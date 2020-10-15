Until there is more clarity on book value and positive direction in commercial real estate values, I recommend that investors avoid Granite Point at this point in the commercial real estate cycle.

A sensitivity analysis is presented that shows the importance of truly understanding the impact current trends have on Granite Point's book value.

At first glance Granite Point trades at an attractive price relative to book value; however, the market does not believe book value represents the true value of its loan portfolio.

Investment Thesis:

Granite Point's (GPMT) stock price may appear inexpensive compared to its historical book value as it currently only trades at about 42% of its stated book price. In addition, a shareholder receives a dividend most recently at $0.20 or almost 11% of the current stock price on an annualized basis. The company recently adopted FASB accounting standard ASU 2016-13 that requires it to review its loan book for fair value at the end of each quarter and write down any potential losses. The quarterly review is based on the judgement of management. To date, Granite Point has reserved about 2% of its loan portfolio for possible credit losses. I do not believe that the current loss reserve fully captures the potential impact of loan impairment, and thus the book value is not certain. The commercial real estate market is under duress due to Covid-19. Trends negative to commercial real estate have emerged including work from home, shop from home and reduced travel and associated hotel stays. Granite Point is highly sensitive to the value of commercial real estate which presents significant opportunity and risk. I recommend that investors remain on the sidelines until valuations and trends are clear.

Book Value

Let's talk about book value. Book value is of utmost importance for REITs; it's meant to reflect the true equity value of the assets they hold less obligations. In theory, this makes it relatively simple to value REITs based on Book Value unlike many other businesses, which require a forward view on cash flows and discount rates to arrive at a discounted cash flow valuation.

One important thing to understand with respect to the reported book value of Granite Point is that it involves significant management discretion. In January of 2020, Granite Point adopted the accounting standard FASB ASU 2016-13 Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. This requires the company to regularly evaluate the value of its loan portfolio for impairment (losses) and reduce its income (equity) by the amount of any likely credit losses. A key point here is that credit loss reserves are largely at the discretion of management. The rubber hits the proverbial road when loans need to be renewed and new property appraisals are completed.

In 2Q 2020, Granite Point Mortgage reported a book value of $17.47 per share compared to today's stock price of about $7.30. If you could safely buy $17.47 worth of assets for $7.30 that would be a fantastic investment - after all, you are getting $17.47 worth of assets for only $7.30 along with a dividend. We'll revisit Granite Point's book value but first let's review what happened in the Mortgage REIT space.

The 1Q 2020 Mortgage REIT debacle

Readers familiar with the mortgage REIT space know that at the beginning of 2020 many mortgage REITs were required to mark their loans to market and sell assets in order to meet funding requirements. Mortgage REITs typically borrow on a short-term basis and lend on a long-term basis, which allows them to borrow more cheaply and lend at a higher rate thus generating income. The downside of this strategy is that these borrowers may be required to mark their loans to market, meaning the value of these loans can be repriced based on what they can be sold for today. This market is not necessarily liquid and today's bid price may or may not reflect the long-term value of the mortgage. Imagine if you were required to sell your house with very short notice but with only limited options to whom you could sell it. Near the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in the US, many mortgage REITs were required to mark their loans to market, write book values and meet margin calls with their lenders. This caused significant loss of book value in the mortgage REIT space. Here are examples of the impact to book values of 3 mortgage REITs I track: MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT).

Stock Symbol 4Q 2019 GAAP Book Value 1Q 2020 GAAP Book Value Decline per Share % Decline Reported for Qtr. Ending MFA $7.04 $4.34 -$2.70 -38% 3/31/2020 IVR $16.29 $5.02 -$11.27 -69% 3/31/2020 MITT $2.63 $17.61 -$14.98 -85% 3/31/2020

*Source Company Q1 and Q2 Earnings Releases

Keep in mind that unlike Granite Point these three companies are not primarily commercial Mortgage REITs and have different capital structures and funding requirements.

IVR and MITT were forced to liquidate assets at a significant loss to book value which hurt investors in those companies. MFA was also forced to mark down book value but did not sell as many assets as the other two. In any case, holders of these shares were hurt significantly and value permanently destroyed following the sale of assets.

