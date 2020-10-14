Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is a bank we added to our coverage universe back in April, and recommended investors start buying it up when it was in the $170s. Make no mistake, the bank stocks have been under immense pressure during all of the COVID-19 recovery. Traditional banking, that is, taking in deposits and lending the money out, has been tough to make money in. Banks with large client service accounts, specifically for wealth management and investing services, are doing extremely well. As such our buy call was solid as the stock now trades over $200, and if it falls back under, do some buying. There's likely more room to run in the long term. Near term, it's still a terrible environment for the banks. However, the overall Q3 results were impressive. It's firing on all cylinders. This bank is a bit different than others in our coverage universe in that it's heavily focused on wealth and investing. Well, with the massive volatility in markets the late few months, trading and investing related revenues have skyrocketed. While the Fed and the federal government have really backstopped this market and are working on more mitigation efforts (i.e. more stimulus), we think you will get a chance to acquire shares for a better price on the next market hiccup. It's our opinion that overall traditional banking weakness will continue for the next 6-12 quarters while the consumer economy recovers and interest rates remain depressed. Although this is temporary, do not expect rates to move for a long while. Investing-related revenues should remain strong as markets are still volatile. In this column, we discuss performance and the outlook for the name.

Headline numbers impress

The bank reported net revenues of $10.78 billion in Q3. This was a massive increase of 29.6% from last year, which was well above expectations. We were looking for $10 billion, so our expectations were crushed by $0.78 billion, and continuing a solid run of Q3 top lines. No one really knew how it would look, guidance was not put out by so many companies. We felt we were a bit liberal in our expectations knowing trading would be solid, but we never saw such a massive beat coming. Some banks have done very poorly. Others surprised, like Goldman did. That said, analysts' consensus was surpassed by $1.38 billion. We thought this top line would lead to a nice result on the bottom as well.

Since revenue was up massively and way ahead of expectations, it stands to reason that earnings would be above expectations. Loan loss provisions were set very high recently. We have seen some slow downs in provisions in the space.

Operating expenses were up 6% over last year, mostly for compensation/ benefits. The operating environment was impacted heavily by the spread of the COVID-19 virus which caused a sharp contraction in global economic activity and increased market volatility. There was heavy trading this summer. That volatility in the market drove immense trading revenues. While the huge increase in revenues was notable, the higher expenses were not dramatic.

The big surprise here was the big reversal in loan loss provisions. We saw a decrease from $1.59 billion in loan loss provisions in Q2 to just $278 million in Q3. This was even lower than in Q3 2019 which had $291 million in provisions. Last quarter loan loss provisions weighed on earnings. With the surprise drop in loan loss provisions, EPS grew immensely. EPS came in at $9.68 per share which was a double compared with $4.79 per share last year, continuing a higher trend in recent Q3 periods. This increase led to the bank delivering a beat of $3.50 per share beat vs. our expectations, while these results were well above consensus by $4.24. It was a great result. The business segments shed some light on the strengths and weaknesses to be aware of.

Deeper look at revenue sources

So, what went into these revenues and earnings? As we said, this is an investment-style bank. Trading activity is a major driver of results. There were some strengths to be aware of. All in all, the trading and investing aspect of the bank did well in this climate.

Net revenues in "Investment Banking" were $1.94 billion for Q3 2020, 36% higher than Q3 2019 by 22% though down from the huge gains in Q2 2020. The increase reflected significantly higher net revenues underwriting, partially offset by lower net revenues in Financial Advisory and Corporate Lending divisions. When we turn to "Consumer & Wealth Management" we see that revenues were $0.575 billion, 7% higher than Q3 2019. We do need to point out this was 4% higher than Q2 2020. There was growth in "Asset Management." Revenues were $1.46 billion compared with $1.23 billion last year. The trading gains have been quite solid.

Efficiency a critical metric to watch

As we have said in our coverage of other major financial institutions, the efficiency ratio is important to watch. We continue to argue that the strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%. Goldman's efficiency ratio, in part because of its operations as more of an investment bank, has consistently had efficiency ratios above banks that focus more on traditional banking. That said, the bank saw a decline in efficiency from last year's Q3. The 2020 efficiency ratio now is just 69.6%, perhaps the only big weakness we spotted in the quarter. Keep an eye on it.

Dividend remains

The bank recently raised its dividend, now paying $1.25 quarterly. The dividend is a ice reason to own a name like this. The dividends are attractive. With the recent decline in shares, the forward yield is now 2.5%. That is still pretty attractive following the strong growth our call provided investors.

Final thoughts

We will keep an eye on loan losses as the provisions were much lower than expected. The dividend remains in place. Trading and investing drove huge gains. While the stock has delivered decent gains, banking is a tough space to be in. Overall in the long term this name is heading higher. That said, we feel very comfortable recommending buying on the next decline.

If you like the material and want to see more, click the "Follow" button, and if you want direct guidance on your trading we recommend joining BAD BEAT Investing.

Let us help you crush this market Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners with rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.