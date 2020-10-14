First Republic's valuation makes it a more borderline buy/hold call, but I believe the quality and the relative growth potential keep it in the former category.

Most of the bank's loan growth is in the mortgage space, but management seems to be selectively taking advantage of some opportunities in multi-family and CRE.

First Republic probably won't have the best earnings relative to analyst expectations for Q3, but the mid-single-digit pre-provision growth compares very well, as does the 19% loan growth.

Business models matter in banking, and First Republic (FRC) is different in all the right ways. Underpinned by a focus on high-net-worth individuals and disciplined underwriting (low LTVs, long-term customer relationships, et al), First Republic has not only continued to produce far below average credit losses, but also strong spread lending growth in a time of effectively zero rates and weak loan demand.

If you bought in with my April piece on First Republic, you're sitting on a roughly 30% gain that is not only ahead of the banking sector, but comfortably ahead of the S&P 500 as well. With that outperformance, the "easy" undervaluation is gone, but I continue to be impressed by First Republic's loan pipeline growth and the company's methodical approach to gaining share in a still under-penetrated metro-centered HNW market. First Republic's model doesn't require a lot of branches, and its customers tend to come back again and again (to grow their businesses). I don't find the valuation as compelling now as before, but the prospective total return is still in the double-digits (barely), and I wouldn't be in a hurry to sell out of this position.

Not A Blowout, But Still A Good Quarter

First Republic's third quarter maybe wasn't extraordinary, but it was a very good quarter from a bank that doesn't have all that many moving parts or volatile contributors to growth (like mortgage banking, trading, and so on). Pre-provision profits were about 5% better than expected, driven by a combination of a larger balance sheet, steady spreads, and impressive ongoing operating leverage.

Revenue rose 18% yoy and 7% qoq (on a FTE basis), with net interest income up 20% and 5%, beating expectations by about 5%. So far, First Republic stands out as one of the few banks to beat on NIM expectations (beating by about 4bp), and the spread actually improved very slightly on a sequential basis. Most of the outperformance was tied to balance sheet growth, though, with earnings assets about 3% ahead of expectations. Fee income rose 20% yoy and 3% qoq, with wealth management up 11% yoy and 10% qoq on 20% yoy and 8% qoq growth in assets under management.

First Republic is still growing its business, and spending accordingly, and operating expenses rose 7% yoy and 2% qoq. That was still a little better than expected, though, and First Republic beat by about 250bp at the efficiency ratio line. Pre-provision profits rose about 6% qoq on a core adjusted basis, and tangible book value per share grew 3% qoq.

Impressive Loan Growth Almost Across The Board

While weak loan demand remains a challenge for most banks, First Republic isn't most banks and it reported 19% yoy and 5% qoq growth in loans on an ex-PPP end-of-period basis. Single-family mortgages continue to drive the growth, with those loans up 26% and 8% this quarter (making up about 55% of the book).

I also believe that First Republic is opportunistically taking advantage of some banks pulling back from the CRE and multifamily lending markets. Multifamily lending was up 14% yoy and 2% qoq, while CRE lending was up 4% yoy and flat sequentially. First Republic doesn't seem to be relaxing its standards to win this business, as loan-to-value ratios remain below 50% (49% for new multi-fam, 43% for new CRE).

C&I lending was softer, up 8% yoy and down 1% qoq, but that's not bad relative to the high single-digit to low double-digit declines many other banks are reporting, though the comparability is limited there, as First Republic's C&I lending is very niche (private equity, venture capital, and non-profits).

Originations reached a new record on an ex-PPP basis, rising 12% yoy and more than 6% qoq, and management gave no reason to believe the pipeline is thinning out meaningfully; First Republic remains on track for mid-teens growth this year and low teens growth in the following two years.

First Republic is also not surrendering much on yields or credit. True, loan yields are weaker now (down 18bp yoy and 8bp qoq to 3.16%), but new loans are being written at "just under 3%" with a marginal cost of funding of 30bp, so the NIM doesn't look to be at risk.

First Republic builds reserves similarly to the second quarter, adding $27M this quarter versus $30M in the second quarter. The reserve ratio remains steady at about 0.6%. While that may seem low, and indeed it is next to banks like Bank of America (BAC) or Citi (C), the loan book is much different. Non-performing loans were up 20% from the year-ago period, but still less than 0.2% of loans, and charge-offs are effectively nil, and the bank's reserves to NPLs ratio is a very comfortable 372%. I do expect charge-offs to increase from here, but I don't see them becoming material.

The Outlook

The biggest threat to First Republic would likely be a tech bust, as that would send ripples throughout the San Francisco area where a lot of the bank's loan book is based. Even if that were to happen, the low loan-to-value ratios would be a cushion. Beyond that, while the efficiency ratio remains high, the bank continues to fund organic growth, including new branch openings in Portland and NYC. Longer term, I expect the efficiency ratio to improve some, but the higher-touch model First Republic favors and the compensation structure for loan officers will likely keep the efficiency ratio higher than for many banks of its size.

I'm still expecting low-to-mid-teens core earnings growth from First Republic, and I've made very minimal changes to my model since my last update.

The Bottom Line

While the core earnings growth I expect from First Republic can still support an annualized total return of around 10%, the shares are more or less fairly-valued on a growth/ROTCE basis. While there are better return opportunities, I tend to favor being very slow to exit positions in top-tier companies, and I think First Republic qualifies, as these companies have a way of surprising you over time with their performance. While it's a more borderline call on valuation, the prospect of First Republic continuing to offer above-average (if not well above-average) core growth leads me to stay positive on the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.