Many biotechs have tried and failed to secure approval in NASH, but 89bio's differentiated approach can be considered a strong candidate in my view. I believe the stock will recover recent losses by YE20 and could trade >$100 if it wins an approval.

The company hopes to initiate a pivotal trial in NASH in 2021 and has a sideline opportunity in SHTG - which management believes is a >$1bn market opportunity.

Two recent fundraisings totalling >$140m have depressed the share price, which has fallen from $38, to $24 at the time of writing.

Investment Thesis

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock is currently trading at a price of $24, which is a 49% discount to its 52-week high of $43, and 42% premium to its 52-week low of $14.0. Both the high and the low were achieved within a few days back in March, when pandemic pressures resulted in a market crash, which sent most stock prices tumbling. This suggests to me that the biotech stock's next move will be an upward one.

Before the crash, 89bio stock had been trading at a premium of 143% to its IPO price of $16, on the promise of its lead and only candidate BIO89-100, a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 (“FGF21”), targeting nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) - an inflammatory condition caused by a build-up of fat in the liver which can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure or liver cancer - and severe hypertriglyceridemia (“SHTG”), a less serious condition also caused by a build-up of triglycerides in the liver.

Between March and mid-September, 89bio's share price displayed significant volatility, but ultimately recovered to reach a price of $38, despite management's decision to complete a share offering in July, issuing 2.2m new shares at a price of $27.5, and raising $72.9m.

After reporting positive data from a phase 1b/2a study of BIO89-100 in NASH, showing that patients recorded a 60% reduction in liver fat after 13 weeks versus baseline, and 70% versus placebo, 89bio opted to complete another share offering, issuing 3.3m shares at a price $28 per share, to raise $84m. This time, however, management may have misjudged the mood of investors, as the stock price fell to a price of $24.5 overnight, and currently trades at $23.85.

Investors were diluted by ~15% after the first raise, and by 19% after the second, but with 89bio stock trading at a 42% discount to its mid-March high, coupled with the progression of BIO89-100 towards a potentially pivotal phase 2b/3 trial in the first half of 2021, and exhibiting best-in-class safety and efficacy credentials, there is certainly a case to be argued that the stock is emitting buy signals. Analysts' consensus target price for 89bio stock is currently $59, with a high of $93, and low of $43.

There are no currently approved treatments for NASH, and the disease is growing in prevalence from ~16.5m cases today to an estimated 27m by 2030, owing to growing rates of obesity. According to Allied Market Research, the global market for NASH treatment will reach $21.5bn by 2025, from $1.2bn in 2017, making it a high growth and attractive market.

Inevitably, that means that 89bio is operating in a highly competitive field, but the NASH space has been characterised by late-stage trial failures - Genfit’s (GNFT) Elafibranor failed its phase 3 trial earlier this year, causing the company's stock price to collapse from $22, to $5 at the time of writing - and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA, rejecting its New Drug Application ("NDA") for Ocaliva (its stock price fell from $80, to $46 on the news), whilst Gilead's Selonsertib has failed two separate phase 3 trials.

89bio's differentiated, FGF21-targeting approach may hand the company an advantage, although Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:MDGL) Resmetirom, Allergan's Cenicriviroc, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals' (GLMD) Aramchol are all in phase 3 trials and can also be considered frontrunners.

Even so, with such a large addressable market, 89bio can afford to take its time, knowing that if it wins out on safety and efficacy, the company has a potential blockbuster on its hands, if it can win approval.

Company Overview

89bio IPO'd in November 2019 raising ~$85m at a share price of $16, but by the end of its first month as a listed entity, its share price was trading >$30. Before going public, the company had raised a $60m round of funding, led by OrbiMed - a fund manager and healthcare specialist with an investment portfolio consisting of >150 global early and mid-stage biotechs - who now own a 9% stake in the company.

Other participants in the round included RA Capital, which owns 24% of 89bio's issued share capital, and Longitude Capital Partners which has a current ownership stake of 15.4%. Wellington Capital Management owns a 7% stake in the company, as does Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, meaning that 89bio is ~70% institutionally owned - which tends to be a good sign for retail investors.

The glycoPEGylated FGF21 technology that underpins BIO89-100 was acquired by 89bio from Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) in April 2018, along with a worldwide license to patents and know-how for use in R&D, manufacturing and commercialisation of the compound, in exchange for an upfront $6m payment, additional milestone payments of up to $67.5m, and tiered royalties (low to mid-single digits) on global net sales in the event BIO89-100 is commercialised.