We'll discuss Granite Point's book value soon but first let's take a quick look at some key dynamics in the commercial real estate market that constitutes about 67% of the loan portfolio held by Granite Point.

Commercial Real Estate in the US

Readers are no doubt aware of the large increase in employees working from home, reduced travel and the struggles of retail stores and shopping centers as a result of citizens' attempts to social distance to avoid coronavirus. For example, I have not been in my normal office for more than 6 months and while we currently retain the office space, our leasing agent is very willing to work with us on price and improvements to remain at the building. Here are some non-anecdotal data regarding the current state of commercial real estate in the US.

Commercial Real Estate: General Trends

The Fed's April 2020 Survey near the beginning of the Covid-19 Pandemic impact in the US showed some troubling trends for commercial real estate. The chart below reflects significant tightening of lending standards for commercial real estate loans. Conditions reflected are on par with the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

*Source: Federal Reserve

… amidst dropping demand

*Source: Federal Reserve

Hotels

Hotels properties have been one of the most affected commercial real estate segments. There are numerous reports of troubling valuations in this space. Here are some examples:

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) recently reported that commercial properties at risk have lost 27% of their value. This typically happens when loans fall behind and properties are reappraised. Hotel properties have been particularly hard-hit.

Here is a quote from Lea Overby, an analyst at Wells Fargo, as quoted by the Financial Times.

It's a big number. This is material.

The iconic Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan is closing its doors after 100 years in service due to poor economic environment on October 31, 2020.

The Marriott Buffalo Niagara hotel recently received a bid that valued the hotel at only 18% of its securitized value.

Office

According to a recent report by TREPP, landlords are increasingly offering free rent as an incentive as part of new lease terms. The chart below shows free rent as a % of the entire lease term by quarter from Q1 2005 to Q2 2020. It seems clear that owners of office space are willing to make significant concessions to gain and retain leased space.

*Source TREPP

The increasing work from home trend for many jobs is very clear. A recent article by Entrepreneur lists 17 major companies that have instituted increased work from home policies. This is in addition to many mid-sized and smaller firms that have done the same. This is clearly putting pressure on demand for commercial office space.

The bottom line is that commercial real estate values are under pressure particularly for hotels, office space and retail locations.

Granite Point and Book Value

The Good

By all accounts, Granite Point is well managed and has done a good job of managing its business. Here are some of the good things I see in Granite Point's approach.

99% of its portfolio is Senior Secured Loans.

Initial Loan to Value (LTV) of these loans is 66%, meaning that borrowers have significant equity in the properties.

Portfolio is well-diversified across 123 properties with the largest property representing only 2.5% of the total portfolio value.

The company recently moved from external management to internal management of its portfolio. This is good because external management is typically compensated on value of its equity which creates an incentive to avoid necessary write-downs. External Managers are incentivized to grow assets under management which may not be in the interest of shareholders.

The management team is very experienced in commercial real estate lending market.

Here is a snapshot of Granite Point's capital sources.

*Source: Granite Point 2Q 2020 Investor Presentation

The challenging

Granite Point has large exposure to the Commercial Real Estate market. About 67% of its portfolio is comprised of some of the hard-hit areas we discussed above - office, hotel and retail. Most of these loans were made between 2017 and 2019 during a much better market environment. Here is a snapshot of Granite Point's loans by property type.

*Source: Granite Point 2Q 2020 Investor Presentation

At the same time, Granite Point has not made significant adjustments to its book value. In 2Q 2020, it accrued $14.2m, bringing its total reserve for credit losses to $86.0m versus loan values of $4.391bn. This represents just under 2% of total loans reserved for credit losses. The credit loss reserve is used in the calculation of the $17.47 book value I described above. At a current share price of $7.30, the market is clearly telling investors that it believes the book value is overstated. This is not to say that the values are permanently impaired. As time goes on commercial property values may rise and Granite Point's book value could be justified. That said, given the current negative headwinds to commercial real estate values, I believe that the current value of the loan book is likely impaired beyond 2%. The market appears to believe this as well as Granite Point equity trades as if the book value has been impaired by about 13%. It is important to understand the impact actual book value will have on the equity of Granite Point. A 1% adjustment can eliminate over $43m of equity value or roughly 4.4% of the reported book value (equity).

