents 27% of open interest, is well below its all-time high of 57% of open interest.

From this perspective, we think that speculative buying pressure has more room to run, especially if the macro environment remains friendly, namely – the dollar and short-term US real interest rates weaken.

Implications for SIVR: Speculative positioning is light, which is potentially bullish for the COMEX silver spot price and thus SIVR.

Investment positioning

ETF investors left their silver holdings a little changed (-14 tonnes) in the week to October 9, according to our estimates.

However, silver ETF holdings have increased significantly since the start of October, thanks to a large inflow in the first week of October, which could be attributable to dip buying from retail investors.

Investor sentiment toward silver is bright, which is due to the macro uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 shock and the policy response to it.

Although the gold:silver ratio has declined substantially since it reached an all-time high of ~120 in March, it remains above its average from 2010.

Because silver remains cheap vs. gold judging by historical standards, we think that retail ETF investors may continue to express strong buying interest for silver.

Implications for SIVR: The positive sentiment toward silver among ETF investors is bullish for the COMEX silver spot price and thus SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

After being cautious in September, we are willing to re-assert tactical upside exposure to SIVR in the near term because the macro environment for gold and silver has turned friendly again, spec positioning is light, and ETF investor is bright.

We set a bullish target of $30 per share over the next month.

