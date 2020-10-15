GoodRx is certainly expensive at >40x FY21 expected revenues, but its diversity of monetization opportunities plus its profitability make it a solid long-term investment.

The company helps consumers save on prescription drugs by finding them the lowest pricing available. Average savings are around ~70% off list price.

GoodRx went public in September at $33 per share, and the stock has been a hit, up ~60% since the offering.

Among the many companies that have gone public this year, one that really stands out as both innovative and in the early stages of a massive growth opportunity is GoodRx (GDRX). The consumer healthcare company, which is well-known to many consumers thanks to the multitude of ad placements the company has put on TV and online, helps customers buy prescription drugs for substantial discounts off list price.

It's an open secret that the healthcare industry has long been opaque and resistant to modernization and disruption from the technology industry. Consumers who need healthcare often fly blind because they have no idea what prescription drugs might cost (and when insurance is paying for the bulk of the costs, they may also not care). GoodRx helps to fill this hole in the market by improving price transparency and directing consumers to the pharmacies with the best price. Pharmacies, in turn, benefit from the traffic funnel that GoodRx powers through its app.

Since going public in September at just $33 per share, GoodRx has seen powerful traction in the markets, with shares now up ~60%:

I'm not frequently an enthusiastic buyer of high-flying IPOs, especially those trading at valuations as rich as GoodRx (we'll touch on valuation in this article). But I think there's a variety of bullish drivers underneath this stock that allow me to put this stock in a rare "exceptions" bucket:

Huge market opportunity. GoodRx estimates its total TAM at $800 billion, consisting of $524 billion in consumer prescriptions, $30 billion in pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions (helping brand drugs market their products), and $250 billion in Telehealth.

GoodRx estimates its total TAM at $800 billion, consisting of $524 billion in consumer prescriptions, $30 billion in pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions (helping brand drugs market their products), and $250 billion in Telehealth. Diversity of monetization opportunities. GoodRx already has a solid and growing user base primarily for its prescription discounts, but in the future, it has ambitions to grow its subscription service (GoodRx Gold), expand its Telehealth services (HeyDoctor), and work directly with pharma companies to distribute brand drugs.

GoodRx already has a solid and growing user base primarily for its prescription discounts, but in the future, it has ambitions to grow its subscription service (GoodRx Gold), expand its Telehealth services (HeyDoctor), and work directly with pharma companies to distribute brand drugs. Solid financial profile. GoodRx combines >30% y/y revenue growth rates alongside >40% adjusted EBITA margins, which is rare for companies in any industry.

To me, GoodRx is worth the premium on its stock price. I'm hesitant to put the company on my focus list, but I do think the stock is worth a bullish rating to start with - investors should look for an opportunity to buy into this fantastic name.

How does GoodRx work?

GoodRx's mission is to help consumers save on their prescription drug purchases. The simplicity of its app is what has made it so popular among consumers.

From either the mobile app or the GoodRx website, consumers search for the prescriptions they need. GoodRx then runs the search and shows consumers their best option for buying the drug within their location. The customer then shows the GoodRx coupon at the participating pharmacy and receives the discount immediately.

Figure 1. GoodRx process

Source: GoodRx finalized prospectus

As shown in this illustrative chart below from GoodRx.com, prescription drug prices vary wildly from store to store. Without a tool like GoodRx, consumers would be flying blind - as these are not common purchases, customers aren't well-informed on whether $5 or $50 is the right price to pay for the drugs they need.

Figure 2. GoodRx sample price optimization

Source: Company website

When customers complete a transaction, GoodRx earns a revenue split from the participating pharmacy. GoodRx is accepted at over 70,000 pharmacies across the U.S., including some of the largest national chains:

Figure 3. GoodRx participating pharmacies

Source: Company website

The company has noted that in 2019 and 2020, the average savings that a customer can achieve through using a GoodRx discount is a whopping 70%. Knowing this, once customers are aware of tools like GoodRx, they may never go hunting for their prescription needs without it again.

The company has been growing customers at a rapid clip. Pre-pandemic, GoodRx peaked at 4.9 million monthly active consumers (a customer that completed a purchase within that time frame) at a ~50% y/y growth rate, though that figure has slowed down in Q2 as brick-and-mortar buying activity hit coronavirus headwinds.

Figure 3. GoodRx monthly active consumer growth

Source: GoodRx finalized prospectus

It's important to note as well that there is a strong recurring element to GoodRx, one that is simple from the customer standpoint to execute. Once a customer has activated a GoodRx offer from a pharmacy, they no longer need to show the same coupon when they go back for their refill - as long as the price remains valid, consumers have instant access to the discount. More than 80% of GoodRx's transactions come from repeat activity, creating the quasi recurring revenue stream that Wall Street prizes.

GoodRx Gold and HeyDoctor

In the first six months of 2020, GoodRx generated 91% of its revenue from its cut of prescription drug transactions. However, as noted earlier, one of the biggest bullish drivers is the fact that the company has plenty of tertiary monetization opportunities that flesh out its >$800 billion TAM.

A subscription offering called GoodRx Gold is one of these key opportunities. GoodRx Gold is a pharmacy discount card that charges a monthly membership fee. For $5.99/month for individuals or $9.99/month for a family of five, subscribers can take advantage of extra discount on prescription drugs.

