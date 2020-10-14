The Correction Probably Isn't Over (Technically Speaking For 10/14)

The Bank of Korea kept rates unchanged at .5%. Here is the bank's assessment of the South Korean economy (emphasis added):

The Korean economy has continued to recover, albeit at a slow pace. Although the slump in exports has eased, gains in private consumption have been tepid as the number of newly confirmed cases increased again. The recovery in facilities investment has been subdued, and the correction in construction investment has continued. Labor market conditions have remained weak, with the number of persons employed continuing to decline sharply compared to the corresponding period last year.

The statement is a bit odd because it starts with a fairly positive assessment ("the economy has continued to recover") but then notes that all major areas of economic growth (consumption, investment, construction) are "tepid" or "subdued." The latest Markit Economics PMI was 49.8 with production increasing, but new orders, export orders, and employment decreasing. The central issue remains the pandemic, which is continuing to act as a brake on growth.

Friday, the Census releases the latest retail sales, which have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. While the overall trend for this data is positive, three sub-categories are still languishing: Clothing store sales (left) are still below lockdown levels; the Y/Y percentage change (right) is still very negative. Restaurants have the same pattern, as do ... ... gas stations.

I doubt any of the above sectors will rebound soon. Restaurants and clothing stores are "consumer-facing;" until there's a vaccine, floor traffic will be weak. Gas sales will continue to be soft as remote work gains traction. This has negative implications for two other economic sectors. Real estate will see a drop in rents as retailers and restaurants continue to seek rental abatements or close outright. Energy earnings will continue to be weak as well.

US price pressures are tame:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2 percent in September on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.4 percent in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.4 percent before seasonal adjustment.

Here's a chart of the data:

The left chart is total CPI; the right chart is core. Both are well below 2%, which is to be expected during a period of low demand.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Another down day for the averages. Smaller-caps had the largest losses; micro-caps dropped 1.5% while small-caps were down 1.01%. Larger-caps were down less than 1%. The belly of the curve was up marginally. Only three sectors rose - industrials, energy, and basic materials. The basic materials/industrials combination has done well the last few months. The three main defensive sectors - utilities, staples, and health care - were in the middle of the table. At the bottom are two key sectors: consumer discretionary and communication services.

Is the correction over? I'm not sold on that idea yet. Let's start with the good news - the QQQ: QQQ 5-day

The QQQ is still above the 289.5 level, which is the low from the opening on October 12. The ETF formed a double bottom mid-day today and moved above the 200-minute EMA before closing below that level at the close. Overall, this chart says the short-term downward move is probably over. SPY 5-day

But while the SPY formed a triple bottom today (which bounced off the key 347 level) , prices hit resistance at the 200-minute EMA before selling off at the close.

IWM 5-day

And the IWM is still in a downward sloping channel; it hasn't even had a bottom formation.

This is the benefit of looking at multiple averages that are inter-related; you learn a bit from each and (hopefully) develop a better overall understanding of the market.

Let's see if we get a better idea of a bottom tomorrow.

