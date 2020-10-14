Profitability is also facing headwinds, which leaves very limited room for future price appreciation going forward.

The company is faced with much slower growth than it experienced prior to its IPO, however the valuation does not seem to reflect this.

E.l.f. Beauty continues to underperform its larger peers in the Beauty space as well as the overall Consumer Staples sector.

Since its IPO back in 2016 e.l.f Beauty (ELF) has been a terrible investment, losing close to 20% of its value while also experiencing massive volatility.

The company did outperform the high quality peers in the space, such as Estee Lauder (EL) and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY), over the past year, but that was only on a non-risk adjusted basis.

On a risk-adjusted basis, based either on standard deviation of daily returns or market risk measured through beta, ELF did poorly relative to the high quality names in the space.

This 26% return over the past year and the underperformance on a risk-adjusted basis for ELF came at a time when growth (ELF is still considered a growth stock, in spite of its flat topline growth) outperformed value by a very wide margin.

Whether the recent jump in the stock price was due to the overall market movements that favored growth names with digital presence or the massive excitement of many new retail investors sticking with the ELF growth story (which is so far based data excluding e.l.f. stores - see the note below), is hard to tell.

Source: e.l.f. Beauty Investor Presentation

Whatever the case, however, ELF still appears to be an inferior business to other names in the space and is struggling to deal with slowing topline growth, high risks and lack of strong competitive advantages.

A closer look at fundamentals

ELF's free cash flow has stagnated over the recent years, even as the company cut capital expenditures to $7.7m over the last twelve months, from $9.4m in FY 2020 and $8.9m in FY 2019. Source: author's calculations based on data from quarterly and annual reports

At the same time ELF has gradually increased its advertising and promotion expenses relative to sales, but these remain much lower in relation to revenue when compared to the large peers in the space.

Source: author's calculations based on data from quarterly and annual reports

Thus, as ELF's free cash flow stagnated and share price appreciated massively (even though still not enough to compensate shareholders for the risk), the company now trades at a free cash flow yield of only 3.2%. This extremely low when compared to the well-established and highly profitable peers that also have undeniable competitive advantages in the face of their strong brands.

Source: author's calculations based on data from quarterly and annual reports

The discrepancy is even more striking when we consider those companies' return on capital employed. I adjust that for intangibles (both goodwill and other intangibles) to properly account for the very high amount of intangibles on ELF's balance sheet.

Source: author's calculations based on data from quarterly and annual reports

Even though ELF has close to half of L'Oreal's return on capital and even less than half of Estee Lauder's, the company does not trade very far off from those peers on a forward P/E basis.

Source: author's calculations based on data from quarterly and annual reports and Seeking Alpha

Having said all that, ELF's high valuation could be justified if the company achieves either of the following:

a much higher topline growth than its peers;

a much higher profitability that would allow it to catch up with the high quality competitors in terms of return on capital;

e.l.f does not appear to be a growth company

ELF revenue growth is often quoted after excluding owned stores (as we saw above) or by simply using Nielsen data.

Source: e.l.f. Beauty Investor Presentation

Although these data points have their merits when trying to judge short-term performance of certain business areas, on an overall company level ELF is not growing much.

Data by YCharts

In contrast, when ELF started trading in 2016 the company has had an amazing track record of revenue growth.

Source: e.l.f. Beauty Investor Presentation 2017

As usual, this high topline growth was one of the main selling points of the IPO:

We are one of the fastest growing, most innovative cosmetics companies in the United States. (...) Our net sales growth in the United States over the last three years was 20 times that of the mass cosmetics category on average. Source: E.l.f. Beauty Inc., S-1 Form, SEC Filing

Since the IPO, however, this spectacular growth faltered and ELF had to rethink its original strategy in a meaningful way by closing down physical stores and resorting to acquisitions and adding new brands to its portfolio.

Source: author's calculations based on data from e.l.f. Beauty annual reports and investor presentations

A couple of months ago the company made its first acquisition of W3LL PEOPLE brand and with that has shifted the narrative towards more acquisitions in the future to reinvigorate growth.

Source: businesswire.com

But we are open to other tuck-in acquisitions, as well as brands we create. We don’t have any immediate plans for that, given our focus on these three brands, but it is something that you could see in the future as part of overall strategic framework and leveraging the team and capabilities that we’ve built. Source: ELF Q1 FY 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

However, ELF has one of the highest intangible ratios (intangible assets & goodwill to total assets) within its peer group and it's approaching extremely high levels which often lead to integration problems down the line.

Source: author's calculations based on data from quarterly and annual reports

On top of that, the company's interest coverage ratio of just 3.3 over the last twelve months is yet another problem for this acquisition led growth strategy.

Even if we look at analyst estimates, the topline growth forecasts for ELF over the next two years are around 5% annually.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While at the same time, the much larger and profitable Estee Lauder is expected to grow its topline at 6% and 10% respectively over the next two fiscal years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In a nutshell, ELF's business appears very unattractive given its low growth potential and high valuation, coupled with higher risk than the well-established peers in the space.

This leaves us with only one possible way to back up ELF's current valuation - the company should become much more profitable than it is now and close the gap with the high quality names, such as Estee Lauder and L'Oreal.

Profitability headwinds

Here we once again stumble across a potential problem for the company. ELF's operating profitability has been consistently lower than that of its peers, while at the same time falling from more than 12% in 2017 to only 7.6% over the past year.

Data by YCharts

All this has been happening as ELF has been closing down its stores and improved gross margin to as high as 65% over the last twelve months. However, due to the low pricing power of the e.l.f. brand the company would have a hard time improving its gross profitability in a meaningful way in the future.

Data by YCharts

On top of that, ELF would need to further ramp up its advertising and promotion expenses as a share of revenue and tackle its low bargaining power with customers, such as Walmart and Target which combined made more than 50% of the company's sales for fiscal year 2020.

Source: e.l.f. Beauty 10-K SEC Filing

All that while dealing with the risk of its largest customer - Walmart, entering the low-priced beauty category where e.l.f. brand is supposed to shine.

Source: retailtouchpoints.com

Finally, what is also worrisome is ELF's massive share-based compensation program, which made around 37% of the company's cash flow from operations over the last 12 months.

Source: author's calculations based on data from quarterly and annual reports

Just as a comparison the same ratio stands at 10% and 2% respectively for Estee Lauder and L'Oreal. While this generous share-based compensation program is having dilution effects it will also weigh down on ELF's free cash flow in the future. As if this is not enough, but ELF's management has been also selling millions worth of shares over the course of this year which is not sending a good signal to existing shareholders.

Conclusion

E.l.f. Beauty risk-reward profile appears to be negatively skewed, with the company's extremely high valuation both on free cash flow and earnings basis.

The company is faced with a slowing topline growth, which it intends to address through a risky strategy based around acquisitions. At the same time ELF's low bargaining power with its main customers and the threat of low priced private label products bring in additional risks for the company's topline.

ELF also faces profitability headwinds which intensify in spite of the company's improved gross margins. The e.l.f. brand has a significantly lower pricing power than the much stronger and established brands which will force the company to make an even more riskier push into higher margin product segments.

