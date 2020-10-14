Prepared by Stephanie, analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is taking a beating right now, and what we mean is that it reported a pretty decent quarter and the market is punishing it. While investing in banks right now is so harrowing given the low rate environment, those banks with strong investing/trading components are doing well. While BAC is not primarily an investment bank, it does have a lot of exposure there. The just reported quarter in our opinion provides an opportunity to come into the stock at a great price for a long-term play. Make no mistake, we think this loser will become a winner, but it's not going to happen in a few weeks, it's going to take a few quarters. We recently outlined a buying strategy which would have allowed you to purchase about 2/3 of a total position. We think you complete the position from that recommendation. This bad beat is just that. The market in our opinion has this one wrong. Banks as a whole are getting smashed. We really prefer investment banks. But BAC stock is getting hit harder than it should have on this report. Let us discuss.

Lower interest rates resulted in pain

OK, so Q3 earnings are out and as expected low rates have led to pain. Let us go back over the metrics you should be aware of. As a reminder the pain really began in 2019 when interest rate cuts started, and then, of course, massive cuts were implemented to battle the COVID-19 crisis.

These cuts have of course weighed on traditional banking as we have said. It's sector wide and not specific to BAC. It really will not improve for many quarters until rates normalize. It will take time.

Net interest income stalled in Q1 2020 and continued to be sluggish in Q2 2020 and that sluggishness persisted here in Q3 2020.

Net interest income fell to $10.1 billion or 17% from last year, driven by these lower rates. Some of this fall was offset by increases in loans and deposits, which we will touch on in a moment. We noted that investment banking fees were up 15% in the quarter, reflecting what we said in the open about the strength of all things investment related as it pertains to the banks. This continues the pattern we have seen in our coverage universe. Investment banking is winning, thanks to massive interest in the markets following the COVID-19-related selloff.

Now one item to mention once again is that the total loan portfolio as well as deposits continue to grow. By accepting deposits at a low interest rate, and lending out at a higher rate to well-qualified borrowers, the bank makes its money in a traditional banking fashion. But the low rates have been a big headwind. To put it simply, the bank simply cannot make real money on the deposits that it's receiving and that's a big problem

Some good news on asset health

Loans were up in most categories and came in at $950 billion in the quarter, up $27 billion from last year, or 3% year-over-year. It's worth noting these balances were down slightly from Q2. Total average deposits were up year-over-year. Growth simply continues each year. Total average deposits rose $320 billion to $1.7 trillion, another 23% rise year-over-year. So what is the good news? Well, loan loss provisions came in far less than what we expected. In the past two quarters there had been a major reserve build for losses on the loans given. To remind you, last quarter, in preparation for losses, the company expanded its provision to $5.1 billion, with a $4.0 billion reserve fund. Like other similar banks, they rose from Q1, which also had high provisions. Loan loss provisions in Q1 were $4.8 billion, driven by a $3.6 billion reserve build. The increase is defensive. Now, in Q3, provisions dropped to just $1.4 billion. That was a big turnaround and bodes well for those who believe the bottom is in performance wise, which we do believe.

Efficiency declined

For the last few years, Bank of America really has turned around and has a stellar efficiency ratio, a reason we will gladly own shares at a fair price. The strongest banks we cover consistently see an efficiency ratio around or under 60%. As a whole, Bank of America has had a solid efficiency ratio. Even in this tough quarter, efficiency was strong, though it did worsen from last year and from Q2 2020. Overall, the efficiency ratio rose for the bank. The worst efficiency was in Global Markets, where the ratio was 72%. The best ratio was in Global Banking, where it was 52%, driven by a rise in investment fee revenue. However both of these were declines in efficiency. Consumer banking saw consistent efficiency from Q2 2020 at 60%. Despite the reduced efficiency, the metric remains decent, but we have to note that it worsened. Long-term investors should continue to watch trends in this key measure.

Still well below book value

Keep in mind this is pretty much the only major bank we follow that's trading below book value. So what? Well, that means shares are on sale. Book value is $28.33 and the stock is under $24 here, so there's still a nice 16% plus discount to be had. We will closely be watching to see if there are indications that the Street is buying this discount or is pricing shares this way because it believes performance will weaken. Tangible book value was a strong $20.23, so while we are a few points above this, that share price to tangible book ratio has narrowed. We think there's value here.

Take home

Long term, we think shares will rise again. Use the weakness to build a long-term position. Yes, long term. Not for a bounce by Halloween or even Christmas. The Q3 report was not all bad. Loan loss provisions declined markedly. Book value improved. Loans and deposits remain solid. The bank is still rather efficient. Future net interest income results will be influenced by interest rates, as well as loan and deposit balances, which will likely be highly influenced by the virus' impact on the economy for the rest of the year. Consider scaling in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.