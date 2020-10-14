Sue Nabi, Coty's new CEO, is regarded as one of the best managers in the cosmetics industry and is likely to be the game changer for the company.

Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was one of the worst-performing stocks for many years. However, various changes within the company and the low valuation provide the stock with a compelling risk/reward ratio that you probably do not want to miss out on.

What Happened So Far

For many years, JAB Holding had the plan to transform the fragrance company Coty into a global cosmetics powerhouse. After the aspired takeover of Avon failed in 2012, Coty acquired more than 40 beauty brands from The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in 2016. However, the paved way turned out to be very bumpy soon. Coty's familiar culture clashed with the rather not so familiar one of the newly added brands. Subsequently, shareholders went through tough times, seeing their holding plunge from $32.68 to $2.65.

Nevertheless, JAB Holding was still convinced by its investment and boosted its stake in the company from 40% to 60%. In order to propel its turnaround, Coty announced a strategic partnership with KKR regarding its professional beauty and retail hair businesses (so-called Wella business) in May 2020. The business will be carved out into a standalone company in which KKR will acquire a 60% stake and Coty will retain the remaining 40% interest. The deal is on track to close by end of CY20. It will result in total net cash proceeds to Coty of around $2.5 billion. Moreover, KKR made a $1 billion investment into the company via convertible preferred shares (coupon of 9%; convertible into Coty shares at $6.24). Assuming full conversion, KKR will be Coty's second largest shareholder with a 17% stake. JAB will remain the largest shareholder with 50% ownership in the company. In addition to that, Coty presented its "All-In To Win" transformation agenda on June 1. The key pillars are revenue generation, cost reduction and the return to an entrepreneurial spirit.

'All-In To Win' Transformation Agenda, Source: Coty Update, June 1, 2020

In the following, I will conduct an industry and SWOT analysis in order to show in which areas Coty can build on its strong foundation and where it has work to do. In addition to that, a fundamental analysis will be conducted.

Industry Analysis

The global beauty industry generated $500 billion in sales in 2019 and has grown by little less than 5% a year over the last decade.

Global Beauty Industry Retail Sales 2005-2019, Source: McKinsey Report

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, struck some parts of the beauty industry quite severely. Hefty declines occurred in face makeup, lip care, lip color, and fragrance sales. In contrast, the sales of skin care, hair care, and nail care products were more resilient as they benefited from self-care and pampering trends.

Beauty Product Category Sales YoY 4 weeks ending April 11 (Amazon Results), Source: McKinsey Report

According to McKinsey, the global beauty industry sales could fall 20 to 30% in 2020. However, the company believes that the industry will remain attractive in the long run. The pandemic could alter the industry in three fundamental ways though. First, pre-COVID-19 trends like direct-to-consumer e-commerce are likely to accelerate. Second, the pace of innovation accelerates, and thus beauty companies need to become more nimble. Third, M&A activity could rise as the COVID-19 crisis is causing significant damage to the balance sheets of retailers, suppliers and brands.

Monthly Beauty Product Sales compared to 2019, %, Source: McKinsey Report

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Coty's strongest asset is the portfolio of luxury brand licences. Gucci, HUGO BOSS, Calvin Klein and Burberry belong to the most admired brands in the world. These brands and marquee perfume brands like Davidoff have helped Coty becoming the leading fragrance company in the world. The corporation has begun to extend a few of the brands in other categories last year. Gucci and Burberry cosmetics were re-launched in 2019. Sue Nabi explained during the most recent earnings call that Gucci and Burberry shall become luxury makeup leaders and the most iconic brands in the fragrance category as well. In addition to that, Coty bolstered its luxury portfolio with the brands of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. These brands boast high margins, as the products are mainly sold direct to customers and are promoted via the Social Media channels of Kylie and Kim. For example, Kylie Beauty has an EBITDA margin of more than 25%. Peter Harf mentioned earlier this year that Kylie Beauty has the potential of becoming Coty's biggest brand soon. By leveraging all power brands, Coty is very likely to grow its already strong luxury division.