89bio's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer, Ram Waisbourd spent 9 years at Teva, serving as VP of strategy and transformation at the company, whilst the rest of the company's management team, led by Rohan Palekar, the ex-CEO of Avanir Pharmaceuticals - a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical - have decades of biotech experience. The company's board comprises representatives from its VC investors RA Capital, Orbimed, Longitude Capital and Zigg Capital Partners, as well as CEO Palekar, and Dr Michael Hayden - President of global R&D and CSO at Teva between 2021 and 2017.

The company is incorporated in Israel, but headquartered in San Francisco, and has 20 employees in total (according to the company's 2019 10K submission). Currently, the company has no manufacturing facilities, and BIO89-100 is produced through an agreement with Northway Biotechpharma (“BTPH”).

BIO89-100 - Tweaking FGF21 For Optimal Efficacy & Longer Lasting Effect

Through BIO89-100, 89bio is exploring a novel approach to treating NASH, which involves optimising the naturally occurring fibroblast growth factor 21 (“FGF21”). Although the company is not the sole developer of FGF21 to treat NASH - Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) has a phase 2b/3 study underway of its candidate efruxifermin, and Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Pegbelfermin is in a phase 2 trial - as I will discuss below, BIO89-100 arguably presents the best safety and efficacy profile.

FGF21 method of action. Source: 89bio Corporate Presentation.

Fibroblast growth factors are a family of cell-signalling proteins that help to regulate many of the biological processes of the human body. FGF21 is an endogenous metabolic hormone secreted primarily by the liver that regulates energy expenditure and glucose and lipid metabolism and has been clinically proven to reduce liver steatosis by reducing the serum levels of lipids and influencing insulin sensitivity.

Theoretically, this makes FGF21 ideal for treatment of NASH, since it reduces steatosis and has a positive effect on fibrosis and the metabolic dysregulation that causes the disease to progress from inflammation, to fibrosis, and eventually cirrhosis, which can be life threatening and cause liver failure.

Progression of NASH from Lipogenesis to Cirrhosis. Source: 89bio Corporate Presentation

The native form of FGF21, however, can be rapidly broken down and cleared via the bloodstream and kidneys, meaning it has a short half-life of less than 2 hours, and is also unstable in a liquid formulation, which is why 89bio uses glycoPEGylation technology - a technique that has been tested and proven to work in a variety of medicines - to engineer a compound that it claims reduces renal clearance, extends the half-life, reduces solubility, and increases the potency of FGF21, using site specific mutations.

BIO89-100 summary of benefits. Source: 89bio 10K Submission 2019

The compound was tested in mouse models, which showed that it reduced steatosis, inflammation, fibrosis, and hepatocyte injury, whilst improving lipid handling and insulin sensitivity, and reducing body weight, and also in diabetic obese cynomolgus monkeys, where it was shown to have a significant effect on triglyceride reduction.

A phase 1a trial in healthy humans showed an almost immediate effect on key lipid parameters, with no serious adverse safety events or discontinuations, which cleared the way for 89bio's phase 1a/2b trial, which began in July 2019, and was 98% enrolled by April this year (the target was 81 patients), although a parallel trial of BIO89-100 in SHTG was side-lined, owing to pandemic disruption, which was making it too hard to enroll the requisite number of patients.

That takes us almost to the present day, and the announcement in September of preliminary results from the phase 1b/2a trial. The study evaluated patients with Biopsy Confirmed NASH, or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease ("NAFLD") and at High Risk of NASH, using a range of doses from 3mg, to 36mg, and reductions in liver fat after 12 weeks were observed in all patient populations, with up to 43% of subjects normalising their liver fat.

The proportion of patients experiencing a greater than 30% relative reduction in liver fat rose from 60% in the weekly dosing 3mg group, to 88% in the 36mg group receiving one dose every 2 weeks - as compared to 0% of the placebo group, and the proportion achieving greater than 50% reduction was 50% in the 36mg group dosing every 2 weeks, and 71% in the once-weekly 27mg dose group, again compared to 0% of patients using placebo.

Additionally, BIO89-100 was shown to significantly reduce triglycerides (the higher the levels of triglyceride, the greater the reduction), and to significantly reduce alanine aminotransferase ("ALT"), which is released into the bloodstream when the liver is damaged.

