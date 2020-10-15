Deciding whether to invest in UAL requires weighing the pros and cons. Were I to invest in the airline space, I would not start with this stock.

Revenue drivers fell off a cliff again, but the carrier can be commended for having trimmed costs significantly and slowed down the cash bleed.

In many ways, United Airlines' (UAL) third-quarter results were very much a mirror image of its peer Delta Air Lines' (DAL) numbers. Capacity, traffic and occupancy fell off a cliff once again, as it becomes clearer that not a single airline will likely outperform the rest of the space by much. But in terms of cost containment and cash preservation, United seems to have done as good a job as Delta at protecting its balance sheet during this painful downcycle.

Regarding the headline metrics, United posted a YOY revenue decline of 78% that was not much worse than Delta's figure and that missed consensus expectations marginally. Adjusted per-share loss of $8.16 improved sequentially, but only modestly, while it trailed consensus estimates by the widest margin of the past five years, at least.

Credit: united.com

Ugly results

In the earnings release, United made a rare argument for expected revenue outperformance over its legacy peers in the third quarter. However, compared to Delta's numbers, United's results can barely be considered good enough to instill much confidence in investors about the short-term prospects of the Chicago-based carrier:

Total revenue decline of -78% vs. Delta's -76%

Passenger unit revenue decline of -47% vs. Delta's -55%

Loyalty revenue decline of -45% vs. Delta's -60%

To be fair, United managed to reduce capacity by 70%, which was better than Delta's 63% cut. Also, cargo revenues (representing only 2.5% of total revenues in the comparable 2019 quarter) increased by nearly 50%, which helped to slow down United's top-line unwind to an extent. But as I stated in my Delta earnings preview, the more important topics of conversation in 3Q20 would not revolve around past performance, but (1) cost containment and (2) cash management instead.

Regarding the first point, United did not disappoint. Not unlike peer Delta, the carrier drove variable costs to the ground. Aircraft fuel dropped 78% due to a combination of substantially lower capacity, average stage length and price per gallon. Maintenance and repairs dropped sharply, since fleet utilization also declined. Payroll, United's largest cost line, declined by only 27% vs. Delta's 32% drop. However, I wonder how much further salaries may shrink in 4Q20, given the recent furloughs.

Regarding liquidity, United's daily cash burn dropped from $40 million in the second quarter to $25 million in the third period. Despite the large decline, the figure lagged Delta's $24 million - even though the Atlanta-based carrier already has more cash in the balance sheet than its peer.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, data from multiple company reports

The graph above compares United's 3Q revenues to cash burn and 3Q total cash balance to cash burn against Delta's same metrics (the larger, the better). Notice that the latter seems to be in significantly stronger shape than the former. In fact, Delta could conceivably endure nearly 10 quarters of no improvement in cash burn before running out of dry powder, against only 6 quarters for United.

Worth the risk?

To summarize United's third-quarter results: the carrier fell victim to the same unfavorable macro-level forces that will likely pressure all players in the industry alike. At the same time, United can be commended for having trimmed costs significantly and slowed down the cash bleed.

Data by YCharts

The question of whether to invest in UAL at these historically depressed levels (see price-to-book graph above) can be answered through a laundry list of pros and cons. On the positive side:

United may still find opportunities to cut costs and cash burn further, especially since it reduced payroll at the end of the third quarter.

Valuations are low, and the inevitable end of the COVID-19 crisis and recession (however long it may take) could send share price rushing higher. In the case of UAL, merely returning to all-time highs would mean 170% appreciation from current levels.

However, when it comes to risks:

The downcycle does not seem to have an end in sight. Delta's president Glen Hauenstein recently stated that "it may be two years or more until we see a normalized revenue environment."

United is still more exposed to international and business travel than most of its peers, especially outside the Big 3 legacy group. These two segments are likely to recover more slowly than domestic and leisure, in my view.

Unfortunately, United did not start 2020 in the best financial shape - even though its net debt position had been improving before the pandemic. Compared to nearly all other airlines, the carrier has one of the most leveraged balance sheets: over $19 billion in net debt plus lease obligations, compared to Delta's $14 billion and Southwest's (LUV) cash-positive position.

Given the above, I would rather keep my distance from UAL. Were I to invest in the airline space, I would do it from a position of strength. Within legacy, DAL would probably be my preferred bet, although I see a more prudent buy in LUV and Alaska Air Group (ALK).

Beating the market by a mile I do not own UAL because I have been focused on creating superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy - and the results have been outstanding so far. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.