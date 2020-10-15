Who's Feeling The Love For Sin City?

It’s also the perception of that science.

But like so many other entertainment and experiential businesses, it’s not just the science working against them.

Everyone knows that casinos have been hurt by COVID-19.

“MGM Resorts Reopens Its Last Casino Since COVID-19 Closures: Here’s What It Will Look Like.”

So read an Oct. 1 headline on International Business Times, with the actual article beginning like this:

“… on the final day of September 2020, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is opening its last two casinos to public access again, resuming operations at the NoMad Las Vegas and Park MGM facilities. On top of that, the Park MGM is reopening as the chain’s first-ever, smoke-free casino resort, adding an ultramodern sensibility to MGM’s most recent addition.”

There’s been definite debate about whether the latter decision will pay off or not. But it’s not the part that stood out most to me. That would be this:

“Additionally, MGM Resorts has joined Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in proposing plans to safely reopen its properties for conventions, meetings, and similar gatherings, all highly lucrative for casino operators.”

That’s possible because Nevada Gov.Steve Sisolak is now allowing conventions – provided they meet certain standards. The Reno Gazette Journal adds that no more than 250 attendees are allowed per group unless additional requirements are met. This includes rooms that:

Hold no more than 250 people at a time

Have floor-to-ceiling walls

Have separate entrances and exits.

Organizers also must submit a “Large Gathering Venue COVID-19 Preparedness & Safety Plan” to the local authorities in question – who can accept or reject it as they see fit. Considering the current climate, that might seem like a long shot.

Then again, isn’t that what Las Vegas is built on?

(Source)

Airlines Are Feeling It Too

For instance, even as early as April 4, CNN reported that, “Most people recover from COVID-19. Here’s why it’s hard to pinpoint exactly how many.” By that, it meant the current data “only cover(ed) confirmed cases.” With so many reports and speculation about asymptomatic instances, it was and is hard to know how many more people really recovered.

Recent research results have shown the same thing, with fatality rate estimates dropping from 5%-6% to 0.5%-1% and even lower.

That’s great news!

Problem is, we’ve never before had a virus publicized as much as this one. As a result, people are scared, with some still self quarantining, refusing to see friends and family members even now.

In which case, they’re certainly not going into casinos.

This mentality also shows in the airlines that so often transport people to casino-featuring areas like Sin City, whether for business or sheer pleasure. The Chicago Tribune wrote the other day that U.S. airlines were slashing available flights for next month:

“Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines cut its schedule by 46%, or 86,000 flights, in November… according to Airline Data. Chicago-based United made a similar cut and reduced the number of flights for November by 52%. “Southwest cut 36% of its schedule for November. Delta also has made reductions. “‘We’re constantly evaluating our network to match supply and demand and have been making regular schedule adjustments since March,’ said American Airlines spokeswoman Nichelle Tait.”

When is that going to end? Not until people get what they want – which might very well be a vaccine.

(Source)

A Vaccine for Vegas (and Everyone Else)

In all fairness, many people might be much more interested in a stable economy or a lifting of restrictions. But those might not come until a COVID-19 vaccine is presented and distributed.

So let’s talk about that too for this pre-recommendation segment…

Fox News reported on Oct. 7 that:

“The Food and Drug Administration told makers of experimental COVID-19 vaccines that, in order to request emergency approval, they need to prove at least two months of follow-up data after trial participants received their final injection. “The new requirement – listed within the agency’s newly published guidelines for Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) – creates an unlikely timeline for drugmakers to receive approval by (Nov. 3).”

And, of course, both Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Eli Lilly (LLY) have since said they’re pausing their current trials.

Short term, that’s unwelcome news for businesses in general. However, the additional time:

“… will help to ‘provide adequate information to assess a vaccine’s benefit-risk profile including adverse events, cases of severe COVID-19 disease among study subjects, and cases of COVID-19 occurring during the timeframe when adaptive (rather than innate) and memory immune responses to the vaccine would be responsible for a protective effect,’ the guidelines state.”

In other words, we want something that not only alleviates the impact of COVID-19 on the global population. We want something that does it without adding its own round of major problems.

No matter the motivations behind the FDA’s ultimate decision, this only makes sense.

Of course, as further information is released, stocks will be effected, including casinos and the real estate investment trusts (REITs) that house them. But remember that the market is a forward-predicting entity. It’s bound to rise before the larger economy does.

So now could be the time to act while their corresponding stocks remain unloved.

Exclusive Insider Intelligence

I recently spoke with an industry insider who had extremely interesting information to share. He prefers to remain nameless at this time, but here’s just a bit of what he had to say on the subject of Las Vegas casinos:

There are four major operators in Las Vegas. Those would be Caesars Entertainment (CZR), MGM Resorts (MGM), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) .

(CZR), (MGM), (WYNN), and . There actually are three gaming markets in Vegas: 1) the Strip 2), the downtown market, which is a blend of tourists and local plays 3), and the local’s market, a much more suburban mix of gaming opportunities. Of those, the third is doing very well and the second is doing decently, all things considered.