Book Value Sensitivity Analysis

The reason for my caution regarding Granite Point is not because it is poorly managed or that it's a bad business model, but rather, I do not believe the book value reflects the true credit risk in the current poor market.

Below is a sensitivity analysis that shows the impact of potential loan losses on its book value (equity).

Here are the data inputs used.

All numbers in millions except shares outstanding and book value per share.

Investment Portfolio (NET) $4,313.4 as reported by GP at 6/30/2020 Current Loss Reserve (included in Net above) $ 86.1 as reported by GP at 6/30/2020 Equity $964.3 as reported by GP at 6/30/2020 common Shares Outstanding 55,205,082 as reported by GP at 6/30/2020 Book Value per share $17.47

Changes in Loss Reserve to book value of Granite Point

As Reported Market View Change to Investment Portfolio/Loss Reserve 0% -5% -10% -13% -15% -20% Investment Portfolio as reported (millions) $4,313 $4,313 $4,313 $4,313 $4,313 $4,313 Change to Investment Portfolio (millions) - ($215.7) ($431.3) ($560.7) ($647.0) ($862.7) Updated Equity Value (millions) $964.30 $748.63 $532.96 $403.56 $317.29 $101.62 common Shares Outstanding (millions) 55.21 55.21 55.21 55.21 55.21 55.21 Updated BV per share $17.47 $13.56 $9.65 $7.31 $5.75 $1.84

As you can see from the chart above, Granite Point is stating that its current investment portfolio (loan book) is worth $17.47 per share; however, the market is currently discounting this to say that it believes the loan book is impaired approximately 13%. It's a bit of a black box and certainly difficult to know exactly how much the book value is impaired but I believe it is more than the 2% Loss Reserve currently accrued by the company. The troubling commercial real estate market driven by Covid-19 has likely created some sustained downward trends for commercial real estate, particularly for hotels, office space and retail locations. If the loss ratio on book were to materialize as high as 20%, then shareholders would be holding on to only a sliver of equity. Many of these loans were initiated in 2017-2019 with an average maturity of 3.2 years. This means that in 2021, 2022, and 2023 a large portion of the properties will need to be reappraised, which could lead to write-down of loan values (or not).

In fairness, Granite Point is not alone in its treatment of reserves for its commercial portfolio. Here is a chart of some other major Commercial Mortgage REITs, loan books and reserve percentages. Granite Point's loss reserves are larger as a percentage than 3 of the 4 companies listed here. It also trades at one of the lowest stock prices to book value of this group. A key point here is that these companies have not been forced to revalue their loan portfolios unlike the home Mortgage REITs I described above.

Company Name Stock Symbol Loan Portfolio incl. Loss Reserves (000s) Loss Reserve (000s) Loss Reserve % Stock Price to Book Value Qtr. Ending Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) $6,629,892 $242,025 3.65% 62% 7/31/2020 Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) $2,242,627 $52.5 0.002% 39% 6/30/2020 ARES Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) $1,794,049 $26,063 1.45% 68% 6/30/2020 Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) $4,366,757 $76,710 1.76% 42% 6/30/2020

Conclusion:

Granite Point may appear attractive at face value based on the company's reported book value. There is a great deal of management judgement that goes into assessing any reserves for loan losses and to date Granite Point has reserved approximately 2% of its portfolio for potential losses. Granite Point and other commercial real estate REITs face a challenging and uncertain commercial real estate market that has been hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is certainly possible that the US gets better control of Covid-19 and that new trends such as work from home, closure of retail stores and reduced hotel stays driven by less business and leisure travel are reversed, in which case Granite Point's loan book may be fairly valued and shareholders would benefit. I believe, however, that it is best to remain on the sidelines until it is clear that trends have reversed and the book value (equity value) of Granite Point is more certain.

