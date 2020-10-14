While the new debt issuance is attractive, the market expects more competition. This explains the minimal movement in stock price despite its potentials in IoT.

Source: phys

BlackBerry's (BB) last earnings results didn't impress. The volatile macro-environment continues to impact its software and services segment. The licensing segment picked up the tab in a quarter in which investors and analysts weren't so optimistic. Going forward, BlackBerry's top and bottom line continue to be muddled by its shifting revenue recognition method, reporting classification, capital structure, the volatile macro environment, and GAAP/non-GAAP reconciliations. This article assembles the muddled financial picture.

BlackBerry derives its revenue from two broad segments: Software & Services and Licensing & Others. Software & Services is a combination of what used to be the IoT division and Cylance. The IoT division consists of BB's UEM (unified endpoint management) revenue (pre and post-Good Technology), QNX (automotive and embedded), and other offerings, including Radar, AtHoc, Certicom, Secusuite, Jarvis, and BlackBerry professional services.

For clarity, I will be using the old BTS (BlackBerry Technology Services)/ESS (enterprise software and services) classification, which has QNX, Radar, AtHoc, Secusuite, Jarvis, Certicom, and Paratek under BTS. Cylance will be a standalone segment. AtHoc and Secusuite used to be under the ESS segment. UEM will consist of EMS (enterprise mobility services), Workspace, Apps, communication services, and BB Dynamics. I will also be lumping IP and licensing under Licensing. Others be a placeholder for the historical run rate of other licensing programs.

Source: Author (for educational purposes only)

For the top line, I am assuming the BTS segment, which is mostly driven by QNX, took a major hit in the first half of the year. I assume revenue declined to $35m last quarter. This is only logical since QNX is assumed to generate an annual revenue run rate between $200m - $250m. If we add Radar and other products under BTS, I believe the BTS segment was set to deliver an annual revenue run rate of $250m - $300m before COVID-19 happened. I am assuming a gradual increase in revenue in the back half of the year. I also expect a strong contribution from AtHoc. I find AtHoc's new use cases in incident management and the recent partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) attractive. I am expecting the UEM segment to be flattish due to growing competition and commoditization.

I am assuming Cylance is only logging a 20% growth. I believe this is a generous estimate, given its exposure to small businesses. I expect new behavior analysis and data loss prevention capabilities to strengthen its positioning in the Fed vertical. Besides this, there is yet to be any compelling indicator that BB can compete with pure endpoint players like CrowdStrike (CRWD) that are fully positioned for the future of cybersecurity which is cloud-based. This correlates with BB's recent statement that it will soon release a cloud version of its endpoint solution.

I am using BB's guidance of $250m for the licensing division. In total, the licensing & other segments will drive $274m in revenue in CY'20. From the table below, licensing will be a net headwind to overall growth in 2H'21, while the software and services segment won't pick up full momentum until Q4.

Source: Author (for educational purposes only, adjust unusual items and other changes to OCF)

I lumped unusual items and amortization expenses. I assume amortization expenses will hover between $42m - $44m in Q3 and Q4. This correlates with BB's guidance of $85m in amortization expense for the remainder of FY'21. This means I'm only anticipating unusual expenses of $6m-$8m per quarter.

In terms of margins, COGS will be flat as acquisition-related amortization offsets the high margin shift to software revenue. I expect OpEx to pick up as QNX engagements grow. My OpEx forecast excludes stimulus benefits (CEWS funding) and the cost savings from licensing arrangements. These non-recurring expenses represented 15% of OpEx in H1'21. I also expect more spending in the Cylance division to drive growth. The interest savings from the debt refinance will be offset by reduced interest income. A huge portion of the GAAP/non-GAAP disparities to net income will also be minimized. This includes the recent impairment charge to long-lived assets. I am only factoring stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangibles in my non-GAAP projections. I expect restructuring costs to be negligible. Together, these reconciliations will contribute $0.07/share to my non-GAAP EPS forecast.

Source: Author (for educational purposes only)

I expect billings to rebound in the second half of the year. Working capital improvement (improved deferred revenue, better collection of licensing receivables) will drive a strong OCF margin in Q3 and Q4.

BB got a reduced interest rate (1.75%) after it refinanced its debt, which means the market believes in the ability of its software business to drive growth. BlackBerry raised $365m. The conversion premium puts the conversion price at $6/share. This represents approx. 10% of BB's common shares outstanding. If converted, the debt won't be dilutive to shareholders if BB deploys the cash to fund projects that are accretive to cash flows. The prospect for BB's Spark platform is still strong, and there is a strong potential for BB to gain more market share, especially in the IoT space. BB also has most of the capabilities it needs. It's not clear if the bulk of the capital will go to cloud platforms. Though, I don't see BB building much on its own with its little cash trove.

Valuation

Source: Bloomberg

BB's cash cows aren't pulling their weight. QNX's revenue decline is excusable; however, Cylance also appears to be underperforming in terms of growth. It seems the UES segment is lost in the mid-market furor. It also appears there aren't enough engagements in the Fed vertical to turbocharge growth. I remain wary of the growth of the UEM segment. Besides AtHoc, the segment appears to be trudging along.

The attractive reinvestment rate of its overall business is appealing in the absence of impressive growth. Cylance especially benefits a lot from a lot of existing capabilities that have been developed over the years. The current valuation shows the market isn't yet sold on the IoT strategy. This makes the upside potential worth exploring.

I will go for a momentum-driven valuation in which I expect BB to trade in line with other slow-growth peers. If revenue growth outperforms, there is no doubting the potential for significant multiples expansion in the long term. If BB enjoys reduced risk premium due to the low-interest-rate environment, it's not clear if it can build a moat around its cash flows if its IoT bets play out. Therefore, I am projecting a trading range of 2x - 3x CY'20 revenue. I expect BB's valuation to remain range-bound in the short term.

Competitors, Macro, Risks

Competition will be more of a headwind to growth than margins. This will be most pronounced in the UEM segment. I am also wary of BB's ability to grow Cylance, given the competition in the endpoint security space. Lastly, scaling the IoT platform without depending on cloud platforms is tough to project.

The macro-environment remains a significant headwind to BB's revenue. Going forward, I expect the proposed stimulus package in the US to be supportive of new vehicle sales. This will assist the BTS segment in relieving the pressure on the software business to deliver in the next quarter.

Conclusion

It is tough to make the market believe in the IoT vision, given the current macro turbulence. I will rather wait for more improvement from Cylance before I place my bets. I expect BB to invest more in gaining market share across most of its operating segments. This will pressurize EPS growth. Overall, I rate BB a hold as I wait for the IoT strategy to unfold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.