The company is well-managed, and the stock is near its 52-week highs, so we cannot blame anyone who takes a profit.

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

One of the names we have traded several times is Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). As you will recall, the stock got hammered along with the entire market, thanks to the COVID-19 crisis. It did seem like a vulnerable company on the surface since it operates heavily in the beauty and related self-care/home products category. However, it does have items that were in high demand during the crisis. The company is showing that it will not let the slowdown defeat it. It is seeing a major boost from some of its health items. The company is well-managed, and the stock is near its 52-week highs. We cannot blame any of our members who made a winning trade here on our advice for taking profit, though we do see positive momentum continuing in the near term. We think that, if you want to add, it would be prudent to wait for a decline back under $200. In this column, we check in on performance and discuss what we see ahead for the name.

Fiscal Q2 in context

The stock has rallied after it reported a solid second-quarter fiscal 2021 result, which really showed that the company was doing well in this crisis.

This quarter saw interesting benefits once again from the COVID-19 crisis, but saw some strength in business lines that had been hit in fiscal Q1 as well. Bottom line is that COVID-19 did not impact this quarter negatively as a whole. The company's growth continued, and strategic plans to divest assets and become more focused on its leadership brands are paying off. As the COVID-19 crisis landed, shifts in consumer patterns led to changes in sales trends for the company. Specifically, it showed revenues well ahead of expectations and up solidly from last year on the back of strong product demand and earnings growth that was strong and far better than expected.

Like we saw in Q1, the strength from this second quarter started with sales much higher than the Street was expecting. The pace of sales growth had stalled a year or so ago but has since resumed. The company offloaded losing business lines to increase margins and profitability while focusing on transformation phases and targeted acquisitions. Revenue growth was once again solid.

This report showed strength in most business lines. We were expecting sales to be up in the low digits, so with sales coming in up 28%, our expectations and those of the Street were far surpassed. Sales came in at $531 million, crushing consensus estimates by nearly $90 million, and surpassing our estimates by nearly $100 million. We are encouraged by these results once again, but let us take a look.

Core business strength

The core business saw a beautiful organic improvement of 29.1% primarily reflecting growth in domestic brick and mortar and international sales in the Health & Home segment, and consolidated online sales. All three of the business segments and international grew more than 20% in the quarter. Health & Home was the leader with gains of 33.1%. There was sizable organic sales growth, propelled by its health-related Vicks, Braun, PUR, and Honeywell products that are there for consumers when they are needed most. Housewares organic sales increased 20.2%, with OXO continuing to do well with the stay at home trend.

The very popular Hydro Flask also returned to growth in the quarter, and there was excellent international growth. Organic Beauty sales grew 23.0%, with the One-Step volumizer franchise growing nicely in the U.S. and internationally. We will point out that Drybar contributed an additional 12.1% sales growth to Beauty.

As the company moves forward, we strongly expect that the online channel will continue to be a powerful growth driver. This is because the pandemic accelerated consumer preference for online, contactless sales, versus in store purchases. Online sales grew 32% to now represent 24% of total sales. We expect this trend to continue.

Profit

Gross profit remains strong but had been narrower as the stock suffered from 2017 to 2018. There was increased promotional spending in many quarters, as well as higher general expenses to get sales going again.

We saw positive trends here this quarter. Gross profit margin increased 0.4 points to 43.4%, compared to 43.0% last year. There were also lower advertising costs, and we saw selling and administrative expenses decrease 5.1 points to 24.7% of net sales.

Operating income came in at $108.5 million in the quarter, compared to income of $65.8 million a year ago. The increase in margins was mostly due to a better product mix, higher net sales, and cost reduction efforts.

It was a winning quarter, and profit is what matters at the end of the day. Earnings were solid in the quarter on the back of higher revenues and better gross margins.

The company's GAAP income per share from continuing operations was $3.43. This compares to GAAP EPS of $1.83 for the same period last year, a solid improvement. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations grew 70% to $3.77, compared to $2.24 for the same period last year, and that beat our expectations by $1.02. We thought it would be a positive quarter, but this was impressive.

Looking ahead

To save cash, on the personnel side, management temporarily reduced salaries and wages across almost all parts of the company. Helen of Troy is also drastically reducing discretionary spending.

As fiscal 2021 moves forward, we expect personal health and wellness brands to do well. Depending on the success of cost controls, we are looking at EPS somewhere between $8.50 and $9.75, which we have revised higher from our prior view of $8-$9 on the back of the solid Q2 results. The combination of winning first half results and strong prospects for the remainder of the fiscal year has us bullish, but we want to get a great price on shares. The unpredictability of the pandemic’s impact on consumer demand, the supply chain, and the impact on spending led to management not guiding on earnings. That is fine.

In normal times, we have felt the stock was always a buy under 20X forward EPS. This would put us there under $195 on the high end. We think the stock is about fairly valued still, however. Wait for a pullback.

If you like the material and want to see more, be sure to hit the orange "Follow" button.

This is it. Secure Your 50% Off Discount Now Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. Available all day during market hours we, help you learn and grow. Best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades while finding deep value for the long-term. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long HELE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.