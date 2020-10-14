Catalyst Pharma has reduced downside risks in comparison to other small-cap biotech plays as they already have an approved product on the market in Firdapse.

This has brought renewed value to CPRX with Wall Street analysts predicting as much as 145% upside over the long term.

Catalyst Pharma's Growth Largely Overshadowed By Canada Rulings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. Their primary drug, Firdapse, has been in the news a lot lately as a competing drug has come forth in Canada causing back and forth legal proceedings. Despite the court ruling against Catalyst's challenge, CPRX has managed to grow revenue YOY even with COVID-19 headwinds standing in way.

Catalyst has continued to meet product demand for Firdapse and has done a solid job of standing up for their primary drug. This continuation of delivery will allow cash to flow in and further research and development of their expanding pipeline to carry on. The stock has been largely oversold turning what has historically been a growth stock into a potential value play with significant upside.

(Figure 1) Catalyst Pharma has a number of clinical developments within their pipeline

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on November 10th, 2020.

Current & Future Valuation

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently trades at a Price to Earnings ratio of 7.8x forward earnings (Figure 2). This is much better than many of their small-cap biotech peers which have yet to bring in substantial revenues. This discounted valuation points to significant upside if the company can continue to deliver and also generate future growth through the development of their respectable pipeline of programs. They have shown as well that they are willing to fight for sales as they have not backed down in fighting the Canadian competing LEMS drug.

Data by YCharts

(Figure 2) CPRX has managed to slowly build upon their early revenues from Firdapse yet the price of the stock has only gone done in recent months

Looking more towards growth, we see that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has grown revenue at around 187% the past year with the approval and release of Firdapse for LEMS. This growth is expected to continue with forward revenue estimates of around 572% growth expected. This is faster than most of their small-cap competitors which in large part do not yet even have an FDA-approved product as CPRX does. Keeping an eye on this metric will be crucial during earnings going forward telling the story on whether Firdapse sales are growing at the rate projected or dipping due to competitors acquiring a share of the market.

Wall Street analysts are behind Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as well with an average analyst price target of $7.75, signaling as much as 145% upside from current prices (Figure 3). This indicates incredible potential for returns with CPRX if they continue to deliver, as even if the stock reaches the low end of these recommendations, we have ourselves a two-bagger.

(Figure 3) Analysts are very bullish medium to long-term for CPRX

The combination of renewed apparent value, the potential for blockbuster growth, initial earnings consistency, and a pullback due to the COVID-19 pandemic make a strong case for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ stock going forward.

Risks

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has very little debt (~$200,000). This does not look to be of any issue going forward but should be monitored going forward as always, especially as they pursue the rest of their drug pipeline.

Based upon historical data and when looking at the charts of the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ stock, it becomes apparent that there is a fairly strong line of support around the $2.60 mark dating back to January 2019 and again at the peak of the pandemic fears in March. This would indicate as much as 18% downside risk going forward barring any further macroeconomic headwinds.

Another risk would be the legal fees and potential for loss of market share for Firdapse in Canada. This can be hard to quantize with so little sales data, but as the trials wrap up and more revenue info comes in during future earnings reports, we will have a much better idea on the size of the effect this could have on CPRX stock.

Further Commentary

CPRX is down nearly 30% over the last 6 months. The stock has been rather oversold despite the fact that they have been unaffected by COVID-19 for the most part. Earnings in a few weeks will give us a better idea of revenue growth and will hopefully give an update on the Canada situation to ease investors' minds going forward.

With a potential upside of as much as 145% as Firdaspe earnings data comes in over the next 3-4 quarters along with the renewed value due to a largely unnecessary pullback, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals looks to be a solid investment going forward for those looking for a steady, lower volatility small-cap, biotech play. In my opinion, there is still easily around 17% downside risk, and this should be taken into account when weighing risk-reward strategies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.