Be wary of the exceptionally high volatility in estimates today. EPR provides a clear example of the extreme volatility in consensus estimates.

If investors accept those values for AFFO per share, then NNN should see a much better growth rate over the next few years because it would set such a low bar for the REIT.

Current estimates suggest an unlikely divergence in AFFO per share for the two companies. This may reflect some non-recurring impacts during the year.

Historically, Realty Income often trades at the same multiple of AFFO or a slightly higher multiple of AFFO compared to National Retail Properties.

We want to touch on relative values for Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN). We’re going to take investors “behind the curtain” here on our process. This highlights why we think NNN is a better bargain today than O, but it's something few investors would ever guess.

Our “buy under” target for O is set at 16.75x estimated AFFO and our target for NNN is set at 17.53x estimated AFFO.

Historically, O has on average traded at a slightly higher multiple of AFFO:

Source: TIKR.com

Sometimes the multiples were extremely close, other times O traded at a multiple that was up to about three turns higher (for instance, 19x to 16x). Today the spread is a little more than 3.5 (over 17.7x for O, about 14.1x for NNN).

If O trades at a slightly higher multiple on average, why would our estimates put them at the same level? Because we don’t agree with the consensus estimate for the moment. AFFO per share can be influenced by changes in cash collections from one year to the next. Normally, this impact is pretty minor. However, we need to compare some estimates. We’re going to contrast the values between R/B AFFO (REITBase AFFO, which we consider the most accurate value) for 2019 and the forward estimate:

Source: Author Calculations with data from REITbase.com and TIKR.com

We find the calculations by REITBase for AFFO provide the most reliable and comparable values. Using those values, we believe the current forward estimates are including too many non-recurring impacts.

Note: AFFO is designed to remove non-recurring impacts. It succeeds in removing most of them, but not quite all. This is a scenario where we feel the values are being driven a bit too low for NNN compared to O.

It's unlikely that O would enjoy 7% growth year-over-year while NNN saw a 5% decline year-over-year. Even if this occurred for one year, it would most likely be the result non-recurring impacts. Consequently, the values would most likely come closer together by 2022. Historically, NNN's growth rate and O's growth rate have been very highly correlated.

If we evaluated our target prices as multiples of 2019 REITbase AFFO, then our targets would be 18.05x for O and 15.89x for NNN. We believe it's likely that over the next year or two the consensus estimates for NNN will grow more than the consensus estimates for O. Why? Because the current estimates appear optimistic for O and pessimistic for NNN.

We went into more depth on this topic in our triple net lease sector update for subscribers.

Note: Historical multiples for W.P. Carey (WPC) are less useful because they are moving away from managing non-traded REITs, which was boosting AFFO per share in prior periods. However, we consider a comparison between O and NNN to be very reasonable.

Similar Portfolios

NNN and O have quite a bit of overlap in their portfolios:

Source: Realty Income

Realty Income had about 84% of their exposure to retail property. Industrial assets are hot, but that is only 11% of the portfolio. Office is 3.5% of the portfolio and is clearly out of favor. For NNN, it's pretty much all retail, so they break it up between the lines of trade:

Source: National Retail Properties

Valuation Across The Sector

We're going to include a few more REITs for comparison now:

STORE Capital (STOR)

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

VEREIT (VER)

EPR Properties (EPR)

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

We have targets on O, NNN, STOR, SRC, WPC, and VER.

We don’t have targets on EPR, ADC, FCPT, or GTY.

When looking at the triple net lease REITs, many investors will look at the dividend yield or the AFFO yield. If you’re familiar with AFFO multiples, then AFFO yields are very easy. It's simply the other way of expressing the number. For instance, O trades at 19.32x projected AFFO or a 5.18% AFFO yield. You reach an AFFO yield the same way as a dividend yield. Divide the AFFO per share by the share price. The following chart is sorted from the lowest dividend yields to the highest:

Source: The REIT Forum, Data from TIKR.com

Normally the REITs with lower dividend yields in a sector are the safer REITs, but the correlation isn’t strong here. EPR has no dividend and is one of the highest risk REITs in the space. They have the most upside, but also have the most downside. EPR’s latest updates were fairly positive, indicating smaller reductions in leasing rates than we expected.

We suggest caution in relying on AFFO multiples for EPR though. The consensus estimates have been all over the place:

Source: TIKR.com

This could be a temporary dip caused by accounting treatment for leasing situations or it could signal more difficulty in the future. Either way, investors should simply be aware of the risks.

EPR was touted as a “top pick” and “safe high yield” by many analysts before it plunged. Not us, of course. We warned investors about the risks in EPR back in December 2019:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The pandemic really made the call shine by accelerating the flaws that already were present. The call came in well before the bottom dropped out:

Source: Seeking Alpha

We aren't going to get into ratings for EPR, but the thesis played out. Their major tenant came to negotiate hard for cheaper lease terms. Their biggest tenant needed cheaper rent because the tenant didn't have nearly enough cash on hand. They had a different "business plan":

You don't want that kind of thinking from your tenants. That's why we are focusing on REITs in a stronger position.

Conclusion

Realty Income and National Retail Properties are both solid triple net lease REITs. Currently, the valuation on National Retail Properties is more attractive. As a multiple of (estimated) AFFO per share, the spread is around the widest levels seen in years. However, if we consider the discrepancy in the current estimates, it becomes clear that NNN is likely to outperform.

Ratings: Bullish on NNN, Neutral on O

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN, WPC, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.