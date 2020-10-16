Unique Doesn't Mean Useful

ESS is a great choice for investors. It trades at a huge discount to consensus NAV, a low multiple of forward AFFO, and maintained dividend growth through the Great Recession.

APTS isn't like the other apartment REITs. Cash flows into the REIT from rents. Then cash flows out without enough left over to maintain a substantial dividend.

The sector currently offers high yields in the form of dividends and in AFFO. Payout ratios are very reasonable for the vast majority of the sector.

There are plenty of bargains in the housing REIT, but one REIT stands out for their record. In a bad way.

Recently, we provided two public updates on the housing sector. The pieces brought about a great deal of commentary and we want to address a major topic:

All REITs are not created equal.

Investors looking at a sector may promptly decide that whichever REIT carries the highest yield or the lowest multiple of FFO is the best choice. That isn't analysis. That's being lazy, getting poor returns, and refusing to accept the truth.

When we talk about housing REITs, some of them are not like the others. Even if we narrow it down to "apartment" REITs, there are material differences:

Company Name Ticker Div Yield AFFO or Core Yield NexPoint Residential Trust Inc NXRT 2.79% 5.00% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc MAA 3.27% 4.56% Camden Property Trust CPT 3.48% 4.35% Essex Property Trust Inc ESS 4.03% 5.61% Independence Realty Trust Inc IRT 4.05% 5.87% AvalonBay Communities Inc AVB 4.13% 5.20% UDR, Inc. UDR 4.24% 5.42% Equity Residential EQR 4.57% 5.51% AIMCO AIV 4.65% 5.52% Clipper Realty CLPR 6.13% 8.76% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT BRG 7.71% 6.70% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. APTS 12.75% 7.24%

For your convenience, here is a chart:

Source: The REIT Forum, data from TIKR.com

APTS is not like the others.

Despite being an "apartment" REIT, it owns a significant amount of assets that are not apartment buildings.

Risk Does Not Equal Return

Some investors like APTS because it uses more leverage and they think more leverage means more returns. This is absolutely false and it's one of the most important misconceptions for investors to understand. More leverage means more risk, but more risk does not inherently mean more reward.

If it did, only morons would call it risk. Instead, everyone would adjust to saying "this is a high reward/high reward opportunity." Then they would eventually shorten it to saying "this is a high reward opportunity."

Of course, we could then eliminate all other investments, because they would be trash since they didn't have such high rewards. Why would anyone want low reward? Why aren't they smart enough to just take on more risk and get more reward?

It should be pretty obvious already that this won't work, but it is one of the most common mistakes I hear from investors. Day after day, week after week, and year after year. It comes from investors with varying levels of education. It's remarkably pervasive.

Contagious Risk

This idea is actually remarkably contagious. When investors try to learn about markets, they hear about high risk / high reward. If they read economics textbooks, they will be peppered with the idea that risk and reward are tied together. They always go together. Under efficient markets, no investor would take on more risk unless there was more reward. Therefore, any risky investment must also offer a high reward.

Economics textbooks completely ignore the potential that an investor might simply be bad at investing.

That makes sense. Economics textbooks are designed around perfectly efficient markets. These kinds of markets don't exist now and have never existed in reality. They only exist in classroom scenarios. Yet this is about as much "economics" as the vast majority of people ever learn. That's remarkably dangerous since the majority of people believe:

Economics is boring. They are better than average in economics.

Unfortunately, most people don't learn much else regarding economics. So they simply apply the principle that high risk will create high reward. Yikes.

You don't have to believe that higher risk levels actually go with poor rewards. I don't expect to convince everyone of that. However, I hope you'll at least accept the premise that high risk does not guarantee a high reward.

If you refuse that premise, you can stop reading. The rest of the article will only confuse you. Go stream some mind-killing garbage on the TV.

Who wants to be the first one to claim that we said markets are inefficient? Most likely someone will. Yet our claim is simply that they are not perfectly efficient. This is a scale. It has a range.

