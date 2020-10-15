Benjamin Graham defined investing as “an operation in which, upon thorough analysis, promises safety of principal and a satisfactory return.” 2020 has certainly not been the year for value investors, but the logic behind Graham’s words are timeless. The common stock of Citigroup (C) offers an immensely compelling opportunity at current prices, offering well over 50% upside potential over the next 18 months, plus a very solid dividend yield. The big bank has weathered an unexpected and major storm and is poised to emerge in an extraordinarily strong financial condition.

Citigroup’s earnings conference call (its CEO Mike Corbat on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript) was a perfect reminder of the groupthink in the bank analyst community. The main topic was the consent order Citigroup agreed to with the government that included a $400MM fine and will lead to additional expenses as the company restructures and modernizes its technology and data infrastructure. This has been an issue for decades, as Citigroup was the rollup of many different businesses that all relied on their own separate technology. Clearly, it would have been better had the company moved faster on these fronts, but the accidental $900MM payment to Revlon (NYSE:REV) bondholders was the unfortunate catalyst for this formalized process.

The analyst community seemed very perturbed and wanted management to identify exactly what the additional costs were, which Citi could not do, because it is still outlining the strategy with regulators and it has a new CEO taking over next year who will be part of the decision-making process. Technology spending is not the same as simply paying a fine. There is a return on investment that comes with these expenditures. You digitalize and you eliminate manual processes. It is spending that Citigroup would have had to do at some point and I am sure management will be able to offset at least a portion of the new expenditures with cost savings measures. It was just strange because it was obvious why the company couldn’t put a specific dollar amount on it, but every question revolved around this, and realistically, you are probably talking about a few billion dollars expense over a couple of years which as I said before, will have an ROI associated with it. I also thought some of the criticism leveled at exiting CEO Michael Corbat was unfair. He did an excellent job improving returns over his tenure, and while the current stock price is very low, it is not just because of something that Citi did, but financials are in a bear market due to the lockdown/pandemic. He handled the petulance of Mike Mayo with class, but it was cringeworthy to listen to.

Source: C 3rd quarter 2020 Investor Presentation

On October 13th, Citigroup reported a solid 3rd quarter given an incredibly difficult economic backdrop dealing with the pandemic and the lockdown ramifications, substantially beating expectations, not that the stock price reflected that. Revenues of $17.302 billion were down 7% YoY. Operating Expenses of $10.964 billion were up 5%, so operating leverage and the efficiency ratio were negatively impacted by the environment, along with that $400MM legal expense. Credit costs of $2.262 billion were up 8% YoY, but down sequentially. Earnings before taxes were $4.076 billion, down 32% YoY. Net income was $3.23 billion, or $1.40 per share, down from $4.913 billion, or $2.07 per share in the 3rd quarter of 2019. The return on assets was .57% and the return on tangible common equity was 7.9%.

The Private Bank saw revenues grow 9% YTD, while Treasury and Trade Solutions was down 5% in constant dollars, despite the big drop in interest rates. Trading performance has been exceptional with fixed income and equities up 42% and 18%, respectively, YTD. These revenues have enabled the bank to be profitable each quarter in an extreme and severe credit reserving environment, including with the introduction of CECL accounting, which frontloads loan loss reserving.

End of period loans declined 4% YoY, reflecting a higher level of repayments, as well as a slowdown in draws from institutional clients, and lower spending activity in consumer. Deposits grew 16% as customers preserve liquidity during the crisis. Loan demand is not robust right now with so many countries and states being limited by various restrictions, so the excess liquidity really pressures net interest margins, which dropped to 2.03% from 2.56% a year ago. It would be easy to ramp up net interest income by simply just buying longer-term Treasury Bonds or GSEs (not that the yields are great), but then any increases in interest rates would hurt the AOCI, due to the duration risk. Net interest income should stabilize in the 4th quarter and grow into 2021 along with loan demand. Credit card spending is the other major headwind for the Global Consumer Bank, where the lack of spending on travel has really pressured things. The numbers are improving sequentially though, and the quicker repayments at least help on the credit side, despite hurting on the revenue front.

Surely, investors want a higher return on equity than what Citigroup has generated year to date; but if someone told you that we would have a near Depression sprouting from a pandemic and a stupid decision to lock down the country, yet Citigroup maintained profitable each quarter with flat revenues YoY, despite building a 4% loan loss reserve ratio, you’d probably feel pretty good about that. 2020 is an earnings issue for Citigroup, it never jeopardized capital. That is a huge testament to how far the company has come over the last 12 years or so. Citigroup is growing its tangible book value per share and its CET1 ratio of 11.8% provides it with a large capital cushion of nearly 200 bps.

The big takeaway from this quarter should be that Citigroup is likely fully reserved for this recession, which once again is reflective of CECL accounting where reserves are made for the expected lifetime of all loans. Barring a double-dip recession, we would expect loss reserve releases next year, which would likely more than offset additional technology spending related to the consent order. Citigroup has a hefty 11.42% reserve on its credit card portfolio, where credit has held up really well bolstered by stimulus. I would expect to see another fiscal stimulus package passed after the election, if not before, which would likely provide further stability to those metrics. The allowance for credit losses on loans is 4%, so Citigroup is in great shape there, and was able to stay profitable throughout.

At a recent price of $43.68, Citigroup trades at just 60.7% of its tangible book value per share of $71.95. The market capitalization is less than $92 billion. Citigroup earned over $18 billion in 2019 and around $17 billion in 2018 after tax, while returning nearly $20 billion in capital each of those years to shareholders. Year to date, the company has earned over $7 billion despite doubling its loan loss reserves with the addition of roughly $11 billion YTD, in one of the most extreme economic events imaginable. The capital base is fully intact, and ultimately core earnings power is there, but of course lower interest rates are the obvious headwind. Basically, the stock price makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.

Within two years, Citigroup should easily be able to get back to a return on tangible equity of 10%, which would result in over $7 of earnings per share. Stock buybacks can hopefully resume early next year, which would be enormously accretive to both earnings and tangible book value per share. That would be a major catalyst for the stock, accelerating the convergence between price and intrinsic value. I see no reason why Citigroup should not trade at its tangible book value per share over $70 within the next 18 months, and that TBVPS number will keep growing. The stock offers a roughly 4.5% dividend yield while you are waiting for the capital appreciation to occur. In conclusion, we have a globally systemic bank trading at 60% of tangible book value, fully reserved for C-19/lockdown credit losses, trading at about 6 times trough level earnings. That is a recipe to make a lot of money in the long term and we have added aggressively over the last few weeks to take advantage of it.