Coty's Key Brands, Source: Coty Update, June 1, 2020

Furthermore, the completely new executive team is another strength of Coty. It consists of experienced business leaders, who have the prowess to turn Coty around. First, Sue Nabi, the new CEO, is a veteran in the beauty industry with over 25 years of experience. She became the youngest ever CEO in L'Oréal's history for L'Oréal Paris, evolving the slogan of the brand and leading it to strong growth. Additionally, Nabi revitalized Lancôme and achieved three years of up to double-digit growth and a record turnover of €3.2bn. After her career at L'Oréal, she founded the ultra luxury skin care company Orveda. Second, Chief Financial Officer Pierre-André Terisse has nearly 30 years of public company finance experience, most notably as Group CFO of Danone. Third, JAB Managing Partner Peter Harf, who is widely regarded as one of the best German managers, serves as the Executive Chairman. In addition to that, it is important to mention that the management team compiled huge amounts of shares. For example, Peter Harf owns more than 12m shares of Coty stock. Pierre-André Terisse owns around 850,000 shares. Most recently, Director Olivier Goudet added 290,000 shares to his portfolio at the beginning of September. Thus, they have skin in the game.

Weaknesses

The major weakness of Coty is its mass beauty division with double-digit revenue declines over the last two years. Moreover, this division has a narrow operating margin. While Coty's prestige and professional beauty division have operating margins of around 15%, the consumer beauty division only boasts a low-single-digit operating margin. Brands like Covergirl and Max Factor need to be revitalized. The company lost shelf space or was even completely delisted by a few retailers. However, DM, the leading German drug store chain, relisted Max Factor in May 2019. Nevertheless, newcomers often enjoy better reputation among younger people and force Coty to become more innovative. L'Oréal shows that incumbents can grow in the consumer beauty segment by creating innovative products like bendable mascara, engaging in smart cooperations and commiting to digital marketing. Coty has to innovate in order to make its products more appealing again. According to its turnaround plan, R&D spending will be increased from 1.9% to 2.3% of revenue until FY23. Peter Harf mentioned earlier this year, that the "new" Coty will become more nimble. Moreover, Nabi stressed during her first weeks the importance of innovation and a product-centric organization, which is entirely focused on customers and brands. During the last two quarters, there are already glimpses of hope for the consumer beauty division, as for example Covergirl won back some market share by successfully launching new products. In addition to that, these innovations got favorable reviews, which shows that Coty is moving in the right direction. However, there is still a lot of work to do.

Another weakness is Coty's low exposure to skin care. While L'Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF) generates 35% and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) 52% of their respective sales with skin care products, Coty generates only around 5% of its revenue in this category. Especially during the pandemic, skin care sales are much more resilient than makeup or fragrance sales. In addition to that, skin care products are extremely important for growth, especially in Asia. In order to tackle this weakness, Coty acquired a majority stake of Kylie Jenner's and a minority stake in Kim Kardashian's beauty business. The company wants to further develop these brands globally. Kylie Skin was already successfully launched in Europe in May 2020. Moreover, Coty wants to leverage its existing skin care brands - Lancaster and philosophy.

Coty's financial position is not really strong as well. By end of June, the company had $308m cash on hand. Is bankruptcy looming after two consecutive quarters of negative free cash flow around $300m each? I don't think so. Coty had a positive free cash flow in FY19 and during the first two quarters of FY20 (prior to COVID-19). In the second half of FY20, lockdowns in many markets caused free cash flow to turn negative. Coty received another $250m in cash from KKR (second tranche of the $1bn investment) in July to bolster its financial situation. Moreover, the company cut costs during the last quarter and has an unutilized revolving credit facility of $1,309bn. In addition to that, Coty is planning the disposal of some manufacturing sites, which will provide more cash. Furthermore, the company plans a net fixed cost reduction of ~$600m by FY23. Finally, it is possible that Coty will sell its remaining stake in the Wella business sooner or later. In a post-pandemic world, the divestiture is very likely to take place at a higher valuation than in spring of this year. Such a transaction is likely to provide Coty with another $2bn in cash. Thus, the financial position is quite weak at the moment, but bankruptcy is not looming.

Opportunities

The biggest opportunity for Coty will be the rapidly growing middle class in Asia. While Asian companies may build there own machinery and robots, the Asian people are still eager to own Western luxury products. Chinese and many Southeast Asian customers are extremely prestige sensitive and use luxury brands as a way to show that they have made it. Coty's luxury brands are a tremendous asset in this regard.