Figure 4. GoodRx Gold benefits

Source: Company website

GoodRx estimates that for an individual taking at least two or more prescription drugs per month, they can save $240/month that more than justifies the $6/month subscription cost. Savings for several common generic drugs are also shown in the snapshot above.

Another revenue opportunity for GoodRx is in brand drugs (versus generics). Pharmaceutical companies attempt to solve the affordability problem for brand drugs by providing patient assistance programs and co-pay cards. For a fee, GoodRx can work directly with pharmaceutical manufacturers to integrate these offerings into its search platform and advertise their products.

Lastly, a ~$250 billion market opportunity for the company lies in telehealth. GoodRx in 2019 acquired a telehealth provider called HeyDoctor, and through HeyDoctor, consumers can consult with a healthcare professional through its platform and also get prescriptions filled on a same-day basis. A "menu" of some of the most common services that can be completed virtually is shown in the snapshot below:

Figure 5. HeyDoctor services

Source: HeyDoctor.com

Financials and valuation

Take a look at GoodRx's financials below:

Figure 6. GoodRx financials

Source: GoodRx finalized prospectus

In the first half of 2020, the company grew its revenue at a 48% y/y pace to $256.7 million. The pandemic has indeed battered its growth rates: as seen in the active consumers chart earlier, the reduction in in-store pharmacy and doctor visits has blunted customer growth, and in Q2, GoodRx's revenue growth rate slowed to 35% y/y, compared to 86% y/y growth in Q1. For the full year 2019, meanwhile, it grew revenues at a 56% y/y pace - so we consider ~50% y/y growth to be the "baseline" at which the business is growing.

Fortunately, GoodRx is optimistic looking ahead, noting that April and May in Q2 were the most impacted months of the pandemic, while June and July saw a marked recovery. The company also commented in its prospectus that while the pandemic did temporarily hamper prescription revenue growth, its telehealth offerings were a beneficiary of the pandemic:

April and May of 2020 were most significantly impacted by COVID-19, and we saw an improvement in the number of Monthly Active Consumers in June and July as the number of in-person physician visits began to rebound, although continued improvement in future periods remains uncertain.



Conversely, pandemics, epidemics and outbreaks may significantly and temporarily increase demand for our telehealth offerings. COVID-19 has significantly accelerated the awareness and use of our telehealth offerings, including demand for our HeyDoctor offering and the utilization of our GoodRx Telehealth Marketplace.

Aside from rapid growth, we're also encouraged by GoodRx's strong profitability profile. Because the company doesn't sell any products on its own and derives the majority of its revenue from fees earned from pharmacies and pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with a growing consumer subscription revenue stream, its gross margin is high - on a GAAP basis, GoodRx generated a 95.0% gross margin (meaning virtually every dollar earned in revenue flows through to the bottom line).

And despite rapid growth rates, GoodRx is profitable - on an adjusted EBITDA basis as well as in terms of GAAP net income, which is rare for a company growing at ~50% y/y. As seen in the chart below, its adjusted EBITDA margin has tended to hover in the ~40% range, with 2019 adjusted EBITDA clocking in at a rich 41.1% margin.

Figure 7. GoodRx adjusted EBITDA trends

Source: GoodRx finalized prospectus

Year to date in 2020, GoodRx's adjusted EBITDA margin of 39.4% has declined 360bps y/y, due not only to the revenue deceleration in Q2 but an uptick in sales and marketing costs. However, considering that ~80% of the company's prescription revenue comes from repeat customers, GoodRx's sky-high gross margins help to generate the tremendous proportion of revenue that it spends on advertising to attract a loyal repeat customer base.

From a valuation perspective, there's no denying that investors' bullish outlook on GoodRx has led to a rich valuation - but in light of the company's huge market opportunity and very strong growth/profitability profile, I think premium multiples are warranted.

At current share prices near $53, GoodRx trades at a $20.25 billion market cap. After we net off the $126.6 million of cash and $696.9 million of debt on the company's June balance sheet, and then add back the $866.3 million in expected net proceeds from the IPO (detailed in page 10 of the finalized prospectus), it has an enterprise value of $19.95 billion.

If we assume that GoodRx's growth rates recover to 45% y/y in the back half of 2020, we'd arrive at an FY20 revenue estimate of $568.45 million. If we assume that revenues continue to grow at a 40% y/y pace in FY21 (driven by increased contributions from GoodRx Gold and pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions, the latter of which is small, but GoodRx noted grew at a quadruple pace in the first half of 2020), and also assume the same 41% adjusted EBITDA margin that the company was able to notch in FY19, we'd arrive at an FY21 revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimate of $795.83 million and $326.3 million, respectively.

This means that GoodRx is currently trading at 25.1x EV/FY21 revenue and 61.1x EV/FY21 adj. EBITDA, respectively. Again, it certainly isn't cheap - but the fact that the company has a ~$800 billion TAM (indicating less than one quarter of 1% in current market penetration), has ~95% GAAP gross margins and is executing at ~50% y/y revenue growth alongside ~40% adj. EBITDA margins, and has so many avenues for revenue/monetization makes GoodRx a rare asset in the stock market.

Key takeaways

GoodRx is a rare growth story that merits a valuation premium. Based on the company's estimate of an ~$800 billion market opportunity across prescription drugs, subscription offerings and telehealth, I believe it to be in the early stages of capturing a healthcare industry opportunity that is ripe for tech disruption.

Look for an opportunity to build a position in this stock.

