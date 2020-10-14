Ecosynthetix, Inc. manufactures biopolymers that can replace toxic glues in everything from particleboard to hair gel and more.

We believe that Ecosynthetix, Inc. (OTCPK:ECSNF) is in an ideal position to profit from large consumer products companies shifting their chemistry away from fossil fuel-based to bio-based alternatives. Further this article focuses on the potential for game changing deal with IKEA. We have assessed public commentary by both companies and it is our view that IKEA is going to be Ecosynthetix new lead customer in the near future and that combined with 2030 climate neutral mandates will position Ecosynthetix as the biopolymer industry leader.

Overview

Ecosynthetix, Inc. (ECO going forward) produces plant based binding agents that replace harsh chemicals derived from fossil fuels, creating safer consumer products and lower carbon footprints. The company's all-natural biopolymers offer equal or improved performance with competitive economics to the petrochemicals currently in use.

The company is currently engaged in three target markets:

Paper - this is the legacy end of the business which is declining as worldwide demand for paper falls, but provides cash flow to keep Ecosynthetix's cash burn to a minimum as target markets 2 and 3 are developed. Wood composites - The company's DuraBind product can be used in particle board, MDF and plywood, etc. ECO has stated this is a $15 billion market opportunity. Personal products - starting with hair care related products that is a $350 million market opportunity to replace polyvinylpyrrolidone or PVP, ECO is working with its global chemical partner to expand to other personal and household products.

The company's shares trade more actively on the TSX under the symbol ECO.

Business Model Transition

Since its IPO in 2011 Ecosynthetix has only generated material revenue in the coated paper market, competing primarily on price against styrene butadiene latex and as such their fortunes have fluctuated based primarily on oil prices. The current management team implemented cost controls and focused R&D spending on wood composites at first and then expanded to personal products in the last year. This has lifted the company to give or take breakeven status with greater potential in these two newer segments as consumers are looking to avoid toxic chemicals and corporations are prioritizing carbon neutrality. Commercial viability has been proven not only by the company's legacy paper business, but by a recently launched and award winning BE.YOND branded particleboard by industry giant Swiss Krono.

Ecosynthetix is now perfectly positioned to partner with large corporations in their decarbonization efforts by replacing fossil fuel derived petrochemicals with healthier, sustainable alternatives.

The 1,000 Pound Gorilla

While Ecosynthetix has an established customer base and many attractive prospects in each of its target markets there is one potential customer in IKEA that could be immediately transformative not only because of the direct revenue, but also because of its influential status in the wood composites industry. Among mega-corporations IKEA has long been a corporate leader in endorsing eco-friendly and sustainable practices with a stated goal of being carbon positive by 2030. IKEA is the world's largest furniture manufacturer and uses 1% of commercial wood globally. 70% of their products are based on particle and fibre-based boards. From IKEA's 2019 Sustainability Report:

One example of a high-impact movement we are making is to replace fossil-based glue with renewable glue. Today, fossil-based glue represents 6% of the total IKEA climate footprint. In FY19, we continued to explore scalable bio-based alternatives. Testing results to replace fossil-based with bio-based alternatives in layered glue and bamboo products look promising, and further trials are required during FY20.

And further from the Financial Times:

Remarkably, the retailer estimates the glue - made from fossil fuels - is responsible for 6 per cent of its total climate footprint, almost equal to the impact from its stores and goods transport combined. It is now investing seriously in finding a glue made from renewable sources, even if any pay-off is not immediate.

Signing IKEA to a contract would be a game changer for ECO as they would immediately become the gold standard for wood composite adhesives and fast track their growth.

ECO's Pursuit

In past investor presentations Ecosythetix has referenced IKEA's public comments regarding their mandate to replace fossil fuel-based adhesives to bio-based systems and has coincidentally stated that they are working with a key retail partner in the wood composites segment. Previous analyst coverage (RBC & Canaccord) had identified IKEA as being this target customer. During its Q2 conference call, CEO Jeff MacDonald stated:

…key strategic prospect in the wood composites market continues to make progress with us. Due to confidentiality, we cannot provide specific updates on our progress to date. As a leader in their industry for bringing new products to market, we could not be happier with how the relationship has evolved and the opportunity in front of us at this stage. It represents a 5-year relationship, which demonstrates the level of commitment on the part of the prospect. They are a great partner that has remained engaged across multiple contacts within their organization. There is a strong desire to bring a new solution to market and they've continued along that path, even in this difficult period during the pandemic.

