Partnering with Phoenix Contact to develop a new open-platform PLC makes some sense, but it will take a truly better mousetrap to challenge Siemens and Rockwell.

I expect that third quarter commentary will be all over the map where industrial companies are concerned, with some markets in some regions improving, but not a lot in the way of universal or reliable trends. That was certainly the case for Yaskawa Electric’s (OTCPK:YASKY) fiscal second quarter earnings (for the quarter that ended at the end of August), as semiconductor and smartphone-related demand remained healthy, but demand recoveries elsewhere were sporadic or regional at best.

Yaskawa’s shares have had mixed performance since my last update, with the ADRs doing a bit better on forex moves, but both the ADRs and the local shares underperforming the industrial sector as a whole. I thought the shares were in the “too far, too fast” bucket before, and that’s still basically my feeling now. While I’m bullish on the longer-term opportunities in servos, inverters, and robots, that’s amply reflected in the share price. As more of a directional/momentum play on China, I understand investor interest in Yaskawa, but the financials do give some reason for pause.

Better Than Expected, But With Some Areas Of Concern

Overall, this was a good quarter for Yaskawa, with revenue about 6% ahead of expectations and operating income more than 40% ahead of expectations, as a recovery in robotics volumes led to a meaningful operating margin improvement.

Revenue fell 8% this quarter, with Motion Control down 8% (and down 6% qoq) and Robotics down 13%, but up 23% qoq. The small Systems Engineering business saw 4% yoy revenue growth. Operating income rose 8% yoy and 14% qoq, with margin up 90bp and 50bp, respectively. Motion Control profit rose 3%, with margin up 150bp yoy and down 80bp qoq, while Robotics profit rose 17%, and margin improved 160bp yoy and 530bp qoq. Systems Engineering remained trivially profitable (0.9% margin).

Right off the bat, the sequential weakness in the profitable Motion Control business concerns me, as you’d ideally like to see that flattening out, particularly with the quarter starting just a bit past what most companies have called the low point. Demand from the semiconductor industry was strong on a global basis (not surprising), as was demand in China from smartphone and other electronics assemblers. Demand elsewhere was not strong, though, with some improvement in Chinese metalworking, but weakness across the board in the U.S. and E.U.

Robotics is harder to assess, and that’s always the case. With about half or so robot demand still coming from the auto sector, robotics companies like Yaskawa and Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) can see divergent quarter-to-quarter results on the basis of large OEM orders that don’t necessarily reflect the overall industry environment. Still, the recovery in demand in China was a positive.

Turning to orders doesn’t make the picture any clearer.

Overall orders declined 14% yoy and 8% qoq, and again, that sequential decline bugs me for a story that has been pushed along on the recovery story. Motion Control orders fell 14% yoy and 13% qoq, with servos down 9% and 18%, respectively, and drives down 21% and 5%. That’s not particularly supportive of the idea that factory automation is ready to turn, but we’ll have to see what companies like ABB (ABB) and Rockwell (ROK) have to say. The 40% sequential decline in servo orders from China was particularly troubling; a lack of repeat orders from phone assemblers could explain part of it, but I’m worried that this backs up my earlier concern that initial indications of Chinese demand were overstating the case as distributors and companies resupplied.

In Robotics, orders declined 16% yoy and 5% qoq, though Chinese orders improved 34%. The Chinese auto industry is getting back to normal, and robot demand is improving as companies look to prepare for new vehicle launches. Management’s commentary on demand from the EU and U.S. auto industries was more muted; a recovery seems to be underway, but it’s gradual so far.

All in all, the takeaway from earnings, guidance, and commentary would seem to be a “touch and go” recovery. The semiconductor space remains strong, but that story is pretty mature by now. A “gradual” recovery in autos is a little weaker than I’d have liked, and I’m concerned about the lack of strength in factory automation overall.

A New Growth Opportunity?

About a month ago, Yaskawa and Phoenix Contact, one of the largest privately-held automation companies, announced a partnership to create a next-gen PLC platform. Phoenix is contributing its PLCNext, an open control platform that boasts enhanced capabilities and ease of programming where IoT, security, and cloud integration are concerned. For Yaskawa’s part, they want to tie this in to the company’s i3 Mechatronics platform (an edge-side IIoT platform) and play a role in the future of PLCs.

Yaskawa doesn’t have a great track record in automation controllers. They tried to use the acquisition of Vipa almost a decade ago to get into the space, but that went nowhere. PLCs are an important part of the discrete automation ecosystem, and it’s not an illogical ambition for a company with a solid presence in areas like drives and robotics, but Siemens (OTC:SEIGY) and Rockwell have more than 40% share in this market, and it takes time to build trust. On the plus side, the future direction and design of PLCs are definitely in debate right now, and it may be that this sort of open-platform approach catches on as factors like IIoT become more significant.

The Outlook

While Yaskawa’s second quarter was stronger than expected, guidance was also fairly moderate, so I’m not making significant changes to my model at this point. I’m still expecting Yaskawa to be a strong mid-single-digit grower on the revenue side (on the higher end of the mid-single-digits), with the company’s efforts to localize production in China helping stave off some competitive threats from new Chinese market entrants. Moreso than other global automation companies, Yaskawa has definitely staked its future on growth within China’s factory automation market.

Yaskawa’s margins have historically not been that great, but I do believe that efforts put in place to improve margins ahead of the downturn will bear fruit. With that, I believe double-digit FCF margins are attainable down the line.

The Bottom Line

Yaskawa continues to look richly valued to me, with the shares trading at a premium to my discounted cash flow, margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, and ROE-driven P/BV valuation approaches. While I can appreciate a scarcity value premium (there aren’t many servo or robotics companies), as well as some premium for Yaskawa’s strength in China, not to mention the positive impact of lower rates, I think today’s valuation more than amply reflects the value here, and it’s not my preferred name in automation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.