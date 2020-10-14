The carrier seems to be doing a decent job at trimming variable costs, and daily cash burn should decline further in the fourth quarter.

Delta's third quarter results were ugly, but nothing different should be expected of the airline industry in the current earnings season.

Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) third quarter earnings may have looked scary at first glance. A YOY revenue decline of 76% was an eyesore, even if the metric improved sequentially. Regarding the outlook for the industry, Delta's President Glen Hauenstein did not provide much comfort, stating that "it may be two years or more until we see a normalized revenue environment".

However, I find it unreasonable to expect better results from any carrier for now, considering a COVID-19 crisis that has lingered for much longer than anyone wished it had. As far as the actions that Delta could have taken to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, namely cost containment and cash management, I believe that the Atlanta-based company did what it could in the most recent quarter.

A look at the numbers

As I mentioned in my earnings preview, the operational and financial results of the past period would likely take a backseat to more important topics of discussion regarding Delta's ability to weather the COVID-19 storm.

Suffice to say that airport traffic in the US had decreased between 60% and 70% in the third quarter (see chart below), suggesting that a drop-off in Delta's passenger revenues was unavoidable. Any other analysis of per-seat economics becomes meaningless when capacity drops by 63% YOY and load factor (i.e. occupancy rate) gets slashed in half to only 41%.

Regarding expense management, Delta seems to have done a good job cutting variable costs - i.e. almost everything of relevance outside payroll. Fuel cost dropped 78%, reflecting the sharp reduction in segments flown and 36% decline in jet fuel prices. Maintenance also fell sharply, as a large portion of the fleet stayed on the ground or, in some cases, were retired early (100 aircraft so far in 2020).

The other crucial piece of information was daily cash burn. In the third quarter, the metric fell to $24 million from $27 million in June, but ended the month of September at an even lower $18 million. The number is likely to decline further in the next couple of months, as (1) 18,000 employees participating in voluntary separation and early retirement programs will have a full quarter of impact on the P&L, and (2) the fleet of 777 aircraft is expected to be trimmed by 10 units in the fourth period of 2020.

Is it time to jump in?

Third quarter was another tough period for Delta and, very likely, the whole airline sector. However, I do not believe that earnings season has changed much about the industry's outlook or the appeal of investing in the space, at least so far in October.

Once again, I invite the reader to look at DAL not as a high-conviction bet on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine or the rebound in economic activity. I still see too much uncertainty on these fronts leading to at least volatile behavior in share price for the foreseeable future, if not outright loss of capital that can be sizable and painful. Instead, I see DAL as a piece of the overall puzzle: a potential boost to portfolio performance, if or once the landscape improves substantially in the airline space.

Relative to blue-sky 2019 earnings, the whole industry trades at depressed multiples (see chart below). Delta's trailing P/E is only 5.3x, lower than any of its direct peers apart from a troubled American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL). From these levels, the stock can quickly spring much higher, should the stars align properly.

But to deal with the high levels of risk associated with the upside potential, I believe investors should (1) allocate very small portions of their long-term growth portfolio to airlines, if at all, and (2) give preference to higher quality names like DAL - or Southwest (NYSE:LUV), my favorite name in the industry. Do not expect, however, any reward to materialize in the very near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.