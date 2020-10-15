Despite a distribution cut earlier this year and a challenging market environment, we see value in the fund with exposure to the upside in emerging markets.

The Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) is a closed-end fund that invests in "EM" sovereign debt, corporate bonds, and related derivatives. This is a market segment that has disappointed over the past decade given tepid economic growth further impacted by this year's COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing what has been a challenging year for the EDF fund with its net asset value down about 12% year to date, and an even deeper decline at the share price considering a widening discount to NAV, we think the underlying portfolio offers value at the current level. EFD's 14.6% yield distributed through a monthly payout represents an attractive income opportunity supported by improving macro conditions for emerging markets.

(source: finviz.com)

Background

EDF invests primarily in sovereign bonds which represent 90% of the asset allocation across local and external debt. These securities are issued by foreign governments and reflect a country's obligation to repay debt either in the domestic currency or issued in foreign currencies like the U.S. dollar or euro. Separately, over 75% of the fund's exposure is based on U.S. dollar-denominated debt which limits the inherent FX risks related to foreign investments. Based on the latest disclosed holdings, EDF invests in a wide range of emerging markets with a 38% concentration in the Latin America region. Mexico with a 12% weighting represents the largest country exposure, followed by Argentina and South Africa each at 8%.

(source: Stone Harbor)

What's important here is that while the term "emerging markets" is a broad market segment in its own right, EDF underweights Asian emerging markets and developing countries relative to global benchmarks. Notably, China is not included as an emerging market country in the fund, although there is a small position in Hong Kong related corporate securities.

(source: Stone Harbor)

In terms of direct exposure to debt issued in foreign currencies, the largest positions are in securities issued in Mexican Peso and Indonesian Rupiah each representing about 4.5% of the fund. Overall, we like the portfolio as there is wide global diversification and overall represents a market positioning that in securities that are otherwise difficult to trade by individual investors.

(source: Stone Harbor)

EDF Performance

As mentioned, it's been a difficult year for EDF as the net asset value of the fund has declined by 12.8% on a total return basis. Even more frustrating for investors has been the 46% negative total return share price. The story here was the collapse in global asset prices during the Q1 crash related to the pandemic which was further exacerbated given EDF's leverage-based strategy representing 33% of assets.

Data by YCharts

Weakness began in late January following a cut to the fund's distribution rate which coincided with the start of a collapse in the fund's pricing spread to NAV. EDF previously traded at a premium to its NAV of 55% which has reversed into a current discount of 3.4%. The distribution cut may have been one of the main factors that drove the large selloff in shares forcing a reversal of the fund's premium to the current discount to NAV as investors soured on the strategy. EDF had never before cut its distribution rate since the fund's inception back in 2010.

Data by YCharts

While this has been nothing short of a disaster for investors that bought shares in 2019, the other side is that the fund is now relatively inexpensive compared to a 5-year average premium of 13%.

Based on official performance data from Stone Harbor, EDF generated a cumulative 14.97% total return at the net asset value since inception, corresponding to an annualized return of 1.45% over the period. The collapse of the premium to NAV this year helped realign the market price performance to the NAV. Over the past 5-years, the annualized return for the fund at 4.5% through the end of August is now more consistent with the 3.2% annualized return based on the NAV over the period.

(source: Stone Harbor)

The past decade for emerging markets this was a period defined by a weak commodity pricing environment over the past decade which pressured the growth for many countries particularly the commodity exporters. Dollar strength over the period also represented a drag on the returns of local currency bonds. While the fund's historical performance leaves a lot to be desired, the context here is its benchmarks for emerging market debt which also had underwhelming returns in recent years.

Stone Harbor uses three JPMorgan Global EM Bond Indexes as a reference point. Recognizing that EDF has a unique strategy and not meant to track any particular index, the fund's cumulative total return at the NAV level in the past 5-years currently at 15.61%, is between the 9.2% return from the iShares JP Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) and the 32% return from the broader iShares JP Morgan USD EM Markets Bond ETF (EMB) representing comparable passive ETFs. LEMB and EMB are debt-based ETFs which each passively track the "JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index" and "JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified Index" respectively. From the chart below, it appears that the management team at Stone Harbor was able to outperform both EMB and LEMB between 2016 and 2020 while giving up its gains during the Q1 pandemic crash.

Data by YCharts

EDF Distribution

As mentioned, one of the key developments this year for the fund was its two distribution cuts to its monthly payout to $0.17 per share in February, and finally $0.08 for the May payment. Considering the distribution has now been reduced by 44% since the start of the year, exceeding the drop in NAV over the period, we believe the payout is sustainable at the current level for the foreseeable future.

As long as emerging market debt as an asset class remains at least relatively stable, EDF should be able to cover the monthly dividend from a combination of investment income, realized gains, and a smaller portion of return-of-capital "ROC". Historically, an average of 70% of the distributions was based on ROC since 2015 which contributed to the consistent decline in NAV. While ROC represents an untaxed payout to shareholders, the classification reduced the investor's cost basis thereby deferring the tax liability.

(source: Stone Harbor)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We previously covered EDF with a bearish article back in 2019 focusing on what at the time appeared to be an extreme premium to NAV and headwinds facing emerging markets. While the thesis turned out to be correct, we think the fund deserves a second-look down here with expectations reset.

Putting aside the weak performance history of EDF and the recent distribution cut, what we are interested in is the forward outlook for the fund's strategy and exposure to emerging markets debt. In our opinion, the share price weakness and current discount to NAV offers an attractive entry point for a new long position.

In a scenario where emerging markets can gain strength and the NAV value of the fund climbs from here; we expect the current discount to NAV to narrow and possibly even trade at a premium again supporting an incremental boost to investors' return. EDF's leveraged portfolio strategy is well-positioned to take advantage of the upside in its bond portfolio and also the potential strengthening of the foreign currency exposure against the U.S. Dollar.

From a long-term perspective, the U.S Dollar Index has been stuck in a relatively tight trading range against a basket of global currencies over the past 5-years. Ideally, EDF bulls would like to see a breakdown representing strength in foreign currencies which would likely be very positive for emerging markets. We sense that the extremely accommodative monetary policies from the FED coupled with aggressive fiscal stimulus measures lead to a depreciation of the Dollar against most foreign currencies over time. The EDF fund has exposure to currencies like the Mexican Peso, Brazilian Real, Colombian Peso, and Russian Ruble which are currently trading near historical lows against the Dollar. We think those currencies along with emerging markets in general have upside from current levels.

(source: finviz.com)

One positive trend is building momentum in energy and materials including oil prices, copper, and precious metals. The sovereign credit profile of the countries represented within the EDF fund can improve with firming commodity prices which directly support external accounts data through improved trade balances and even the financial positioning of related emerging market corporates. While uncertainties remain regarding the outlook for the global recovery and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, we expect the macro environment to gradually improve going forward.

As it relates to the EDF fund, the main risk is for a complete deterioration of the macro growth outlook which would likely impact emerging market countries the hardest. Monitoring points for the performance of the fund include the Dollar Index and strength of EM currencies along with important commodity prices that often reflect sentiment towards global trade conditions.

Takeaway

EDF is a unique fund that offers investors exposure to emerging market debt with a particular focus on Latin America sovereign bonds. While the market segment has presented underwhelming returns in recent years, we think there is value following a deep selloff and the fund can benefit going forward from the ongoing global recovery. The fund has a higher risk profile and a volatile trading history so we only recommend a small position. That being said, the combination of a compelling high-yield through a monthly distribution and upside potential makes EDF attractive as a portfolio diversified.

Add some conviction to your trading! We sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content at the Conviction Dossier.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.