Triple Net Dividend Time

In the future, we may add more triple net lease REITs to the group of those with exceptional dividend growth history.

We're bullish on NNN and WPC. Both are great income REITs trading at unusually low valuations.

The triple net lease REIT sector has delivered three REITs with an exceptional history of dividend growth.

Low Treasury yields and low capitalization rates on triple net lease properties usually go together.

We’re checking on the triple net lease REITs again today. The main triple net lease REITs are:

Realty Income (O)

National Retail Properties (NNN)

W.P. Carey (WPC)

STORE Capital (STOR)

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

VEREIT (VER)

EPR Properties (EPR)

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Index Cards

Our top choices in the sector currently are WPC and NNN.

The index cards for our top picks are included below:

Source: The REIT Forum

We like WPC for their exposure to industrial assets and diversification to European markets.

We like NNN for the unusually low valuation.

As we discussed in The REIT Forum's Triple Net Lease Update, we believe the forward estimates for NNN's AFFO per share are too low compared to peers.

Cap Rate to Treasury Spread

When recessionary risks rise, we see Treasury yields falling. Because the triple net lease REITs lock in their expected revenue (long leases and high occupancy) for so many years, they can often trade closer to bonds. Investors value those recurring cash flows whether from dividends or from direct ownership of the property. For an investor buying real estate directly, they would be looking at the capitalization rate. When capitalization rates decline, property values increase. Currently, the spread between Treasury rates and cap rates on triple net lease transactions is exceptionally large:

Source: CBRE

We expect those spreads to shrink. If Treasuries pay less than 1%, investors shouldn’t be able to get 5% to 6% on a good triple net lease REIT. Investors like income and these REITs deliver consistently. OK, not EPR, but O, NNN, and WPC have delivered consistently.

In essence, investors like the certainty a triple net lease REIT usually provides. In prior recessions, we often saw the triple net lease REITs dramatically beating the equity REIT sector:

Source: Realty Income

Industrial Assets Are Great

Industrial assets weren’t always viewed as a great asset class. Industrial assets regularly traded at higher cap rates than retail assets until 2018. Now we’ve seen industrial properties trade at more aggressive cap rates:

Source: CBRE

WPC has a substantial amount of industrial properties within their portfolio.

While those cap rates have continued to decline, remember that Treasury rates fell even faster. If Treasury rates remain this low, it would suggest that cap rates should fall further.

Industrial assets also are increasing as a percentage of net lease real estate transactions:

Source: CBRE

Yet the triple net lease REITs trade at relatively low multiples of AFFO per share and exceptionally wide spreads compared to Treasuries. So we need to look at the headwinds facing the sector

Non-Essential Headwinds

What difficulties are triple net lease REITs having? The largest factor by a huge margin is non-essential customers who can’t (or don’t want to) pay rent as agreed upon. Some tenants are making much stronger efforts to pay than others. Clearly stronger rent collections would be positive, but a significant portion of the late rent is covered under deferral agreements.

So where are rent collections for these REITs over the last four months? The following chart breaks it down and includes August collections if they have been reported:

Source: The REIT Forum

Including EPR brings some clarity to the sector. While every REIT would like to be over 90%, EPR is suffering far more than peers from a lack of rent collection. Three of the REITs, NNN, FCPT, and GTY haven’t provided updates on rent collections for August. NNN regularly discloses on the earnings call that they don’t intend to provide monthly updates between calls, so investors shouldn’t read anything into it. FCPT and GTY appeared to provide less communication overall.

Overall, rent collections have been improving significantly since April and May:

Source: STOR

Conclusion

Low cap rates on properties and low Treasury yields usually are correlated. The triple net lease REIT sector should benefit over the next few years as more income investors find the sector. The major headwind for the sector has been rent collections, but we are seeing some substantial improvements in rent collections over the last few months.

Our method works. We know because we buy the same shares we recommend. We track our results on a real portfolio and we compare our returns with the major ETFs for our sector: Those four ETFs are: MORT - Major mortgage REIT ETF

PFF - The largest preferred share ETF

VNQ - The largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY - The high-yield equity REIT ETF

Sign up now. Take advantage of our October sale!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN, WPC, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.