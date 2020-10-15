There is a pending lawsuit against the FTC. If the market overreacts to the outcome of this dispute, it may be a buying opportunity to increase positions.

Introduction

As a $6.3-billion company, Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) dominates the segments of less-lethal weapons, bodycams and sensors for police departments, and SaaS solutions for law enforcement. With no long-term debt and revenue growing at +25% YoY, Axon is a good addition to a diversified portfolio. Our recommendation for Axon is "Outperform." There is a pending lawsuit against the FTC. If the market overreacts to the outcome of this dispute, it may be a buying opportunity to increase positions.

Overview

"Making the bullet obsolete"

Axon Enterprise is a leader in law enforcement technology. The company was previously known as TASER International, but changed its name in 2017 when the leadership team decided to prioritize expanding into other law enforcement solutions beyond the less-lethal electric gun that made the company famous in the previous decades.

Figure 1 - Taser X26 conducted electricity gun (source: wikimedia)

The company's mission statement and motto for its TASER division is "Making the bullet obsolete." Its popular conducted electricity gun has multiple models used for law enforcement, military and self-defense. Although there had been several dozen deaths associated with the use of TASER guns in the last three decades, the ultimate goal of the product was to reduce firearms usage and the fatality rate caused by it in case of confrontation.

The whole suite of products and solutions created by Axon had one goal since its early beginnings: de-escalation in public safety incidents.

The company was started in 1993 by two brothers and a NASA scientist

CEO Rick Smith started the company with his brother Tom Smith and scientist Jack Cover, after two personal friends were killed with firearm in a road rage incident. The company later went public under ticker symbol TASR, which was finally renamed in 2017 to Axon Enterprise changing the ticker to the current AAXN. Quoting Rick Smith's testimony:

"We started small. Garage-small. Just two brothers and an inventor fueled by the desire to make the world a safer place. And then we grew, with hard work and that same drive, into an expansive technology company that delivers public safety's most trusted network of devices and apps. [...]Today, more than 17,000 law enforcement agencies in 100+ countries around the world are part of the Axon network. That sounds big, but we've never forgotten where we started, and the scrappy, garage-style pursuit of big goals continues to get us out of bed each day."

- Rick Smith

Management team with multidisciplinary backgrounds

Founder & CEO is Rick Smith, who comes across as the entrepreneurial type. He graduated from Harvard with a Bachelor's degree in Neuroscience and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Smith envisioned producing Star Trek-like weapons to reduce lethality in the streets of America.

President is Luke Larson, who oversees day-to-day operations. Prior to Axon, Mr. Larson was an infantry marine, serving twice in Iraq where he was awarded the Bronze star with V for valor on his first tour.

Jawad Ahsan is the CFO. Before joining Axon in 2017, he was CFO of a SaaS startup, and prior to that he was CFO for GE Healthcare's enterprise software business. He earned his MBA from MIT.

Successfully expanding into two additional growth areas

The TASER product is already a mature leader in its segment and helped Axon develop sales channels with law enforcement agencies. This was used to the advantage of the company to launch two more divisions in the recent years: Sensors and Axon Cloud. The three divisions are commented below:

1. TASER: the popular less-lethal weapon, a product univocally identified with Axon Enterprise.

In FY2019, it represented 53% of total revenue

+12% CAGR in the past four years

Figure 2 - Taser M26, the US Military version (source: army.mil)

2. Body Cameras and Sensors: the company also holds an almost monopolistic position in this segment, something that is currently getting the company in dispute with the FTC as we will discuss later. In the past few years, a wide array of jurisdictions have mandated bodycams for their police officers.

Generated 22% of FY2019 revenue

+49% CAGR in the previous four years

Figure X - Portfolio of sensor-related products (source: company website)

3. Axon Cloud: a productivity solution for law enforcement agencies, it provides a more efficient dispatch process and helps police officers acquire information about the incident before and after arriving at the scene.

Was 24% of revenue of FY2019 when it surpassed Body Cameras & Sensors for the first time as a revenue contributor to Axon

+63% CAGR for the last four years

Figure 3 - Illustration of Axon Cloud's vision (source: company website)

In the below chart we can see how the three divisions have evolved in terms of revenue:

Figure 4 - Revenue by category (source: company presentation June 2020)

From The Grand Canyon State to Vietnam

The company has its main headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its software operations are led from Seattle, Washington. As international locations, Axon has three offices to highlight:

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: engineering and AI powerhouse

Tampere, Finland: imaging R&D center for the company's camera business

Amsterdam, Netherlands: the company's international headquarters

The Axon vs. FTC lawsuit

In 2018, Axon Enterprise acquired Vievu, a competitor in the bodycam space. The price paid? $7 million in cash and stock. Axon alleges Vievu was a failing company; however, the FTC took the matter seriously and initiated an investigation against Axon for anti-trust regulatory violations.

