Still, IDRV is an excellent choice for investors wishing to participate in the autonomous EV movement and the companies that supply the semiconductors, batteries and IT needed to drive the sector forward.

As I suggested in my first article on the iShares Self-Driving EV And Tech ETF, IDRV is much more than simply a bet on the future of Telsa.

As I suggested in my first article on the iShares Self-Driving EV And Tech ETF (IDRV), the fund is more than simply a bet on the future of Tesla (TSLA) - see EVs: An ETF That's More Than Just A Bet On Tesla. Indeed, what drew me to IDRV in the first place was my search for a diversified fund that had exposure to Tesla and the EV sector, but was not too over-weighted in Tesla. At the time, I thought Tesla was arguably overvalued but watched it go up day-after-day. Yet in the roughly 10 weeks since that article was published, Tesla and many of the other stocks in the ETF have performed very well: the fund is up ~20% since then and +30% YTD. But it would have done even better had it held Chinese EV makers like NIO (NIO) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) because EV sales in China are soaring - and so are those two stocks.

As can be seen in the chart below, IDRV's performance was due to strong gains in Tesla and Apple (AAPL) - both of which announced stock splits days after my previous article on IDRV was published - as well as Nvidia (NVDA) and Qualcomm (QCOM), all of which were - and still are - top-10 holdings in the fund:

Data by YCharts

In my previous article, I wrote:

"I am concerned Tesla may soon take advantage of its high flying stock to announce a common stock offering to finance the recently announced manufacturing facility to be built in Austin, TX."

Yet as I wrote in my Seeking Alpha blog, Elon Musk Played The Market Like A Violin and was able to use the stock split and market euphoria to basically finance the Austin/Berlin plants by only diluting shareholders by an estimated 1.3%. Musk even had money left over to invest in batteries. It was a master stroke in my opinion.

Top-10 Holdings

Source: iShares.com

The top-10 list hasn't changed much over the past ~10 weeks other than the weighting in the top-3 names which has increased due to their significant share price appreciation.

Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) has replaced Intel (INTC) in the top-10, though I don't really understand why. More accurately: I understand why INTC dropped down, but I don't understand the addition of Daimler. That's because despite the company's recent "electric first" strategy, Daimler is quite late to the party. I say that because the company's goal is to roll out its own proprietary operating system - dubbed MB.OS - by 2024, clearly and significantly behind Tesla's lead and TSLA's ability to deliver software updates today - and something it has been able to do for years now. In addition, I always get the feeling Daimler is hedging its bets on EVs and hopes to continue selling mostly ICE-based vehicles for decades to come.

A much better move by IDRV would have been to increase their investments in Chinese EV companies. As I mentioned in my first article on IDRV, I was surprised the ETF held only an estimated ~1.2% of the fund in Chinese EV companies like NIO (NIO) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY). That was true then and unfortunately (since I personally own IDRV) is still true now: NIO has only a 1.08% weighting and BYD only a 0.70% weight in the ETF. As a result, the fund missed out on some big moves in these two stocks this year:

Data by YCharts

That's because EV sales in China are booming. As an article in IBD reports today "Electric cars vastly outpaced sales of fossil-fuel vehicles in September as the Chinese auto market continues to come off coronavirus lows." For September, NIO's sales more than doubled yoy.

As I outlined in my recent Seeking Alpha article on BYD (see BYD & Berkshire: Playing the Long-Game In EVs), BYD is investing in BEV buses on an international level while maintaining its overall lead in EV car sales in China (note NIO's position on the list):

Source: Statistica

Meantime, Seeking Alpha reported this morning that the overall health of the Chinese new vehicle market is strong and rose 12.8% yoy. So it appears IDRV is leaving money on the table by not allocating more of the portfolio toward Chinese EV makers.

The Tech Angle

What I like about IDRV is the split between the autonomous driving theme and plain old technology stocks - most of which directly support the EV market in some fashion, but some that do not. So in addition to the top-10 stocks shown above, IDRV holds the following semiconductor companies:

#12 holding Analog Devices (ADI) - 2.76% of the portfolio

#14 Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF) - 2.57%

#16 NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) - 2.34%

While all of these companies have exposure to the EV market, they also have exposure to the overall auto and technology sectors as well. Note NXP recently announced strong preliminary Q3 results and Q3 is expected to be the strongest quarter for the PC market in a decade. As a result, the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX) - which includes these companies - has been very strong this year (+32.8% YTD).

And of course, many of the stocks in IDRV's portfolio will benefit from the long-term strong tailwinds from 5G, cloud computing, data centers, the IoT, and networking. Which is why I am surprised IDRV does not hold a position in Broadcom (AVGO), my favorite pick to ride the 21st century technology wave - see Broadcom: The Best Dividend Growth Stock.

Risks

Obviously, Tesla and many of the stocks in IDRV's portfolio have had big moves this year and are arguably overvalued. Being the #1 holding in the group, it may prove critical that Tesla meet its high-profile delivery target of 500,000 units this year. Given its Q1 & Q2 deliveries, to reach the target Tesla will have to deliver an aggregate 320,000 units in the coming two quarters (Q3, Q4). That is obviously quite an acceleration from the ~180,000 units delivered in the first two quarters of the year. Yet Seeking Alpha reported that long-time bull Dan Ives said Tesla is in position to "hit the area code" of 500,000 units this year. Time will tell, but it looks like with the startup of its new Chinese gigafactory, Tesla may hit its goal or come very close to doing so.

Globally new cases of COVID-19 are increasing and recently set an all-time high (see graphic above). With nearly 50,000 new cases a day in the US heading into the Fall flu and holiday season, the effects of the pandemic on the global economy could short-circuit both the EV market and technology stocks in general. That would obviously spell bad news for the companies in IDRV's portfolio.

IDRV's expense ratio is 0.47%. That is significantly higher than many tech ETFs. For instance, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) has an expense ratio of only 0.10%. On the other hand, the ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (ARKQ) has an expense ratio of 0.75%. That puts IDRV somewhat in the middle and you can compare the YTD performance below:

Data by YCharts

So, while the 0.47% expense ratio may seem like a small price to pay when times are good, that could change if the market turns the other way.

Summary & Conclusion

The IDRV ETF has been a decent performer this year, but it would appear its portfolio managers have left some performance on the table by excluding companies like Broadcom, NIO, and BYD. These companies are leaders in their industries and it is hard to figure out why they are not in the top-10 holdings let alone completely left out of the portfolio. That said, the top-10 stocks that IDRV does hold are likely to thrive in the years to come, making IDRV an excellent choice for investors who want exposure to Tesla and Apple, but like a more diversified approach as opposed to buying those stocks outright.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IDRV BYDDY AVGO ARKQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.