Payout Ratios

The next chart shows the payout ratios:

Source: The REIT Forum, data from TIKR.com

As you can tell, two of those payout ratios look very high.

Some investors are going to start yelling:

"Talk about CLPR!"

No. Sorry. Maybe in another article. This one is demonstrating why APTS is not like the other apartment REITs.

Leverage and Ego

Investors who like risk often like to lie to themselves about their own level of risk. Some claim that they focus only on cash flow and, despite often having very minimal training, are superior to analysts who spend years working full time on refining their expertise within a little niche. If you go to your doctor's appointment and "correct" him about what is wrong with people, you've got the ego to run with this group.

Now there are several investors who don't have a huge ego, but simply don't fully comprehend the risks. I'm not lumping these investors in with the other group. Many of them legitimately want to learn and grow their expanding. They come to the topic like a student, ready to soak up new information. I've witnessed many of these investors transform into very capable investors.

We Will Return to APTS

At this point, you may wonder if we forgot what we were writing about. Not quite. We are deliberately bringing the pieces of the puzzle together in a given order. Stay with us for a bit and it will all make sense.

Speaking to an investor who focuses on direct investments in real estate (often a great sign), we got an example transaction.

The example goes like this:

Start with $1 million. Borrow $1 million. Buy a property with 20% down and mortgage for the other $8 million (total value of $10 million). Earn 7% in gross returns from Net Operating Income (NOI). That's $700k. Pay 3% in interest on debt. That's $270k for interest payment. Enjoy your $430k return on your $1 million for being a great investor, and maybe get a capital gain also.

Sound too good to be true? It is.

How does this relate to APTS? Some investors think this is what APTS is doing. We'll show what they are doing soon.

Bad Debt

Running a few quick numbers. From the sounds of it, you're running debt at 90% of the total value. The mortgage (80%) should have first right on the property. Whoever lends the other 10% should demand an absolutely massive interest rate unless they have recourse to your personal assets. If they will give you a low rate and don't require that recourse, I'd love to hear more about them.

Note: Even with recourse you're not getting that first $1 million loan anywhere near 3%, but let's move on.

Getting 3% on your mortgage for the investment property is excellent, especially with no personal guarantee there either. That's better than what's offered for new mortgages with perfect credit on owner-occupied homes, where rates are being pushed down by the Federal Reserve buying the agency MBS. Again, this is an incredible deal since none of the commercial lenders (BXMT, ARI, GPMT, TRTX, and so on) are interested in writing that kind of loan. They want higher rates and lower loan-to-value.

What are actual mortgage rates? Let's get a table:

Source: Bankrate

So, we should be pretty clear that you're absolutely not going to borrow money at 3%. No. No. No. Some REITs can manage it, but they will do it with "unsecured" debt or they will mortgage properties using a lower loan-to-value ratio. To be clear, APTS managed to get one mortgage with an interest rate below 3.0%. It was secured by 8 class A multifamily units and the loan-to-value on the deal was not disclosed. We do not believe they can achieve that rate across the rest of their portfolio with the current amount of leverage. We suspect they took a much lower loan-to-value ratio on that portfolio to achieve a better rate.

As we will later discuss, the average interest rate paid by APTS is substantially higher than 3.0%.

Let's take a look at what Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) actually owns for mortgages:

Source: BXMT

The portfolio has an all-in yield of LIBOR + 3.58%. Do you think they reach that yield by collecting less than LIBOR + 3.58% in total cash flows from the borrower? That origination LTV (loan-to-value) came in at 65% rather than 80%.

What Does APTS Do?

Look at APTS 10-Q from Q2 2020.

We put together a simplified version of the income statement starting with gross revenue. This won't be a perfect match for building from FFO, but gets close enough. At this point, we will highlight that we don't find the company's definition for "Core FFO" or "AFFO" particularly useful. You're welcome to use them, ignore all calculations, throw a hissy fit, and cry about dividend cuts.

