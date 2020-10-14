An Outcome Few Are Considering

During the summer months there was a lot of concern among investors about a Biden win in November, because of the higher tax rates and more onerous regulations that would follow. Consternation was also building about the prospect for a contested election. Poll numbers in late June showing Biden held a commanding lead over President Trump coincided with a pullback in the S&P 500 index to its summer lows. Then Trump gained ground in the polls as expectations for another stimulus package fueled new all-time highs in the market by the beginning of September.

As progress on a new stimulus package never materialized, and concerns about a second wave of coronavirus intensified, investors looked to reduce risk, resulting in a 10% correction from the highs. After President Trump contracted the coronavirus, his poll numbers started to slip, and Biden’s lead widened further. Yet the stock market started to recover as investor sentiment shifted, despite the increasing likelihood that the economic recovery would be on its own until after the election.

The consensus started to think that a Biden win might be better for the market, because an even larger stimulus package would be enacted after the election. As a result, the S&P 500 has recovered most of its losses from the recent correction, but that still leaves a gaping hole in the current economic outlook for the fourth quarter.

The consensus of economists is expecting the rate of economic growth to be approximately 4% in the fourth quarter of this year. That rate of growth plays a significant role in determining revenue and profit growth for the companies that comprise the S&P 500. I see no way of achieving that estimate without any additional fiscal stimulus to keep the more than 25 million unemployed afloat and to aid the millions of small businesses that are trying to survive. In fact, I see the risk of a double-dip recession in the fourth quarter without additional stimulus.

Yet there is one more outcome that few investors are considering even if Joe Biden is our next President. The Republicans could retain control of the Senate. If that happens, the probability of a more robust fiscal stimulus bill being passed by Congress is slim to none. To the contrary, we may be right back in the stalemate situation we find ourselves in today. That would be a disaster not only for the economy, but for the stock market as well.

Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities. The Portfolio Architect was defensively positioned at the beginning of this year in anticipation of the bear market that followed, but were you? If not, consider a two-week free trial to see how it may help you be better positioned for the next major turning point in the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.