The Asian Middle Class on the Rise, Source: Statista

L'Oréal and Estée Lauder already generate around one third of the respective sales in Asia Pacific, while Coty is lacking behind with only 12.5%. Therefore, the company can over-proportionally benefit from the rise of the Asian middle class. Coty's management identified the huge opportunity and made the Asian market a priority. By end of this CY, Gucci Beauty will finally be available on Tmall in China. Moreover, the brands of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian will play a pivotal role in Coty's Asian strategy.

Breakdown of Sales by Geographic Zone, Source: Own Research based on Annual Reports

Another opportunity is the skin care market. This market is supposed to grow by around 5% a year by 2025, while the luxury segment will grow even faster. Coty's market share is tiny, and thus the company has a lot of growth potential. On the one hand, Coty can leverage existing skin care brands like philosophy and Lancaster. On the other hand, the company can extend its luxury brands into this category. Moreover, the global expansion of Kylie Skin and KKW Beauty will boost Coty's presence in the skin care industry. Kylie Skin is positioned at the lower end of the luxury skin care segment, which is the fastest growing segment according to Sue Nabi. In addition to that, Coty is about to bolster its skin care portfolio with the luxury brand Orveda, according to Peter Harf. Coty's overall growth and success will be determined by its progression in the skin care industry.

Luxury Beauty Markets, Source: Coty Presentation at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (slide 6)

Threats

One threat to Coty is the interest rate. Its total net debt burden amounts to $7.8bn at a revenue of around $4.7bn for "continuing operations" (Coty without the Wella business) in FY20. Thus, rising interest rates could lead to some refinancing problems for the company. However, the FED already stated that the rates are not raised at least until 2023 and White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow stated a while ago: "I don't think rates will rise in the foreseeable future, maybe never again in my lifetime". The same is true for the ECB, which has to deal with a limping European economy. In addition to that, JAB and KKR are likely to step in before any financial turmoil would hurt Coty as they do not want to see their investment annihilated. Moreover, the divestiture of Wella will provide Coty with $2.5bn in cash, which will be used to pay down debt. Peter Harf mentioned during the last earnings call that Coty strives for constant like-for-like net debt in FY21, excluding the proceeds of the Wella divestiture and even if the on-going pandemic will impact the beauty industry stronger than many anticipate. Thus, you can expect a net debt burden of $5.3bn by end of FY21.

Another threat that Coty has to reckon with are upcoming brands, which lead to fierce competition in the consumer beauty segment. Small start-ups sell their products direct-to-consumer and appeal to Millennials. Furthermore, L'Oréal created new brands with David Beckham and Karl Lagerfeld while Estée Lauder released a beauty line with Victoria Beckham. Therefore, Coty needs to rejuvenate its brands and possibly acquire hip brands. Peter Harf made it clear that the new Coty will return to the entrepreneurial spirit of the early days and Sue Nabi promised innovative new products. Thus, I believe that Coty can weather the storm.

Finally, the current pandemic and its long-term impact are a threat to Coty. First, there is the risk of another extended lockdown in some major markets. Due to its low exposure to skin care, Coty would be hurt severely again. However, it will be better prepared this time, as it cut its cost dramatically. Moreover, a lockdown during Q4 of CY20 could be less harmful due to the holiday season. I assume that luxury beauty products will be a popular Christmas present no matter what. Nevertheless, such a scenario would hamper the company's ability to invest in its brands in the short run. Second, the long-term impact of the pandemic is unknown. At least to some extent, telecommuting is here to stay, and it is likely reducing the demand for makeup and fragrance to some degree. The rise of the global middle class should offset these impacts in the mid- and long-term though. As previously mentioned, McKinsey believes that the beauty industry will remain attractive in the long run.

Fundamental Analysis

In the following, I will conduct a fundamental analysis in order to support my investment thesis. By doing so, I am taking into account the multiples of peers as well as the dilution caused by the KKR deal. Moreover, I will use a time frame of 3 years, giving the new CEO some time to deliver results and let the company reach its desired net fixed cost reduction.

First, I want to start with the repercussions of the KKR $1bn investment into Coty. By end of FY20, there were 765m common shares outstanding. The KKR deal will lead to some significant dilution for Coty shareholders, as the conversion will yield around 160m additional shares. Thus, there will be around 925m common shares outstanding after complete conversion. In addition to that, I take into account some additional dilution, for example through executive compensation. Therefore, my calculations are based on a total of 950m common shares outstanding.