Here are the values going from revenue for Q2 2020:

Source: Author calculations

Now, that's not much left for shareholders. It represents about 3% of total revenue.

Note: If you wanted to use the company's definition for AFFO, it was $2,384 available to common shareholders and unitholders. That's a bit less than our quick and dirty estimate, so don't throw too much of a fit.

If you want to use Core FFO of $10,451, go away. I'm not teaching that class today. No, we reject the Core FFO value.

Applying To Our Hypothetical Investment

Remember that hypothetical investment of $10 million where foolish lenders loan you $9 million at 3% interest because they are bad at evaluating risk and return? Let's try inserting the percentages for how APTS uses their NOI.

About 11% goes to overhead.

About 37.5% goes to interest.

About 42.8% goes to preferred dividends. (Note: For practical purposes, still a periodic cost of financing.)

About 5% goes to capitalized expenditures (which I consider too low).

You are now left with 3.871% of your NOI. So if your investment carried a similar income statement to APTS, you've got about $27,093.70 left for yourself. That's your return.

Now, you might notice that in this scenario getting $27k isn't as exciting as getting $430k. Instead of making you wealthy, it represents a pretty poor return on your $1 million. The investor who gets $430k is earning nearly 16 times as much return on their money as the one who is actually getting $27k and wishing they would get $430k.

Internalization

Some investors may highlight that the current internalization process is driving additional expenses which shouldn't be expected to recur. That's true, but those internalization costs were listed as $458 in the company's reconciliation for AFFO. What is $458 out of $123,277? Basically a rounding error. It's less than 0.5%.

What Happened

When you increase leverage, the interest rate on that debt increases as well. This is true whether we are strictly using debt or adding in preferred shares. Why does that happen? Because the debt holders are not morons. They may not do a perfect evaluation of the risk, but they know they can do much better than 3% on a very risky loan.

For APTS, the GAAP interest expense divided by their mortgage debt and revolver balance came out to about 4.3% to 4.4%. The preferred shares should carry a higher yield. Sorry, debt investors aren't lining up to hand a small-cap REIT debt at exceptionally low rates. They won't do it for you either.

Bigger REITs with better credit ratings get better debt. Sometimes they issue bonds in other currencies as well. Realty Income (O) was able to offer some 10-year debt with a 1.712% yield to maturity. When you get an investment-grade credit rating and an equity market cap greater than $20 billion, maybe you can get that rate on some debt also.

A Better REIT

As an alternative to APTS, we present Essex Property Trust.

When we highlight housing REITs, as we did in our Housing REIT Sector Update for subscribers, we focus on the higher-quality REITs. Ones with great economies of scale on operations, a solid record of generating wealth for shareholders, and a strong financial position.

You may have heard about people moving out of California. That's happening, but it isn't enough to justify the incredibly cheap pricing on ESS. This is one of the great REITs and it is trading at a dramatic discount to consensus NAV estimates. It trades at less than 18x estimated AFFO for the next 12 months. These are estimates that already include the weak market for apartments in California.

ESS has dramatically better economies of scale on its operating expenses, access to cheaper debt financing, solid margins, multiple decades of consecutive years of dividend growth, and it trades at an unusually cheap valuation. Think the current environment is rough? They were able to get through the great recession while continuing to raise dividends. Let's be clear, the great recession was a substantially bigger headwind for the apartment REIT industry than COVID-19.

Clearly, we see value in ESS. We wouldn't have an allocation slightly larger than 4% if we didn't see value in the REIT.

Ratings: Bullish on ESS

Our method works. We know because we buy the same shares we recommend. We track our results on a real portfolio and we compare our returns with the major ETFs for our sector: Those four ETFs are: MORT - Major mortgage REIT ETF

PFF - The largest preferred share ETF

VNQ - The largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY - The high-yield equity REIT ETF

Sign up now. Take advantage of our October sale!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQR, AVB, ESS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.