Goldman Sachs knocked it out of the park again in the third quarter, as Wall Street proves that it is in much better shape than Main Street.

What an impressive quarter it has been for Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). The Wall Street bank posted one of its widest revenue beats of the past five years at least, nearly doubling analysts' consensus EPS estimate that had been set at $5.50 - see my earnings preview for more details on pre-earnings expectations.

Without the drag of a struggling consumer segment, Goldman Sachs was able to shine brightly. Revenue growth of nearly 30% YOY was achieved on the back of solid activity in institutional banking, global markets, and gains on Goldman's own equity investments.

On the results of the quarter

In line with my earnings preview, Goldman Sachs benefited from its clients' needs to raise capital and from heavy trading activity. Also consistent with my expectations, however, banking and global market revenue growth decelerated quite a bit sequentially, given how well the company had performed in the second quarter.

On the banking side, a white-hot IPO market helped to lift equity underwriting fees. Debt activity fell by nearly half compared to the previous period, likely the result of the first few months of the COVID-19 crisis having anticipated companies' needs to raise cash ahead of the economic storm. Although momentum in banking eased sequentially, with M&A revenues even dropping sharply YOY, it was encouraging to see that "overall backlog increased significantly [since the second quarter] across advisory, equity underwriting and debt underwriting".

In global markets, Goldman Sachs stood out on the fixed income side of the equation, which ended up generating 23% of the bank's total revenues this quarter. As the chart below depicts, the bank produced the most YOY growth among direct peers that have already reported third quarter results - Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), the best FICC player in the second period of 2020, will release its numbers on Thursday, October 15.

Perhaps, quite a bit of upside to consensus expectations came from Goldman's asset management segment (26% of total revenues this time), whose revenues increased by a whopping 71% YOY. Gains from public equity investments accounted for about two-thirds of the improvement over 2019 levels. Worth noting, however, performance in asset management tends to be very lumpy and hardly ever indicative of what to expect going forward.

Beyond the third quarter

Once again, Goldman Sachs delivered an outstanding quarter that can be credited to favorable macro-level forces to a great extent, but also to the bank's execution. Beyond revenue generation, the financial institution seems to have done a good job curbing operating expenses that increased only 6% YOY in the third quarter, helping to boost total company ROE that set a decade-long record this time.

While investors have reasons to be encouraged by the bank's short-term prospects, questions remain about Goldman's long-term outlook. The company is still in the first few innings of a business model shift towards the individual consumer and small- to mid-sized enterprise verticals. While this is good news for revenue diversification, the timing of the transition could not have been more challenging.

Because of Goldman's still lumpy revenues and uncertainties around the business model, the stock trades at sector low valuations (see above). Therefore, I continue to think that this stock may be most appealing to investors who appreciate a bargain and don't mind placing a high-conviction bet on Goldman's transformation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.