The airline lift to Las Vegas actually hasn’t declined as much as it has with other major cities known for business-travel. Business travel is down, of course. There’s no denying that. But the leisure crowd is still performing well enough. And let’s face it… Sin City is a strong leisure destination. Gaming – especially gaming at such an iconic location – is proving to be an experience people will keep traveling for.

While regional (i.e., local) casino sales have definitely been coming back better than their big-city counterparts, Las Vegas continues to have the greatest possibility for capital appreciation going forward.

I’d also point to a Fox Business article published last weekend which referenced the previous information about convention openings. “The state’s new gathering policy likely won’t attract much new business,” the news outlet’s own insiders say. “But it gives meeting planners some confidence for 2021.”

Keep all that in mind as we discuss the various big casinos and their REIT landlords down below.

Let the Games Begin With VICI!

Let’s begin by introducing VICI Gaming (OTC:VICI), a spinoff from Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. That’s a subsidiary of gaming giant Caesars Entertainment (CZR), which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2017.

Since VICI raised around $1.4 billion, that made it one of the largest IPOs in 2018 – and one of the biggest REIT IPOs ever.

Today, it has a solid geographic mix with holdings that include the world-renowned Caesars Palace in Vegas and four championship golf courses. In Sin City specifically, Caesars is by far the most gaming-focused player, which bodes well for it in these trying times.

Plus, it did say on its Q1 call that 40% of its Vegas business comes from California, a customer base that’s been bouncing back more quickly since so many of them can simply drive there. They don’t have to worry about driving.

As for its landlord – which should also benefit from that position – VICI also leases to affiliated leading brands such as Horseshoe, Harrah’s, and Bally’s.

Here are its stats:

Number of Properties – 29

Major Markets – Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Reno/Tahoe, Louisiana, Detroit

Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Reno/Tahoe, Louisiana, Detroit Las Vegas Exposure – 31%

31% Tenants – Caesars (83%), Penn National (6%), JACK Entertainment: (5%), Hard Rock (3%), and Century Casinos (2%)

Caesars (83%), Penn National (6%), JACK Entertainment: (5%), Hard Rock (3%), and Century Casinos (2%) Tenant Revenue Mix – gaming: 51%.

(Source: VICI Investor Presentation)

MGM Resorts and GLPI Now Entering the Ring

In April 2016, MGM Resorts International (MGM) netted around $1 billion. That was by creating a new REIT and spinning off 11 of its properties into the entity known as MGM Growth Properties (MGP).

MGP is very convention and entertainment focused with a portfolio of premier entertainment and retail properties. These consist of resorts and the Park, a dining and entertainment complex that also debuted in April 2016.

Here are its stats:

Number of Properties – 13

13 Major Markets – Las Vegas, Atlantic City. New York, Detroit. Maryland. Ohio

Las Vegas, Atlantic City. New York, Detroit. Maryland. Ohio Las Vegas Exposure – 48%

48% Tenants – MGM Resorts

– MGM Resorts Tenant Revenue Mix – gaming: 34%.

(Source)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), meanwhile, was the first-ever gaming-focused REIT. Formed from the 2013 tax-free spinoff of Penn Gaming’s (NASDAQ:PENN) real estate assets, it owns almost all its originator’s former real property assets.

It then leases them back to Penn for use by its subsidiaries pursuant to a master lease.

GLPI’s portfolio currently consists of gaming and related facilities, which are geographically diversified across 16 states. Its tenants include Penn National Gaming, Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI). The portfolio is geographically diversified such that the revenues provide stable and predictable cash flow from long-term triple-net master leases.

Number of Properties – 46

Major Markets: Illinois. Ohio. Missouri, Indiana

Illinois. Ohio. Missouri, Indiana Las Vegas Exposure: less than 2%

less than 2% Tenants: Penn National Gaming, Boyd Gaming, Eldorado Resorts

Penn National Gaming, Boyd Gaming, Eldorado Resorts Tenant Revenue Mix: gaming: 79%.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Do You Feel Lucky?

On May 28, our fundamental research led us to purchase shares in VICI for the Cash Is King Portfolio. And we looked into it again on July 20 for a total average of $20.50 per share.

(Sharesight)

Shares have since returned 18.3% compared with 8.9% for the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ):

(Sharesight)

In all, VICI has outperformed its closest peers and the VNQ over the last three-month, six-month, year-to-date, one-year, and two-year periods:

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Now, both VICI and MGP are attractive based on their price to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and dividend yield. And we’ve upgraded the latter to a Buy. However, GLPI’s payout ratio is concerning, so it’s a Hold for us.

For reasons we’ll discuss below, VICI has the best overall growth profile.

It screens like a Buy based on its fair-value target at -10% and current p/AFFO multiple compared to historical averages. And its growth profile looks extremely attractive too.

VICI has both the lowest payout ratio in the peer group (as shown above) and the strongest consensus growth estimates (as shown below):

And my insider source says it could be the highest-growth net lease REIT in 2021.

These shares already have returned about 45% since March 31. But we see more room to run and maintain a Strong Buy.

(Source: Fast Graphs)

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VICI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.