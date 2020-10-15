PSXP is grossly undervalued and the 14.4% yield is very attractive. PSXP is a Buy and could easily trade up to $40 - 60% higher than Tuesday's close.

That said, the dividend was not cut in Q2 (it was increased), the worst of COVID-19's impact is behind it, and the new Gray Oak pipeline is now in service.

The income came as expected, and the growth came as expected, but the depreciation of the unit price has been, well, a disaster.

Like most oil and gas-related investments this year, MLP Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) has been a complete disaster and is down ~60% YTD. Yet the company has not cut the dividend and, in Q2, had a coverage ratio of 1.09x despite the severe domestic oil and gasoline demand destruction due to COVID-19. In fact, in July general partner Phillips 66's (PSX) board of directors declared a Q2 2020 cash distribution of $0.875/unit - a 2% increase over Q2FY19. Since Q2, demand has bounced back, so it appears the worst may be in the rear view mirror. Yet the units remain in deeply undervalued territory, yield 14.4%, and the big new 900,000 bpd Gray Oak pipeline recently went in-service. Dare I ask: is it time to jump in?

As I wrote in September of last year, 2020 was supposedly the year PSXP resumed its excellent history of per-unit distribution growth after digesting the 101 million units PSXP issued to PSX in order to buy out the 2% GP interest and the IDR obligations (see PSXP: A 6.3% Yield With No IDRs Moving Forward). Organic growth projects - like the Gray Oak pipeline - were expected to enable PSXP to overcome the dilutive effect of the buyout and position PSXP to start meaningfully growing distributions again. Then COVID-19 hit. So much for best laid plans.

Q2 Earnings

We can readily see the impact of COVID-19 in the Q2 EPS report:

Although revenue and net income were up yoy due to PSXP's organic growth projects, adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow were both down significantly. So even without the 2% GP obligation and 50/50 high-IDR split of the past, the 19% drop in DCF meant the coverage ratio dropped from 1.35x in Q2FY19 to only 1.09x. So much for the prospects for meaningful distribution growth - at least in the near term. That said, the distribution was still covered - which was quite impressive considering the drastic drop in domestic demand for oil, jet fuel, and gasoline:

As can be seen by the graphic above, Q2 was definitely the "COVID-19" bottom in gasoline demand. The bottom manifested itself in the Q2 report by a 9.7% drop in pipeline volumes and a $0.02/bbl decline in average revenue per bbl transported through the pipelines. Terminal volumes also fell (-11%) as did the average terminal fee per bbl (-0.06/bbl).

The good news is that - looking at the graphic above - Q3 results should be considerably better. However, there is more bad news:

Domestic jet fuel demand is still down ~60% and, when combined with the gasoline demand destruction, resulted in last week's anemic refinery utilization rate: 77.1%.

Phillips 66's 290,000 bpd Lake Charles refinery got whacked by not one, but two hurricanes over the past few weeks: hurricane Laura in September and hurricane Delta a week ago. Delta caused a delay in the full restart of the Lake Charles refinery.

While Lake Charles is one of PSX's smaller refineries, PSXP does own the Clifton Ridge Crude System. That consists of a crude oil pipeline, terminal and storage system located in Sulphur, Louisiana. It is the primary source for crude oil delivery to Phillips 66's Lake Charles Refinery. Obviously, that will negatively affect PSXP's Q3 throughput volumes and terminaling fees.

Pluses

On the plus side, PSXP has long-term - typically 5 to 10 years - minimum volume contracts ("MVCs") that support the vast majority of PSXP's revenue (~85%). Given PSX's ownership stake in PSXP ($74% of the LP units) and the close location of PSXP's assets to PSX's refineries, and the critical role they play in PSX's operations, there is a symbiotic relationship between the partners to work together for the benefit of both entities.

PSXP owns a one-third equity interest in the DCP Sand Hills Pipeline, LLC. The Sand Hills Pipeline (280,000 bpd) transports NGL from plants in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins to fractionation facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast and the Mont Belvieu petrochemical hub. This pipeline could be very economically expanded (just adding pumps and pressure stations, no new pipe) to up to 550,000 bpd - a very attractive growth opportunity. The Southern Hills Pipeline (175,000 bpd) transports NGL from the Midcontinent to fractionation facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast and Mont Belvieu. Both of these pipelines are relatively new world class pipelines that are essential for NGLs transport to the Gulf Coast for Permian and Eagle Ford producers.

The best new development was the start-up of full operations in Q2 of the world class 900,000 bpd Gray Oak Pipeline project. Gray Oak transports crude oil from the Permian and Eagle Ford to the Texas Gulf Coast. PSXP has a 42.25% ownership interest in Gray Oak - or a net 380,250 bpd. Other partners include Enbridge (ENB), Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Permian producer Diamondback Energy (FANG).

Minuses

Given the COVID-19 disruptions, and the relative lack of market access for any energy-related company, it is doubtful PSX will drop down its Freeport LPG terminal to PSXP any time soon. The Freeport LPG Export Terminal is a crown jewel and leverages PSX's transportation and storage infrastructure to supply LPG to global markets. The terminal currently has an export capacity of 150,000 bpd (4.5 million tons) of LPG, with the ability to expand to 225,000 bpd. The terminal has two loading arms per dock that enable simultaneous loading of two ships for a loading rate of 36,000 barrels per hour. This is an excellent midstream asset and would be a very attractive addition to the PSXP portfolio.

The 10,000 lb elephant in the room for PSXP is its 25% ownership level in the Dakota Access Pipeline System, better known as DAPL. As most of you know, in July a district court judge ordered DAPL to be shut down. That decision was appealed and a court subsequently said it would not be able to rule on the matter until late December. Until that time, DAPL stays in operation. DAPL has a capacity of 570,000 bpd - or a net 142,500 bpd for PSXP. In Q2, PSXP had an average of 806,000 bpd of throughput in crude oil pipeline transport. That means DAPL equates to an estimated 18% of PSXP's total crude oil pipeline volumes. That said, if DAPL is forced to shut down, PSXP could likely recoup some of the lost revenue with its Bakken Palermo Rail Terminal, but still it would be a blow. Not just for the lost EBITDA (I would estimate that at ~$195 million per year), but PSXP may also owe $631 million to support a credit agreement due to its share of the DAPL partnership.

Summary and Conclusion

Weighing the pluses and minuses discussed above, it would appear the worst is more than baked into PSXP's current valuation:

P/E = 6x

TTM earnings = $4.60/unit

Dividend/Yield = $3.50/14.4%

What the market does not understand is that the newly completed Gray Oak pipeline (a net 380,000 bpd to PSXP) is more than 2.5X the volume of PSXP's net share of DAPL pipeline throughput (142,500 bpd). So even if DAPL is shut down, which is by no means a given, PSXP will more than make up those bbls with its net share of Gray Oak.

Bottom line: I don't think PSXP will cut the dividend and I think the units could easily trade up to $40. That would put the yield at 8.75% and the TTM P/E=11.5 - by no means a high valuation given the overall market and the near zero interest rate environment that - according to Fed Chair Powell - could last through 2023. Call me a perma-bull and stubborn, but PSXP is a Buy.

