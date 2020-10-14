The CEO needs to layout strategic vision more clearly as there are so many unknowns.

There are high risk speculative stocks that’ll make you sweat in nervous anticipation wondering if the next press release will be announcing either a game changing contract or an equity eroding offering. Then there are the ‘I must have a screw loose if I throw money into this’ high risk speculative play stocks that you put money into anyway because you believe the company has something that can be big.

Redefining Moment

XpresSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) is most certainly the latter. When XpresSpa realized that the COVID outbreak abruptly flipped their airport message business model upside down by virtually ending its existence forever, CEO Doug Satzman and team made a pivotal change that would give them a breath of life.

In March 2020, the luxury spa treatment company announced the closure of all airport locations as massages, facials, manicures and pretty much all of XpresSpa’s offerings instantly became a pandemic spreading liability. That’ll do wonders for share price as the stock plummeted well below $1.00 by the end of March 2020. At that same moment in time, XpresSpa was already in motion to help with the COVID outbreak by recognizing that they could offer key locations within airports everywhere to provide COVID testing sites.

At the time of the decision to make this pivotal transition from luxury wellness to pandemic controlling heath and wellness, XpresSpa had an already near-death balance sheet. March 2020 quarter ending had an anemic cash position of $3.8M and long-term debt of nearly $5M.

As shown on March 2020 quarter-end balance sheet, XpresSpa wasn't exactly in a position to weather the pandemic storm with all locations being abruptly upended let alone take on a new venture.

Painting the Picture

So, before moving on, let's paint the picture of what the future of pre-travel may look like.

It’s 2022 and airports are still recovering but are beginning to gain traction as business, holiday and vacation travel is recovering. People are gaining more confidence in the permanent provisions that are now in place allowing safe travel and mass gatherings. The underlying advancement in place that has made the most impact on the road to pandemic mitigation control is the widespread and globally accepted policy requirements of on-site rapid testing.

So, you arrive at O’Hare airport on a frigid January morning for your 11 am flight to Seattle. Of course, by new mandates, you proceed to one of the many XpresSpa testing centers. As you enter the on-site wellness facility, you look up at the large welcoming display screen above the receptionist counter. Upon closer look you notice it is a large digital heat map of the United States dotted with various colors. You quickly realize that it’s a heat map showing hot spots of various viruses including multiple strains of the flu and of course, COVID. As you focus on the north west region where you’ll be spending the next few weeks, you notice the area is splashed with blue clusters. The corresponding key informs you that the blue color represents a flu strain that is currently hitting its peak in that area. You approach the counter and request the 15 minute COVID test and the flu shot that corresponds with the particular strain hitting your destination.

Upon completion of the quick test procedure of the nasal swab and the subsequent flu vaccine shot performed by a professional nurse practitioner, you enter the waiting area which includes an area with other wellness offerings and traveling needs. You walk around browsing items such as aspirin, cold remedies, vitamins and face coverings. After purchasing some vitamin C and zinc, you receive the text with the all clear ‘COVID Free’ notification. You proceed with your travels and head for your gate thanks to XpresCheck.

The Market View

First and foremost, an understanding of the size of the potential market must be evaluated. A few assumptions must also be considered. Let's assume that the Federal Aviation Administration steps up and decides that the control of virus transmission prevention measures falls at least partially in their hands. So, the FAA decides to institute a 'test before flight' policy requiring all passengers to have a negative test prior to boarding any flight.

It is quite apparent that the size of the market is astronomical with over a billion annual passengers. The fact that demand clearly outpaces supply is probably the reason the mandate for pre-flight testing hasn't been implemented.

Even without a FAA mandate requiring all passengers to be tested, there is certainly enough of a passenger base to warrant this business model proliferation. According to the FAA August 2020 Air Traffic By The Numbers report, there were nearly 2.9M average daily passengers in 2019 as shown below.

Shown on page 6 of Air Traffic By The Numbers report

The breakdown of total flights by major airport is shown in the same report shown below. The average aircraft passenger load has increased substantially over the years without increasing the number of flights as explained below on page 6 of the FAA August 2020 Air Traffic By The Numbers report.

"In recent years, airlines have reduced the number of smaller aircraft and increased operations of larger aircraft. Also, the average stage length has increased. Both these factors increase total passenger capacity. Over FY2009-FY2019, data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics show the number of commercial flights rose by 1.7 percent to 11.2 million in FY2019. The number of passengers rose by 33.2 percent to 1,057.3 million, reflecting impacts of rising load factors and aircraft size."

It is clear per the airport ranking below, XpresCheck is targeting the bigger more traveled sites, which should help generate the maximum potential initial cash flow.

Shown on page 10 of Air Traffic By The Numbers report

So, it is safe to say if there is to be any mandate that requires wide spread pre-flight testing, there's most certainly a market. Spa conversion rate will obviously be the limiting factor. Operations will need to layout and execute a flawless growth plan. Scale and customer flow rate will need to be tracked with continual improvements implemented in conjunction with any additional sites.

Challenges, Uncertainty and Dilution

There is no turning back from XpresSpa’s abrupt pivot into testing and wellness. This move is certainly more than survival. As one door closes and another opens has never been so apropos. So for the sake of this innovative attempt at, quite possibly, one of the most important redefining efforts ever, I applaud and will refer to this company as XpresCheck going forward.

Success is far from a forgone conclusion as a wholesale change with this magnitude is extremely challenging, painfully risky and unfortunately costly. There are many uncertainties including the threat of potential competition. The dynamics are ever changing in this new era of pandemic control. Additionally, there are no supporting regulations at this point as they are being debated and evaluated on a constant basis. Time will tell what will become of both national and global policy regarding travel and the spread of viruses.

It should come with no surprise that a change of this magnitude would require significant investment. This business model change of direction has come at a significant cost to investors with multiple stock offerings over the last few months.

After a series of early restructuring events which included a reverse split and mixed-shelf registration of shares, the June 2020 quarter’s balance sheet was poised to take on the new directional challenges. The company now had a cash position of $37.7M, putting them in a much better condition to make the change.

Unfortunately, the dilution didn't stop there. In a move typically associated with companies destined for the pink sheets, XpresSpa Group announced $35.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules immediately following an August 25, 2020 PR event which included an interview on Liz Claman's The Claman Countdown show on Fox Business. The company’s share price took a dive. At the time of the interview, the share price was over $3. The following day it closed at $2.68 and continued to drop. It closed at $1.79 on September 8th.

Share price has since shown some life and is now trading above $2. The company has increased their visibility through social media and the announcement of the construction of a new location at Logan airport in Boston. Doug Satzman also re-appeared on the Claman Countdown show for a follow up and did mention that the company has no intentions of more dilution.

It remains to be seen how this directional change will play out, but the next quarterly report expected sometime in November will bring much more clarity to this picture.

Summary for now

XpresCheck is poised to become a leader in a new industry. Doug Satzman knows how to create a brand that connects with its consumer. He also knows what it takes to scale out multiple sites. His past experience with Starbucks certainly supports his ability to strategically rollout this move.

However, there are still many unanswered questions and the fluidity of this transformative situation needs to be much more transparent to investors. If this were an IPO, we would see a prospectus with the roll out plan, timeline of activities and financial assumptions. Operational implementation is everything as proliferation while generating operating income at a rapid pace is paramount.

Putting together a future valuation for XpresCheck is very difficult at best if not impossible at this time. We as investors may believe in the story that is being put together on the fly, but we are also flying blind. I am currently holding some shares, but I am also keeping a very close eye on this one. Stay tuned…