Axon responded to the FTC with a lawsuit filed in January 2020, alleging the FTC process violated Constitutional rights.

As per Axon's June 2020 10-Q filing, the company has already spent $10 million in "Professional, consulting and lobbying" expenses related to the lawsuit. For the full fiscal year ending in Dec. 2020, Axon is anticipating $15 million to $22 million in legal expenses, although it is unclear if this amount is exclusively related to the lawsuit. The company has already devoted substantially more resources to the FTC litigation than to the Vievu acquisition. This is justified by Axon's leadership in that the FTC is requesting the company to cede its intellectual property as part of a "blank check" deal, a situation that would be more damaging than just the litigation costs.

Administrative hearing was scheduled for Oct 13, 2020. However, the Ninth Circuit granted Axon's motion to temporarily delay the hearing until further notice from the court. These are developing events and we recommend checking regularly the FTC website and Axon's website.

Analysis

Axon Enterprise and its moat against competition

To our knowledge, Axon has an almost monopolistic position in its product categories. The FTC seems to think likewise, at least for the bodycams segment. We see Axon as a leader with durable competitive advantages of three types:

1. Intellectual property. The company has demonstrated that it has a belligerent position in defending its patents (e.g. PhaZZer litigation and Digital Ally patent dispute, plus the ongoing FTC case) and has a significant amount of its resources devoted to Research & Development activities.

2. Switching costs for customers. In its last investor's presentation, the management team explained how >90% of its revenue was of recurring nature. We find this remarkable. And we love it.

3. Advantageous cost structure. This area is more debatable, but our personal point of view is that Axon's leadership has made the right optimization decisions in its cost structure, considering it is a high technology company. First, its headquarters are not in Silicon Valley but in Scottsdale, a city with -40% cost of living compared to San Francisco (source: Numbeo.) Second, its Artificial Intelligence R&D center is in Vietnam, which tells us Axon was really focused on optimizing costs in this area. Last, its average gross margin across categories is 59% which is another indication of the focus on costs by the company.

The financials keep improving as the company shifts to SaaS

Before 2010, Axon Enterprise derived its revenue almost exclusively from TASER guns. Then in the early 2010s, the company diversified into additional devices that could be sold to law enforcement, namely Body Cameras and Sensors.

What we find most interesting is that since 2019 the company is positioning itself as the SaaS of "law and order." The timing is impressive. And the Axon Cloud figures are as attractive:

Figure 5 - Axon Cloud recurring revenue progress (source: company)

The company is not only focusing on Axon Cloud as a recurring revenue source, but it is also creating multiple sets of subscription bundles for all its products as a way to engage with police departments and other agencies in long-term contractual relationships. These include:

TASER hardware revenue: recurs every 5 years

TASER cartridges & training revenue: recurs yearly

Camera hardware revenue: recurs every 2.5 years

Hardware warranty revenue: recurs yearly

Axon Cloud software: recurs yearly

Figure 6 - Total revenue tied to subscription bundles (source: company)

A company with no long-term debt

When we look at organizations, we focus a lot on their obligations with lenders as it is one of the aspects that can get companies into trouble. We identify maturities of bonds and other loan arrangements that may cause permanent loss of capital if left unchecked.

In the case of Axon Enterprise? Zero. Zip. Nada. This company doesn't have any long-term debt obligations. And with 90% recurring revenue, we are pretty sure the management team has been tented to leverage its business. This tells us the leaders of Axon profess good financial responsibility.

As a conjecture, it is possible that founder & CEO Rick Smith had memories from the company's early struggling years as a garage startup and committed to strict financial discipline from that point onwards.

Hedgers might be using options fearing the FTC dispute outcome

The implied volatility smile is heavily skewed to the downside, while higher strikes seem to have depressed option prices. In case of negative news coming out of the FTC dispute, it is possible that the stock price moves sharply down (and fast.) This event could represent a buying opportunity in the stock in case the descend is disproportionately large.

Figure 7 - Volatility smile Nov. (orange) vs. Dec. (red) vs. Jan. (green)

Not a darling of Wall Street analysts

Recommendations are mostly hold/market perform, with just Needham issuing a buy recommendation. It is somewhat puzzling that during the riots of Summer 2020 no analysts issued any recommendation change for Axon (either upgrade or downgrade). Sleep at the wheel? Maybe.

We foresee room for improvement in the stock price once more traditional stock analysts start paying attention to the company.

Conclusion

Axon Enterprise is a company with no long-term debt and a growing recurring business. The company holds a very dominant position in public safety technology. We believe the FTC dispute might present a buying opportunity in the future, in case of market overreaction. At this time, our recommendation for Axon is "Outperform."

