In recent years, customer engagement company Twilio (TWLO) has been a true juggernaut when it comes to growth. In part through organic expansion, the company has done well to grow revenue, but as tech companies have been proving for decades, growing through means of acquisition can be an excellent path forward as well. Management at Twilio seems to agree based on its just-announced deal to acquire Segment, a customer data platform that it believes will help to expand its horizons. Though some specifics of this deal have not been revealed to investors, the all-stock nature of the transaction, when considering Twilio's high share price, does manage to reduce the risk to investors in the long term. In all, this move looks like a solid play by the business and investors should applaud management's decision to make it.

A look at the maneuver

Unlike in the case with a lot of M&A activity, not much is known about the actual transaction between Twilio and Segment's owners at this time. All we know is that Twilio is acquiring Segment in an all-stock deal valuing the latter, at the time of announcement, at $3.2 billion. A specific share count for the deal was not provided, but management did say that owners of Segment, collectively, will control about 6% of Twilio's common stock following the close of the transaction in the fourth quarter this year. We also know that the transaction is being done on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Management has not disclosed how large or profitable Segment happens to be. It did reveal that Segment's developer community is more than 250,000 in size and that its customer base exceeds 5,000. This compares to Twilio's more than 10 million and 200,000, respectively. On the financial side, we know that Segment has been growing at a rate exceeding 50% per year recently. Not only that, its non-GAAP gross margins are supposedly 75% or higher and its business model, much like a lot of operations under Twilio, derives revenue from subscriptions. Twilio also estimates that Segment is the market leader in its space with a market share of about 9%. This is more than double the 4% boasted by the next-largest player, Exponea.

The entire purpose behind this move is to make Twilio a more comprehensive offering. The company has its hands in a lot of things, especially services related to pushing email and marketing campaigns, as well as offering channel APIs. Segment brings a complete customer data platform to the equation. Once integrated with Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform, Segment will allow customers of the combined company the ability to get a comprehensive view of its business. This is achieved by its platform breaking down data silos that, on their own, obscure how a company might look, even to its own insiders. The theory here is that by providing a better, more complete view of how a company operates and what all the data points mean, efficiencies can be gleaned.

Put together, Twilio expects it now to have a total addressable market opportunity of $79 billion. On its own without Segment, the figure was $62 billion, the largest being email and marketing campaigns at $18 billion and channel APIs at $17 billion. Segment now represents a huge opportunity for Twilio with an opportunity itself estimated at $17 billion. This includes $2 billion of existing software spending and another $15 billion in DIY and other software tools that are used for data integration. After all, the world is becoming more data-centric every day, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that such a seemingly niche space could be so large. If integrated right, the combined firm will offer customers a 'more personalized, timely, and impactful engagement' when it comes to things like customer service marketing, analysis, sales, and more.

This acquisition will only help to make Twilio larger, but that's not to say that Twilio is having any growth troubles of its own. From 2015 through 2019, revenue at the firm grew from $166.92 million to $1.13 billion. From 2018 to 2019 alone, growth was 74.5%. Even this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging various industries, Twilio has done well to grow. Revenue in its latest quarter was $400.85 million. This is 45.7% higher than the $275.04 million seen the same quarter last year.

There's no telling what the ultimate impact of this move will be, but one area this will hopefully help Twilio is on its bottom line. The company loses money every year, with 2019 representing its largest loss at $307.06 million. Fortunately, cash flow isn't as bad. Operating cash flow in 2019 was a positive $14.05 million. In the first half this year, the company continued to generate net losses, but its operating cash flow so far has been a positive $13.91 million. This compares favorably to the $13.82 million net outflow seen during the first half of its 2019 fiscal year.

Truth be told, it's really difficult to price a firm like Twilio. Its market cap as of this writing is $49.1 billion. If revenue continues to grow at 30%, 40%, or more per year over the next few years, this kind of multiple might be justified. But only if the business' bottom line and cash flows come in strong. Cash flow is improving but its net losses have only worsened. Because of this, there is a distinct possibility the company is overvalued. At the least, it should be considered pricey. In a way, this works out for investors since acquiring another business with expensive stock means that current shareholders of Twilio get the benefit if things go right, while the sellers of Segment get hit if the transaction isn't at least as valuable as the transaction makes it out to be after adjusting for where Twilio's share price should be.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that Twilio has made an interesting deal here. The company's decision to acquire Segment makes sense conceptually. Of course, because some financial details have not been provided, there's no telling exactly how appealing the deal will be considered down the road. But so long as the market opportunity remains attractive and so long as Segment remains the dominant player in the space, it's hard to see Twilio's shareholders losing from this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.