The compound's safety profile was also comparable to placebo, with diarrhea and nausea reported in 9.5% and 4.8% of patients, respectively, and one discontinuation due to a skin rash not thought to be related to the drug. Two patients contracted coronavirus during the trial, which is marked as a serious adverse event but again, not drug-related.

Comparative data amongst analog treatments. Source: 89bio Corporate Presentation

As we can see above, BIO89-100 stands up well against BMY and Akero's treatments in terms of efficacy, despite its results coming after a 12-week, rather a 16-week period, and also presents the superior safety profile (reduced instances of diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and frequent bowel movement compared to Akero/BMY), although it is never easy to compare trials because patients may be at stages of the disease, and there may be differing endpoints and trial arrangements involved.

Encouragingly, however, BIO89-100 also demonstrated an ability to improve other selected liver biomarkers, such as causing a reduction in aspartate aminotransferase ("AST") and PRO-C3 (which detects presence of collagen), improving lipid markers, increasing levels of adiponectin, and reducing insulin levels.

It's also important to note that, given that it is an injectable treatment, the fortnightly dosing regime - preferred or strongly preferred by 68% of patients - appeared to be as effective as the once-weekly dose. In the phase 1a trial, BIO89-100 was shown to have a half-life of 55-100 hours.

Next Steps - Data and Funding Suggest A Tilt At Approval Is Possible - For NASH & SHTG

89bio will certainly feel that the data from its latest trial - barring any unexpected developments when the 16-week data is published - will support an application for a pivotal trial in NASH, and management, in consultation with the FDA, are preparing to initiate a phase 2b trial in the first half of next year that can potentially become a pivotal phase 3.

This would likely follow a similar route to Akero, which has agreed with the FDA that it will evaluate 2 dosing regimes over a 24-week period, before selecting a final candidate for the phase 3 portion of its study. With this trial also scheduled to begin in H121, and with very little to choose between the two companies' trial data sets, a straight fight to be the first approved NASH treatment (or the first that targets FGF21) looks in the offing, although if both treatments are evenly matched in a phase 3 trial, it seems to me the FDA would have no choice but to approve either both treatments, or neither.

89bio reported a cash position of $73.9m as of Q220, and after completing 2 further fundraisings worth $157m, there should be no need for investors to be diluted any further until the phase 2/3 trial is complete. Interestingly, Akero closed its own $216m funding round in July, and reported $63m of cash as of Q220.

One reason for investors to favour 89bio over Akera, however, might be the fact that 89bio is also pursuing an approval in SHTG, whereas Akera is seemingly all-in on NASH. SHTG is a far smaller market than NASH - an estimated 4m patients suffer from the illness - and there are numerous drugs approved to treat it, but that may make an approval more likely. Plus, with its differentiated molecule, 89bio may be able to challenge for standard-of-care status - according to management, 50% of SHTG patients are refractory to currently available treatments.

BIO89-100 evidence of triglyceride reduction supporting SHTG potential approval. Source: 89bio Corporate Presentation.

89bio intends to initiate its postponed phase 2 trial of 200-300 patients before the end of the year, with the primary endpoint being reduction from baseline in triglycerides over a 12-week period, and as we can see above, there is persuasive evidence to suggest that management can meet its target of initiating a registrational trial in 2022.

The company says analysts have suggested BIO89-100 in SHTG could be a $1.3bn peak sales opportunity. Lovaza, an approved SHTG from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), made sales of $1.1bn in 2013 in the US alone, although the market has since become saturated with generics.

Risks

Investors ought to consider 89bio to be a very high risk, high reward opportunity, in my view. An approval in NASH would almost certainly result in triple-digit percentage gains for the company's share price, and blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) sales for BIO89-100, but this is because it has never been achieved before by any pharma, no matter how well resourced, and we know that late-stage trial failures, even for treatments that have displayed highly promising performance in early stage trials, are common, hence there is significant downside risk.

Financially speaking, 89bio is in a healthy place, and the number of high-profile backers the company has (OrbiMed, RA Capital etc.) ought to give investors a feeling of security, but the company will likely burn through a substantial portion of its cash resources before it learns if approval is likely. Net loss in FY19 was $57m, and in H120, it was $22.3m, but the later the trial stage, the bigger the costs, and 89bio could end up running 2 phase 3 trials - in NASH and SHTG concurrently in 2021.