The revenue forecast is quite tricky due to the current pandemic. As a basis, I will take the sales in July 2020, which is the first month of Coty's Q1 FY21. According to the graph in the Q4 FY20 investor presentation, July 2020 sales amount to 87% of the monthly average FY20 Q3 sales. Thus, I expect sales of at least 1,329m for "total Coty" in Q1 FY2020. This estimation is very conservative as August sales are already slightly higher than July sales, and the management - according to its statement during the most recent earnings call - is expecting this trend to continue. Moreover, CFO Pierre-André Terisse mentioned during the call that the year-on-year sales in Q1 are around minus 20%, while my estimate is 31%.

Coty's Monthly Sales, Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

I use the 31% year-on-year sales decline for Q1 and Q2 of FY21, while adapting it a little bit for Q3 and Q4, as these quarters were already impacted by the pandemic in FY20. Thus, my sales forecast for the whole year is very modest and should be achievable even if there are further lockdowns. Taking into account all the assumptions, "total Coty" is expected to have sales of $5,462m in FY21. However, the divestiture of Wella will reduce the revenue of "continuing operations" significantly. Before the pandemic (Q4 F19), Wella made up 28% of Coty's sales. During the lockdown, it was responsible for 39% of the company's revenue though. Fragrance and makeup sales of "continuing operations" are likely to recover in the long-run, but telecommuting is here to stay and is likely to reduce makeup and fragrance sales in developed countries a little bit in the short-run. I assume that the Wella business will make up 35% of "total Coty's" sales in the medium term. "New Coty" will consist of the prestige and mass beauty divisions as well as a 40% stake in the Wella business. Therefore, sales of "new Coty" will be 21% less than the one of "total Coty", amounting to $4,315m in FY21.

Coty Revenue Analysis, Source: Own Calculation, *=estimate

Valuation multiples of stocks in the beauty industry are relatively high, especially for prestige beauty companies. For example, Estée Lauder trades at a forward P/E ratio of 41 and EV/Sales of 5.58. Coty targets revenue growth in line with the market at stable to slight decline for its mass beauty, and mid-single-digit sales growth for its prestige division. Thus, its prestige business is steadily becoming a larger part of its overall business, which is likely leading to rather high valuation multiples for Coty.

Valuation and Margins of Peers, Source: Yahoo Finance, Own Research

L'Oréal, Estée Lauder and Kao Corporation (OTCPK:KAOCF) have net margins of 10% and more. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF), which operates in the low-price segment, has a net margin of 6.9%. Coty's prestige beauty division has a 15% operating margin, while its mass beauty division has a low-single-digit operating margin. The company aspires mid-teen operating margins for its whole business by FY23. Taking into account the aspired fixed cost reduction of ~$600m and better management decisions, I assume that Coty can achieve at least e.l.f.'s net margin of 6.9% by FY23.

The following table shows different scenarios based on P/E multiples. Even the most conservative scenario indicates that Coty's stock price has the potential to double from its current level of around $3 within the next three years. Assuming sales growth of 10% in FY22 and FY23 (sales would be still 16% below pre-COVID-19 levels), a net margin of 6.3% and a P/E ratio of 32, Coty would trade at $11 a share - a gain of more than 200% compared to current levels.

Scenarios based on P/E Ratio, Source: Own calculations

Assumptions: Revenue of $4,315m in FY21; Sales Growth for FY22 and FY23, 950m Shares outstanding

As Coty has a lot of debt, I also calculated different scenarios based on EV/Sales multiples. L'Oréal and Estée Lauder trade at EV/Sales multiples of more than 5, while e.l.f. trades at 3.5. Based on the EV/sales multiple calculations, Coty's stock price has a lot of upside as well.

Scenarios based on EV/Sales Multiple, Source: Own calculations

Assumptions: Revenue of $4,315m in FY21; Sales Growth for FY22 and FY23, Constant Net Debt of $5,300m, 950m Shares outstanding

In conclusion, the fundamental analysis shows that Coty's stock is undervalued. Even moderate sales growth assumptions and valuation multiples suggest a stock price of around $9 to $12 by FY23. Therefore, Coty's stock is a compelling opportunity for medium- to long-term investors.

Bottom Line

Coty's recent years were rather ugly and its turnaround will be a bumpy road, especially during the current pandemic. However, a top CEO, strong brand portfolio and its low valuation make Coty's stock an interesting investment opportunity with a compelling risk/reward ratio. Medium- to long-term investors should have a deeper look at this fallen angel.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.