While their efforts have been ongoing for a very long time IKEA's growing public commentary regarding its need to switch its glue as a key sustainability driver and ECO's increasingly positive tone lead us to expect a deal is on the horizon.

What a Potential IKEA Deal Could Mean

According to the European Panel Federation IKEA has 5 of its own production lines in Europe which we estimate would supply about 1/3 of their total requirements. This equates to IKEA needing the equivalent of 17 full time manufacturing lines to fill their needs. ECO has stated that revenue potential for DuraBind is in the range of $1.5-3.0 million per manufacturing line per annum. IKEA's high volume likely puts them at the high end of that range. Using these inputs IKEA could represent approximately $50 million per annum in revenue for ECO (17 lines X $3mm per line).

At ECO's 30% target gross margin for wood composites the contribution would be $15 million. With minimal incremental SG&A associated with the addition of a new single customer and no CAPEX required to scale production, we anticipate almost all of this margin falling to the bottom line.

Given the length of time ECO has been working with IKEA and the level of importance glue is to them it would be unreasonable to expect them to go from zero to 100% capacity immediately upon signing a deal without substantial ongoing due diligence and quality assurance metrics being tested. Logically, we would expect them to initiate manufacturing on a single line and ensure the end products perform to the same high standard as their existing products before proceeding with a widespread adoption of DuraBind. A reasonable assumption is that it would take a at least a year of commercial production to fully vet DuraBind and then another year to convert the remaining production lines, meaning it will likely be 2+ years before ECO maximizes its revenue potential. At that time, however, the barriers to entry Ecosynthetix had to overcome to become the preferred supplier should help keep them well entrenched.

"Clean" Blue Sky Bonus Factors

While it's overly simplified to base a valuation solely on a single potential customer there are other positive factors that help balance out the risk/reward equation. These factors include:

With Swiss Krono and IKEA signed on as customers Ecosynthetix would be perceived as the undisputed "go to" leader in sustainable glue for the wood composites market putting them in an ideal position to capture a significant share of a $15 billion market. ECO's global chemical distribution partner in the personal care market has been slowed by COVID-19, but they have already identified the $350 million PVP market for hair care and is actively marketing to its network of cosmetic customers worldwide. This market has materially higher gross margins and with their global partner handling the sales efforts, ECO is able to keep their own SG&A expenses in check, providing substantial upside. There are a near infinite number of opportunities to replace fossil fuel-based chemicals with ECO's biopolymers. As global corporations like Unilever pour billions of dollars into climate friendly consumer products there is potential for significant product line expansion. Government support of carbon reduction efforts should yield not only sources of funding for R&D efforts, but the Canadian government's plan to offer a 50% tax break to companies involved in carbon reduction should easily apply to ECO. With substantial NOL's in both US and Canada, ECO will have an extensive non-taxable runway.

In addition to these factors, another positive sign from Ecosythetix is that they have expanded their aggressive share buyback program at a time when most companies have stopped buying back stock completely. In Q2 alone they repurchased 774,000 shares or 1.4% of the share count. They have continued their purchases in Q3 and recently have paid as high as $2.25 per share. This suggests management is not concerned with liquidity and logically one must assume they are very positive about the near term outlook.

Quick and Dirty Valuation

Assuming ECO's existing business allows it to maintain its current run rates of $20 million in revenues and breakeven net income (normalized for negative COVID-19 impact) then the contribution of any potential IKEA deal will be incremental to top and bottom lines.

We use a 20x forward P/E multiple on the $15 million in earnings generated from IKEA we get a future valuation of $300 million. Discounted back to today at a 15% rate and adding in $42 million in net cash currently on the balance sheet yields a current value of approximately $260 million or $4.55 per share or CAD6.00 per share.

The key risks to this valuation would be that oil prices plummet to such low levels that corporations abandon their climate objectives to save money. While there are many competitors they are well behind in their product development and none that we are aware of have proven themselves commercially as ECO has done in the paper market and with Swiss Krono. We are of the view that the risk:reward ratio merits investment in ECO.

Conclusion

Ecosynthetix is operating at breakeven levels with almost half its market capitalization in cash, making this is a stock with limited downside and tremendous upside potential based on a substantial revenue increase with key customer wins in the transition to climate neutrality.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECSNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.