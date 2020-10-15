It currently trades at an 11% discount, which is abnormally high compared to its trading history.

The fund's portfolio is actually heavy on popular growth stocks that have surged in recent years. Consequently, capital gains distributions account for a large portion of income.

ETO invests globally and pays a monthly 7.8% dividend. As much as possible, management tries to generate tax-advantaged dividends.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) invests globally in dividend-paying stocks and manages its portfolio in a way that maximizes its ability to pay high dividends that qualify for favorable federal tax treatment in the US. Its investing style is value-orientated, but as I’ll discuss in this article, much of its success has come from chasing growth.

Income Focus

ETO pays monthly distributions, and at the current NAV, it offers buyers a 7.8% yield.

Although the fund cut its distribution as the COVID-19 outbreak started hitting the markets, it has been a reliable dividend payer since it launched in 2004. In contrast, many other income closed-end funds rely on return of capital and slowly reduce distributions over time.

This chart shows ETO’s monthly distributions since inception.

(Source: CEF Connect)

ETO’s distribution policy seems prudent, because unlike most closed-end funds, it managed to pay high distributions while maintaining NAV. In fact, the latest NAV per share of $24.65 is ~12% above the NAV of $21.98 at the end of 2010.

Performance

On a total return basis, ETO compares favorably to its peers. In most years since 2012, it has outperformed funds in the same Morningstar category in terms of both price and NAV.

(Source: CEF Connect)

Similarly, an investment in ETO delivered a better total return than the MSCI World index over the most recent five- and ten-year periods (through April 30, 2020):

% Average Annual Total Returns Six Months One Year Five Years Ten Years Fund at NAV (12.18)% (7.44)% 4.90% 8.40% Fund at Market Price (18.34) (8.59) 5.47 9.55 MSCI World Index (7.29)% (4.00)% 4.92% 7.67% ICE BofA Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (1.86) 3.80 5.14 6.54 Blended Index (6.14) (2.34) 5.07 7.57

(Source: Semi-Annual Report)

Portfolio

ETO has a global mandate. Approximately 56% of its investments are in North America. The remainder is spread out between Europe (31%), Asia (11%) and Latin America (<1%). It mostly focuses on equities, and has 40% of its portfolio in US stocks, 38% in foreign stocks, with the remainder in preferred stocks, bond, and various credit instruments.

Drilling down to specific holdings, the content of ETO’s portfolio is surprising for an income fund. As of the most recently available public filings, its largest position is a 10.4% position in Amazon (AMZN) (which pays no dividend). It also has 9% positions in Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT), as well as an 8% position in Apple (AAPL) and a 5% position in Facebook (FB). ETO is practically a FAANGMA fund. It also has a significant position (3%) in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), which doesn’t pay a dividend.

This actually makes sense when you consider that in recent years, the fund has made large capital gains distributions. In recent years, rather than reach for yield, it has relied on long-term capital gains from growth stocks to pay distributions. As recent fund manager commentary has noted, stock selection has driven recent outperformance. This stock selection, amplified by leverage of around 24%, has allowed the fund to deliver decent returns.

This table shows the top ten holdings in ETO's portfolio:

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 10.43% Alphabet Inc. - CL C (GOOG, GOOGL) 9.03% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 8.85% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 7.99% Facebook Inc. (FB) 4.63% Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 3.95% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 3.92% adidas AG (ADDYY) 3.67% Visa Inc. (V) 3.63% Nestle SA (NSRGY) 3.60% Unilever PLC (UL) 3.52% Sanofi (SNY) 3.33% Intuitive Surgical Inc. (INTU) 3.33% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 3.31%

(Source: Fund website)

If here was a sudden regime shift in the market, causing FAANGMA stocks to suddenly be out of favor, ETO could experience a sharp reversal in performance, and therefore, its ability to pay distributions. On the other hand, it's hard to argue with the long-term results that the management team has delivered. Moreover, most income-focused investors probably have portfolios that are heavily weighted towards capital-intensive, slow-growth industries, along with preferred stock and other fixed-income products. A fund like ETO provides exposure to growth. Many analysts have argued that COVID-19 accelerated trends that were favorable to the FAANGMA stocks. If that turns out to be true, then ETO could actually grow its distributions again in the future.

Of course, there is no such thing as a good or bad closed-end fund. There are only good or bad prices. And right now, ETO is available at a great price.

Valuation

ETO is on sale for an 11% discount to NAV. This discount is currently high compared to its own trading history. In fact, it's near a 52-week low. The five-year average discount is just 0.24%, and the one-year average is 1.05%. In late 2019 and early 2020, it traded at a high-single digit premium for several months straight.

(Source: CEF Connect)

Note, however, it did trade at a discount most of the time from 2005 to 2014. Is the current discount an aberration from an existing pattern, or a mean reversion to an earlier time? It's too soon to tell. However, it doesn’t seem reasonable for a fund that provides tax-advantaged income from mostly blue-chip stock holdings to trade at such a large discount in today’s low interest rate environment.

Buying ETO at a double-digit discount is a solid way for income investors to get exposure to high-growth industries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.