During the second quarter, the company signed several new contracts to supply new customers with wheels and other stamped parts.

I ran across Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCPK:IOCJY) while researching my idea to build a pure Brazilian equity dividend portfolio. I found it interesting that from 2016 to 2019, the company's average four-year dividend yield was 2.52%, and its current TTM dividend yield has been around 6% for some time. After seeing that information, I decided to dive deeper into its operations and financials to understand why it is trading below fair value.

I believe that investment risks for IOCJY are high due to my concern that the company might not have enough cash to pay off its short-term debt (Liquidity Ratio of 0.76x). I will address this issue in more detail later on. The company's ADRs have a low average daily trading volume and are listed on the OTC Markets. IOCJY investors are exposed to foreign exchange risks, and the company is in an emerging market with very high FX volatility (Brazilian Real).

About Iochpe-Maxion S.A.

The company produces automotive parts and is made up of two divisions and one joint-venture. IOCJY has 32 manufacturing operations located in 14 different countries. These manufacturing operations focus on producing only a few products: automotive wheels, chassis and components, and railway wheels (the joint-venture). The company has a little over 15,000 employees worldwide, and most of them work in its manufacturing plants. As the company is one of the world's largest manufacturer of wheels and chassis components, and they sell to all of the major auto manufacturers, there is a high probability that you are using one of its products.

Maxion Wheels Division:

The Maxion Wheels division is responsible for almost eighty percent of the company's total revenue. There are 24 manufacturing facilities in the Maxion Wheels division, and they are located in Brazil, Mexico, the U.S. Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, Turkey, India, South Africa, Italy, and China. These facilities have the capability to produce aluminum wheels, steel wheels, and commercial vehicle steel wheels.

According to the company's 2Q20 financial results, the company decided to close down one of its North American plants and transfer demand to the remaining two steel wheel plants. This plant closure was the result of, as you probably already know, the coronavirus. There is no evidence that this plant closure is permanent.

This division recently added several new contracts during the months of the second quarter. Both contracts will increase the company's global market share of wheel production. The first contract was signed by an EV car manufacture located in North America and Europe. The other was signed by a Chinese automaker and will supply them with commercial vehicle steel wheels.

Maxion Structural Components Division:

The structural components division produces chassis, side rails, and stamped parts for lightweight vehicles. This division accounts for a little over twenty percent of its total revenue and has six manufacturing plants located throughout Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Mexico.

The structural components division was recently awarded a contract to produce stamped parts for commercial vehicles produced in Brazil and Mexico.

The Amsted-Maxion joint-venture produces railway freight cars, wheels, and castings for railway freight car operators in Brazil. Both production facilities are located in the state of Sao Paulo. Iochpe-Maxion owns 40.25% of this joint-venture, and due to this position, results are presented in the Equity Income portion of the income statement. Over the past 10 quarters, this joint-venture has only provided Iochpe-Maxion with losses. I believe this is why the company reduced its stake in the JV from 58.5% to 40.25% last year.

Iochpe-Maxion Is Trading Below Its Fair Value

I believe the company is trading below its fair value, as I will demonstrate later on. It is trading below fair-value because it seems that it doesn't have enough cash to cover its short-term debts, as mentioned in the risk section of this article. As of 2Q20, the company had R$1,392.6 million of cash on hand.

Table 1 - Short-Term Debt Maturity

Jul-20 Aug-20 Sep-20 Oct-20 Nov-20 Dec-20 TOTAL ST Debt 2H20 373.9 24.0 106.6 - 272.8 92.5 869.8 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 May-21 Jun-21 TOTAL ST Debt 1H21 - - 527.7* - 33.7 434.4 995.8

Source: 2Q20 Financial Information

Using the information from Table 1, I initially calculated that the company had enough cash available to pay its short-term debts that will mature during the second semester of the year.

Mirae just listed Iochpe-Maxion as one of its top ten stock picks for October. Mirae states in the article that it believes the industry is recovering faster than originally expected and that IOCJY is trading at a discount because the second-quarter results were worse than expected. I don't totally buy that explanation. How will a recovering industry and a company trading at a discount make a good investment if there is a possibility it won't be able to pay its expiring debt.

In September, the Brazilian SEC sent a letter to the company to explain why the company's stocks had more than double the trading volume normally experienced by the company. In a letter back to the Brazilian SEC ("CVM"), the company stated that they do not know about any event that could have caused an above-normal amount of trades during the period.

I believe that some members of the market noticed that the company's short-term debt is really R$1,439 million, giving them enough cash to survive a year if it generates almost zero cash during this period. In March of 2021, an Export Credit Note ("NCE") valued at R$425.8 million will expire. Exports must pay that note, and typically a company already links export contracts to the NCE when it is negotiating the contract to get a better rate.

There is no way for me to know if there are exports in the company's receivables already linked to the NCE. I do know for sure that the only way this financial instrument can be paid is by import funds that were deposited after the NCE contract was signed.

An example of how an NCE works:

Ford signs a contract to import from Iochpe X million in wheels. Iocphe gets an NCE loan and links it to Ford's contract. Once Ford has possession of the wheels, they wire that money to an account linked to Iocphe's Brazilian bank account. Iocphe contacts the bank's FX desk for an FX quote and closes the NCE with the funds from their exports after it supplies them with a DU-E.

Figure 1 - Simple Valuation Overview

Source: MarketScreener - MYPK3

According to the data from Figure 1, the market believes that the company's revenue in 2020 will be R$8,653.0 million. The company's net operating revenue in 1H20 was R$3,396.4 million, meaning that they expect 2H20's net revenue to be R$ 5,256.6 million. EV/Revenue is currently trading at 0.69x, which may seem high, considering that the company's average EV/Revenue ratio is 0.65x. I believe that 0.69x is too low. The company's 2021 and 2022 EV/Revenue ratios are 0.51x and 0.49x, respectively. 2020 forecasts are old news; we all know that the adverse effects of the coronavirus caused _____ (you fill in the blank).

2021's and 2022's EV/EBITDA and Price to Book ratios are below their average of 5.92x and 1.20x, respectively. I believe the company is trading well below its fair value because of misunderstandings about its short-term debt. My target price for Iochpe-Maxion is $0.85 (BRL of R$5.58), giving it a possible upside of 27% in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IOCJY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.