Manufacturing could also be an issue for the company. Although there is an agreement in place with Northway Biotechpharma, management is exploring ways to scale up manufacturing, and to find a long-term partner, and is also reliant upon Teva Pharmaceutical to supply the reagents required for the glycoPEGylation process.

89bio is also looking to develop a liquid or freeze dried formulation of BIO89-100 for its phase 2b trial in NASH. Currently, BIO89-100 needs to be stored as a frozen liquid, which is inconvenient and therefore costly. The company is also looking at an auto-injectable pen, but there is no guarantee that any of these solutions will work, which will affect not only the trial process, but also, potentially, the commercial success of the drug, if approved.

If commercialised, there must also be question marks over how popular an injectable treatment for NASH will be, notwithstanding the fortnightly dosing regime. Physicians often prefer to prescribe exercise, healthy eating, and a more balanced lifestyle for NASH, over a medicine, which may explain why FDA approvals have been hard to get over the line. If neither patient or physician thinks that an injectable therapy is a suitable treatment, 89bio's efforts may prove to be in vain.

Furthermore, if commercialised, BIO89-100 may struggle to compete on price. As management note in the risks section of the 2019 10K,

We expect that if BIO89-100 or any future product candidates are approved, they will be priced at a significant premium over competitive generic products, including branded generic products.

Generics are likely to be a constant thorn in the side of the company if it makes it to the commercialisation stage. Although management says the company's patents are protected until 2038, if its trial data readouts do not strongly outperform and make BIO89-100 de facto standard-of-care, physicians, hospitals, health insurers and patients will always be on the lookout for cheaper options - of which there are many, even if they are somewhat off-label.

Finally, the level of competition - with a multi-billion dollar untapped market at stake, pharma giants will doubtless keep pumping resources into discovering new and better NASH treatments - means that even if 89bio does win approval, it may not achieve a satisfactory long-term market share.

Conclusion - 2 major reasons to invest - short-term price correction and long-term revenue generation

To summarise the investment opportunity with 89bio, as I mentioned in my intro, I believe the progression the company has showed in recent months - posting very strong data in its NASH phase 2 trial and reviving the SHTG opportunity - ought to more than offset the dilution caused by the 2 fundraisings the company has made in recent months.

The second raise may seem unnecessary and has probably made investors jumpy, plus, at a price of $28, why would an investor pay substantially more for stock on the open market? But balanced against that is the huge opportunity that 89bio is targeting, as successfully as anybody in the NASH space at this time, and with a nice sideline hedge in SHTG. How much should investors pay now for near-guaranteed sales in the billions of dollars if an approval can be secured ahead of major rivals?

Analysts think $60, and although I would go a little lower ($35 - $45), it feels like 89bio has enough momentum to regain its September highs of $38, with several price catalysts - 16-week data, initiation of a pivotal NASH trial, SHTG data, and no more fundraisings - providing near-term upside opportunities.

That is the short-term case for an investment into 89bio, and the long term is a little more risky but far more rewarding.

A trial failure in NASH could drag 89bio's price below $10, in my view - witness the collapse in the price of Genfit I mentioned in my intro - but actually, I do not think it would be completely disastrous for the company. With its novel and innovative candidate, 89bio could potentially target a host of other indications - from diabetes, to different types of liver, and possibly kidney diseases. Alternatively, perhaps a big pharma would make an acquisition bid for the company, believing that they could allocate more resources to a late-stage retrial, and be successful.

A 2021/2022 NASH approval, on the other hand, turns 89bio into an overnight sensation - don't forget the NASH market is estimated to be worth >$21bn by 2026, and the company could keep innovating, perhaps developing a non-injectable, oral tablet form of the drug. I could see 89bio becoming to NASH what e.g. automated glucose monitoring and insulin pumps are to diabetes, and its stock price mirroring the likes of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the diabetes space - up >350% in the past 3 years.

Looking at the management team, finances, trial data, science and technology, backers, timeframes, and depressed share price, I make 89bio a risk-on buy, with 2 exit strategies - a near term (when the price regains September highs ~$38) and a long term (>$100 post NASH approval). Catastrophic downside caused by a trial failure ought only to affect the longer-term investment case and is hedged by the SHTG opportunity, the prospect of a re-trial, acquisition, or the targeting of an alternative indication.

